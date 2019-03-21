Checking Out Free-Cash-Flow Cow Nike Before Earnings

As of this writing, Nike trades at the upper end of our range of potential outcomes so we aren't buyers at these levels.

Nike yields a modest 1.0% as of this writing and is getting ready to report earnings after the market closes on March 21.

Image Source: Nike

By Callum Turcan

As a leader in the global apparel business and home some of the best-known brands in the world, Nike Inc (NKE) offers investors a 1.0% yield as of this writing that continues to grow on a consistent basis. Its modest yield is primarily a function of strong capital appreciation as the company has been on a decade-long bull run. Recently, some analysts were spooked by the news that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) is launching its own private label brand and is dropping its licensing deal with Reebok, which is owned by Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY). Nike’s shares have held up nicely since the news broke and is trading just below its 52-week high as of this writing, likely due to the company’s strong free cash flow generation and rock-solid balance sheet.

The company is getting ready to report its third quarter earnings for fiscal year 2019 on March 21 after the market closes. Investors will be looking to see if Nike’s growth story is continuing to play out in the wake of the slowing global economy, or if macro headwinds are finally catching up. Growth in North America and ‘Greater China’ have been essential in supporting Nike’s growth trajectory. The latest jobs number out of America may just be a glitch, but adding only 20,000 jobs in February 2019 isn’t exactly an uplifting report (we’ll see if that gets revised). While American GDP growth was strong in 2018, some analysts see a deceleration as likely this year due to the effects of the fiscal stimulus fading going forward.

Management optimistic on Chinese growth story

China just passed a series of tax cuts to prop up its economy as the central government expects reported GDP growth to continue decelerating this year (which many see as an artificially inflated metric anyway, indicating deeper structural problems). What is known is that Prada (OTCPK:PRDSY) just posted an unwelcome earnings report as Chinese consumers cut back on luxury spending. While Prada targets a different type of consumer, it’s worth noting shares of PRDSY have gotten hammered since May 2018, and that is an unwelcome sign.

We will see how the global economic picture plays out as more data for 2019 is released. Nike’s financial performance is heavily influenced by the trajectory of global economic growth (or lack thereof) as a consumer discretionary company. Strong brands backed by rock-solid balance sheets supported by sizable free cash flow streams are how apparel companies can ride out turbulent times and prosper when others are hurting. Investors will want to see if that continues to be the case on March 21.

During Nike’s last quarterly earnings call, management was very optimistic about the company’s growth trajectory in China even in the face of a major swoon in global equities (emphasis added):

In Q2, with the opening of House of Innovation in Shanghai, we also began to more fully leverage digital in this largely NIKE-branded physical retail environment. It's still early days, but the results have been extraordinary. While there has been uncertainty of late regarding U.S., China relations, we have not seen any impact on our business. NIKE continues to win with the consumer in China. For over three decades, NIKE has been a brand of China, for China. We've connected deeply with the consumer here through our key city focus on Shanghai and Beijing. Through partnerships with sports federations, teams and athletes and by partnering with China's Ministry of Sport to fuel greater sport participation in schools across the country. In fact, just last month, leading up to the Shanghai Marathon, we took Eliud Kipchoge on a tour of Shanghai and other key cities. And then on Marathon Day, we launched a Shanghai-focused Just Do It campaign. In just the first 24 hours, the campaign was watched more than 16 million times. We are bullish about our potential to continue delivering strong, sustainable and very profitable growth in this important geography.

Nike’s Chinese operations and marketing campaigns are now being assisted by a new data mining deal with Gridsum Holding Inc (GSUM). That deal was announced in January 2019 with Nike noting in the press release that (emphasis added):

NIKE's Consumer Direct Sciences team, which is responsible for building and deepening an holistic view of NIKE's consumers through data and analytics, will leverage Gridsum's strong data analysis, modeling, and consulting services, derived from insights generated by the Company's cutting edge Marketing Automation Suite, to further drive the value and efficiency of the data collected through NIKE's Mainland China official website and official flagship store on Tmall.com. Gridsum's cloud-based big-data analytics and AI capabilities will analyze NIKE's consumer behavior across multiple marketing channels to strengthen its advertising strategy with highly-targeted marketing content, improve its portfolio of products and build sophisticated customer profiles.

Investments in its digital footprint and big data capabilities highlight Nike’s ability to adeptly monitor changes in fickle consumer trends all over the world and adapt as needed. We will be looking out for any management commentary on how Nike's 'Greater China' division is performing during its upcoming update.

Reportedly, trade negotiators are close to reaching a deal with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer flying over to Beijing during the week of March 25. However, there are very serious concerns regarding the enforcement mechanisms and whether the proposed deal will involve deep structural reforms or not. If trade talks were to break down, we would expect that to negatively impact Nike’s performance in China as consumers turn away from Western brands. This trend has already had an impact on Chinese auto sales concerning foreign brands like General Motors Company (GM).

Dividend coverage

Nike exited November 2018, the end of the second quarter of its 2019 fiscal year, with over $4.0 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities on hand. Its debt load consisted of a negligible amount of short-term debt (notes payable and long-term maturities coming due within a year) and $3.5 billion in long-term debt. At the end of November 2018, Nike’s net cash position stood at $0.6 billion, which speaks very well for its ability to keep growing its dividend.

In order to ascertain a company’s ability to keep making good on its expected dividend payments in the future, we use our proprietary Dividend Cushion Ratio. The ratio is a measure of a company’s expected free cash flow over the next five years, minus its net debt position (or vis-versa for net cash), divided by its expected dividend payments over that period. Free cash flow is defined as net operating cash flow minus capital expenditures. We forecast that Nike will be very free-cash-flow positive over the next five years, a position supplemented by its strong balance sheet.

A Dividend Cushion Ratio north of 1.25x is generally considered good, assuming a solid and sustainable business model, but Nike sports a whopping and incredible Dividend Cushion Ratio of 3.6x, earning the firm an excellent Dividend Safety rating. Strong free cash flow generation enabled management to consistently crank Nike’s quarterly payout higher over the years, earning the company an excellent Dividend Growth rating. Note that Nike’s stock split 2-1 back in late-2015 through a 100% stock dividend.

Image Shown: A visual deconstruction highlighting Nike’s impressive Dividend Coverage Ratio, a product of its promising free cash flow potential and strong balance sheet

Free cash flow cow

Nike generated $2.3 billion in free cash flow during FY2016, $2.7 billion in FY2017, and $3.9 billion in FY2018. That growth was made possible by Nike increasing its net operating cash flow from $3.4 billion to $3.8 billion to $5.0 billion during that period, respectively, while its capital expenditures hovered around $1.0 – 1.1 billion for all three years. Contained capital expenditures combined with net operating cash flow growth is the recipe for strong free cash flow growth. In FY2018, Nike spent $1.2 billion on its common and preferred dividends along with $4.3 billion on share repurchases. Dividends were clearly covered with free cash flow as was most, but not all, of its share repurchases (which were partially covered with cash on hand).

Financial overview

During the first half of its FY2019, Nike grew its revenue by 10% year-over-year to $19.3 billion yet its cost of sales increased by only 8%. This enabled Nike’s gross margin to rise by 65 basis points, hitting 44.0%, as its GAAP operating margin jumped 45 basis points to 11.9% during this period. Gross margin expansion was made possible by Nike’s ‘Express Lane’ initiative which is a direct-to-consumer sales service that generally sells products at significantly higher prices than its other channels. Rising gross margins offset a modest increase in Nike’s GAAP operating expenses as a percent of sales to enable GAAP operating margin expansion. Nike’s net income grew by 13% year-over-year to $1.9 billion in the first half of FY2019. Combined with a 3% reduction in its diluted outstanding share count, Nike’s EPS rose by 16% versus the same period a year ago to $1.19 on a diluted basis.

Concluding thoughts

Nike is a great company with wonderful free cash flow generation potential and a strong balance sheet. The company’s income growth trajectory looks quite promising and we give Nike high marks when it comes to dividend coverage. That being said, the market is also quite dear on the name and Nike trades above the upper end of our range of potential outcomes. We think caution is in order at these levels, but we'll be watching the firm closely for clues as to how the global economy is holding up.

Image Shown: Nike trades above the upper end of our range of potential outcomes as of this writing, which is depicted by the red dot

Additional disclosure: This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: Callum Turcan works as an independent contractor for Valuentum Securities.

Additional disclosure: GM is included in Valuentum's simulated Dividend Growth Newsletter portfolio and simulated Best Ideas Newsletter portfolio.