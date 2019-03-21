Tanger Factory Outlet Centers: What Does A Complete And Unbiased Analysis Yield?

Tanger is down nearly 55% from its 2016 cyclical highs. Let's dissect Tanger's situation and determine what makes sense. There is no lack of controversy on this REIT.

This is where Tanger stands today. It has several attributes that are among the best of the entire REIT sector but one look at the chart raises suspicions. Serious suspicions.

At some point the current valuation becomes so compelling that developing an investing strategy becomes necessary despite macro headwinds.

Williams Equity Research has evaluated many REITs. Many. We've published countless articles on public REITs on Seeking Alpha and performed in-depth due diligence on dozens of private REITs and real estate-focused private equity funds on the institutional side. We carry that experience with us every day.

Regardless of a particular REIT's strategy, size, or domicile, the core tools to understand it remain the same. We don't mention this by chance. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) as seen through the traditional REIT valuation lens is highly attractive. Its management is conservative and consistent. Its asset quality is high and diversified. Tanger's leverage profile is not just good - it is excellent. Distributions are 7.0% annually, easily surpassing its peers with similar risk profiles yet the payout ratio is significantly better than average.

Even same-store sales have exceeded analyst expectations. Unlike most REITs in the Institutional Income Plus portfolio, which are up double-digits year-to-date (not that we are complaining), Tanger continues to drift hopelessly along 52-week lows. Our actively managed income model portfolio has no exposure to Tanger today nor has it since inception. We'll discuss why and what could change for us to consider an allocation to Tanger.

Why? Despite consistent financial performance and the ideal treatment of shareholders, the company and its stock cannot catch a break. It is lost at sea with no perceived direction for the future. Analysts are now of the opinion that there is nothing this REIT can do. They believe it is no longer in control over its own fate. Tanger's unique outlet mall strategy is perceived as in the cross-hairs of an overwhelming adversary.

Using this immensely powerful historical photo of a single man standing up to the Red Army of China to demonstrate what the market perceives as Tanger's challenges may seem a little over the top. If you believe that, it's likely you are not a Tanger shareholder.

It only gets worse if you've been a Tanger investor longer term.

Tanger's -40% return in the last five years is closer to down 10% including reinvested distributions, but it's still far behind the Vanguard REIT ETF (VNQ) and not even in the same boat (see previous picture of the sad, unmanned skipper) as the broader equity markets as measured by the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). For years (literally), many prominent REIT analysts, including here on Seeking Alpha, have hammered the table stating this massive dispersion must close. "Tanger has to go up!" is their war cry.

"Tanger's numbers EW too strong, its leverage too conservative, its payout ratio so low, the stock has to rebound!" Well, apparently not.

It's not that these individuals are not skilled REIT analysts or that they didn't understand Tanger's business. They underestimated the degree the market was willing to bury Tanger alongside all the other retailers anticipated to be run over by Amazon (AMZN). In a sense, unlike other distressed retailers which really were dead or dying, Tanger was more or less buried alive by the equity markets.

Source

This is another painful reminder to always remain cognizant of what we do not know and not to add to a position simply because it is going down. Assuming we can reliably gauge Tanger's future performance, at some point the valuation becomes so compelling that we have to give Tanger a serious look despite the macro headwinds. When does a perceived threat become a real threat? When the market decides so. That's it and we have to humbly respect that. Let's review Tanger's financials, portfolio, and outlook and determine if today's unarguably depressed valuation is enough to warrant an investment.

Background: Who is Tanger & What Does it Own?

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a Greensboro, North Carolina-headquartered REIT that owns and operates 44 upscale outlet shopping centers with nearly 40 years of experience in the sector. The 22 properties are located across 22 states and Canada encompassing 15.3 million square feet. These properties are further diversified through 3,100 stores and 530 individual brands. All outlet center square footage accounts for less than 1% of U.S. retail space. Tanger is disciplined in that at least 60% of square feet is taken down via pre-leasing commitments on new developments.

Source

Impressively, Tanger's outlets attract 189 million people a year or over half the entire U.S. population. Tanger is rated investment grade and recently celebrated its 25th year on the NYSE. It's also the only pure-play outlet REIT. It isn't surprising then that Tanger is responsible for 27% of all new outlet centers supplied to market since 2011.

Source

On the surface, Tanger's business model certainly seems intact. Let's move on to its operating performance.

Financial Performance: Is Brick and Mortar Dead?

Starting from a high level, sales efficiency peaked in 2015 at $395 per square foot. That's a negative but not a major one. Sales have since been extremely consistent, however, at $380 to $387 per square foot annually.

Source

This indicates that while Tanger isn't a massive growth machine, it's still very consistent. It's also achieved extremely stable occupancy. This is particularly impressive for a strictly retail-focused REIT.

Source

95%+ occupancy for 25 years leaves no doubt that Tanger knows how to manage outlets and grow in a responsible way. That effectively full occupancy has lasted through multiple recessions including 2008/2009. Two of Tanger's retailers, however, have recently declared bankruptcy. Gymboree had 28 stores and Charlotte Russe another 15 for a total of approximately 153,000 square feet. Tanger shouldn't have significant issues filling these vacancies. A potential weakness for any retail REIT is the schedule of rent expiration.

Source

As of December 31, 2018, the rent expiration schedule both in terms of annual base rent and total gross leasable area ("GLA") is healthy. Given this asset type, it's not realistic to see less than 10% rent roll over on average. Frankly, if Tanger is doing its job right, it would prefer moderate turnover so that it can negotiate rents higher. As it stands today, Tanger is positioned to increase rates meaningfully in the coming years while not overexposing itself to a major downturn. All these stats seem good, so where is the decrease in sales coming from?

Source

This is the canary in the coal mine. Tanger managed to achieve >1.4% annual rent growth throughout the Great Recession but posted a -1.3% loss last year and very meager 0.5% growth in 2017. To be more thorough, same center net operating income ("NOI") actually increased 1.4% in 2017 if re-merchandising projects are excluded. That doesn't detract from 2018's poor figures. Given this area of concern, let's dig into rental spreads.

Source

More problems. Both cash blended and straight-line blended rental spreads have compressed considerably compared to 2015 and 2016. Tanger is maintaining full occupancy but it is coming at a cost.

Balance Sheet

Source

From a high level, Tanger's enterprise value has grown considerably over time but declined severely since the peak a few years ago. The reason for this is the large decrease in its equity price. While Tanger can't directly influence its stock price, below is one area that Tanger has control over and excels relative to peers.

Source

In terms of liquidity, Tanger's >$450 million in line of credit capacity is strong and sufficient. The vast majority of its assets are unencumbered (94%) which is also a large positive.

Source

Total debt to adjusted assets of 50% is reasonable and unlikely to increase given the <60% limit. As mentioned previously, the 3% secured debt to adjusted total assets is very low and favorable. Its interest coverage of 5.2x is also in line or better than most quality peers. Its investment grade credit ratings are also excellent but we need to monitor the negative outlook from S&P carefully; that is a downside risk factor we need to be cognizant of. We don't currently consider that a major risk provided Tanger's balance sheet remains conservative.

Source

The maturity schedule is manageable with most of outstanding debt fixed rate rather than variable and subsequently less susceptible to changes in interest rates.

Source

The firm's minimal 10% floating rate debt exposure coupled with the unusually low (which is good) 56% payout ratio gives Tanger substantial flexibility and safety.

Distribution Discussion Continued

Source

Tanger remains a member of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrat Index. Based on a cursory analysis, Tanger is the worst performing member of the Aristocrats. Tanger pays its dividend strictly from cash and has increased it every year since its IPO. These two characteristics are extraordinary rare and positive. At the current level of $1.42 per share, Tanger is paying a 7.0% distribution. How does this compare to other popular retail REITs?

Simon Property Group (SPG): 4.66%

National Retail Properties, Inc (NNN): 3.80%

Realty Income Corporation (O): 3.81%

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc (EPRT): 4.53%

Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO): 5.36%

Despite its investment grade credit rating and low dividend payout ratio, Tanger's distribution is 50-90% higher than this peer group. Let's compare Tanger to the entire NAREIT Retail REIT segment.

Source

Tanger is paying 220 basis points higher than the retail average. This isolates the fear associated with retail REITs and yet still indicates problems. It's down 10.7% year-to-date ("YTD") or approximately -8.9% on a total return basis while the retail REIT segment posted a polar opposite +11.49% YTD. Tanger was down 19.2% in 2018 or -12% on a total return basis versus the peer group's -4.96%. This segment includes many non-investment grade, highly levered companies as well as several with much less favorable payout ratios. Tanger should be close to the retail REIT peer average for these reasons alone.

Source

Comparing Apples to Apples Is Rarer Than You Think

Something I've reiterated many times on Seeking Alpha is for investors to focus on the underlying cash flow generation of the REIT (or BDC for that matter) rather than the distribution rate or yield. This sounds blasphemous, but the dividend yield alone means nothing. Comparing dividend yields is also an exercise in futility yet we see it every day in articles on the front page of Seeking Alpha.

The real measure of a REIT's performance is AFFO (or FFO or MFFO as long as you are familiar with the accounting adjustments between them) per share. We can then convert that figure into the REIT's "true" cash yield. For instance, Tanger produced $2.48 per share in AFFO for 2018, which was superior to both 2017 and 2016 despite the drop in several metrics and other figures over the time period, resulting in a "true" cash yield of 12.4%. This is what Tanger could theoretically pay out without returning investor capital.

Realty Income, for instance, generated $924.6 million in AFFO during 2018 or $3.19 per share. We are smarter and know that the 3.81% yield I mentioned earlier is only half the story. On a per share basis, Realty Income really generates a cash yield of 4.50%. You can use the AFFO per share divided by current share price or divide the distribution yield by the payout ratio.

What is the conclusion from all this? It means that Tanger is actually even cheaper compared to its higher quality peers than it looks on the surface. The spread between the distribution yields fails to take into account the payout ratio. After incorporating this critical metric, Tanger's 12.4% "true" yield is often more than double that of its closest peers. It's still below the distribution yield of its weakest peers but their department store exposure and terrible liquidity/leverage position make it apples to pineapples.

Source

Strengths, Weaknesses, & Looking Forward

On the plus side, Tanger has among the most conservative balance sheets in the business. It also maintains one of the lowest payout ratios resulting in one of if not the highest "true" cash yields per share of all retail REITs. Setting aside cash for near-term financial commitments and subtracting maintenance CapEx raises the payout ratio closer to 85%. That calculation is useful but use caution when comparing it to other REITs without manually adjusting for the same factors.

Tanger compares well with almost any investment grade REIT in this area. Both FFO and AFFO were at or near all-time highs in 2018 though they have grown more slowly in recent years compared to their historical average. Shares outstanding have decreased modestly in the last three years going from 100,398 in 2016 to 98,303 in 2018. This is in part due to the firm's buyback policy which repurchased 919,000 shares for $20 million at an average weighted price of $21.74. Portfolio NOI has also remained steady and increased marginally from $327.6 million in full-year 2017 to $330.7 million in 2018. Tanger's management team has remained disciplined in terms of new developments, occupancy management, leverage, and the distribution policy. The sector leading 3.5% weighted average interest rate on outstanding debt confirms this. Tanger has ample low-cost capital to re-tenant and redevelop stores that weaker peers such as CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) and Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) do not. Outlet centers, and Tanger in particular, are the lowest cost brick-and-mortar retail spaces. Most tenants' rents in Tanger centers are less than 10% of their revenues.

In terms of negatives, Tanger's Q4 2018 AFFO of $0.64 per share was lower than Q4 2017's $0.66 per share despite the modestly lower share count. NOI decreased year over year by 70 basis points (0.70%). Tanger's full-year 2019 mid-point FFO estimate of $2.34 per share is very similar to 2016's $2.36 but noticeably lower than 2018's $2.48. The payout ratio will subsequently climb to 60%. Tanger trades at a discount compared to higher quality mall and other types of retail REITs but is much more expensive than those with department store exposure and or generally lower quality assets such as Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI), WPG, or CBL. While Tanger has managed its tenants and occupancy proficiently historically, more and more brick and mortar retailers are filing bankruptcy or experiencing significant revenue declines. Let's use one of Tanger's largest clients as an example: Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (ASNA).

Ascena has struggled in recent quarters which is to be expected given the above chart. It isn't the only retailer Tanger has meaningful exposure to experiencing difficulties. Tesla (TSLA) and Victoria Secret are among the 4,309 stores already closed this year. 2018 saw 5,524 closures versus 8,139 in 2017. Based on the data and Tanger's track record, I don't expect even a proportional amount of closures (e.g. GAP closes 10% of stores but <10% of its Tanger Outlet stores) to occur in Tanger's centers. I do, however, believe that these retailers will continue to garner increased pricing power and cause Tanger's rents to fall further in the near term.

Bottom Line

Assuming retailer quarterly results maintain their current trajectory, it's quite likely that the $20 level remains a floor for Tanger's stock. It hasn't traded below this level since the Great Recession for a reason. What's also likely, however, is continued poor financial reporting from weaker retailers and the associated bad press. Tanger's valuation is already attractive but its FFO growth and revenue has stalled; this moves Tanger from a growing REIT that was significantly discounted to a flat-to-modestly declining FFO REIT that is subsequently only modestly undervalued. That's the crux of the heated arguments on Seeking Alpha; there are those that believe the REIT is experiencing a pause in growth and those that think recent weakness is only the tip of the iceberg.

Source

We have not included Tanger in the Institutional Income Plus portfolio as it doesn't meet the risk versus reward threshold we maintain. While reserving specific entry points and risk parameters for subscribers, we believe it at least moderately likely, probability-wise, that Tanger's valuation will slide closer to its weaker peers and could trade down to $15 per share. We are also relatively confident that Tanger will trade back above $30 within the next two years if the overall economy remains healthy. This sounds contradictory but is not; without the ability to reliably ascertain downside risk, the current upside potential isn't enough to earn out investment capital. Institutional Income Plus targets high double-digit total return opportunities but with less principal risk than the S&P 500. At levels closer to the aforementioned downside price target, the risk versus reward equation changes and we'd consider a small but speculative allocation.

As always, thank you for reading and let us know if you have questions. - WER portfolio managers.

