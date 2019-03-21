Keep Calm And Hold Turquoise Hill Resources

Thesis

Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) has recently reported Q4 2018 results. Q4 2018 had been a strong quarter in terms of both revenues and earnings. The company’s strong fundamentals advocate for share price appreciation in the long-term. However, this growth will be gradual and will unfold as the company gradually improves its production profile over the next decade.

In contrast, the company’s short term outlook is troubled by a lack of investor confidence in the stock. This article also covers the reasons for such sentimental weakness. Nevertheless, I believe that TRQ’s fundamental strength shrouds the sentimental weakness and the stock is a buy at the current prices.

Figure-1 (Source: Company Website)

Q4 2018 performance review

TRQ’s Q4 had been a strong quarter in terms of both operational and financial performance. The company’s operations are based on open pit mining in its OT (read: Oyu Tolgoi) mine. Even though the OT mine is primarily a copper asset, however, on the operational front, the company’s gold production profile witnessed significant improvement. In numbers, gold production stood at 117,000 oz. that resulted in a ~234% Y/Y increase. Similarly, the average gold grade stood at 0.56 g/t, and that was a ~180% increase Y/Y.

In contrast, copper production struggled to keep up in line with gold production. During Q4, copper grades increased by ~3% on a Y/Y basis. However, copper sales witnessed a ~13% upside.

In terms of financial performance, TRQ’s revenues stood at ~$346 MM that beat expectations by ~$27.5 MM. The company also posted positive EPS of $0.05. The positive results on revenues were on account of an improvement in gold prices that was witnessed during Q4 2018 (Figure-2).

Figure-2 (Source: Infomine)

On the flip side, copper prices tumbled during the latter part of Q4 2018. However, since the copper production profile largely remained flat during the quarter (compared with its gold profile), I believe the overall impact of declining copper prices (Figure-3) on TRQ’s revenues was not significant.

Figure-3 (Source: Infomine)

Nevertheless, the two graphs above depict that since the start of FY 2019, both copper and gold prices have witnessed significant upside, and in my view, support from global gold and copper prices would reflect positively on TRQ’s sales during Q1 2019. If this positive momentum could continue, then TRQ would deliver an impressive H1 2019.

Strong fundamentals that advocate for long-term price appreciation

TRQ expects to significantly revamp its production profile over the next decade (Figure-4). During FY 2018, TRQ’s copper and gold production stood at ~159,000 tons and ~285,000 oz of copper and gold respectively. When we compare these numbers with the estimated FY 2018 production (as shown in Figure-4), we can see that the actual production exceeded the target.

Figure-4 (Source: May Presentation)

We can also see an increase in FY 2019 copper production guidance on a Y/Y basis (from ~140 kT to ~156 kT), and if TRQ could exceed the guidance during FY 2019. In my view, increased copper production Y/Y, combined with the recent increase in copper prices (refer to Figure-3) would help uplift the company’s revenue profile during FY 2019.

Moreover, TRQ’s mining dynamics will improve with a reduction in production costs in both the short and the long term. As shown in Figure-5, the C1 cash costs per pound of copper production reduced by 17% Y/Y (from $1.92/lb. in FY 2017 to $1.59/lb. in FY 2018).

Figure-5 (Source: Conference call presentation)

TRQ expects to further reduce the C1 cash costs over the next 10 years. Have a look at Figure-6, which demonstrates that by 2030, the C1 cash costs would go well under $1/lb. of copper production.

Figure-6 (Source: Conference call presentation)

The Sentimental Weakness

Let's face it. Despite its fundamental strength as discussed above, TRQ's stock has recently been subject to a lot of uncertainty. The 12-months price chart shows that the share price has nearly halved during the period (Figure-7).

Figure-7 (Source: SA)

In my view, the reason for such volatility is the investors’ concerns about TRQ’s mining environment. These concerns could be bifurcated in two dimensions, discussed in detail below.

The role of GoM

This is the most significant concern of the investors. Historically, the GoM (read: Government of Mongolia) has demonstrated behaviour that has led the TRQ investors to believe that the GoM is corrupt and avaricious, and is inclined to squeeze out more wealth from the OT project than its agreed entitlement. This case became apparent when the Mongolian Tax Authorities imposed a ~$155 MM tax demand on TRQ, and TRQ subsequently agreed to pay $5 MM, leaving the remaining ~$150 MM under dispute.

Next, there was a disagreement between TRQ's management and GoM on account of building a domestic power source for the OT underground mine. To the relief of investors, this problem was also sorted out recently, when TRQ signed a PSFA (read: Power Source Framework Agreement) for the construction of a power plant near the Tavan Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia.

On the flip side, another more recent event indicates that the GoM is now approaching the development of the OT mine more responsibly. The GoM is now conducting investigations against a former Mongolian finance minister, who is alleged to have made huge illegal profits (at the time of the signing of the OT agreement) by selling shares in a foreign company. The allegations are based on an 'abuse of power' carried out by the ex-minister.

My viewpoint on the above series of events is that the issues between TRQ management and GoM will eventually work out, although they may take some time. This is because both parties have significant stakes in the project; neither of them will want to aggravate the working relationship with the other. The timely development of the OT mine is of paramount importance to the TRQ investors, as the long-term price gains are dependent on timely completion of the underground mine. In contrast, the GoM also derives significant benefits from the project. Have a look at Figure-8, which highlights the contribution of the OT project to the Mongolian economy.

Figure-8 (Source: January Presentation)

The role of Rio Tinto

The OT mine is 34% owned by the GoM, while the remaining 66% is owned by TRQ. Since TRQ is 51% owned by Rio Tinto (RIO), therefore RIO indirectly controls the majority share in the OT project. Regarding its role in the mine development, RIO has already budgeted ~$5.3 BB CAPEX for the development of the underground mine. However, the main concern of the investors is the timing and the price at which RIO might consider buying the remaining 49% stake in TRQ. Investors believe that RIO is intentionally delaying a buyout of TRQ's remaining stake primarily for two reasons. First, RIO is cautious of the role of GoM in the development of the OT mine. Second, RIO is waiting to initiate the buying activity at a point in time when TRQ is trading at throw-away prices so that it could strike a very attractive bargain.

In my view, both propositions have weight. In my previous articles on the stock, I have expressed my concerns over the role of GoM in the development of the OT mine. However, with the passage of time, we have seen that things eventually work out in a manner that's not significantly detrimental to the interests of either stakeholder (that is, the GoM and TRQ). Considering the importance of the OT project to the Mongolian economy, I believe that it would be in the best interests of the GoM to see an amicable development of the OT mine, as per the OT agreement, and therefore, the TRQ investors need not worry much about any adverse decision that might be taken by GoM regarding mine development.

About the second proposition, I believe that a panic erupts among the investors whenever there is any slightly negative news about the stock. For instance, consider the recent news wherein TRQ predicted delays in the development of the OT underground mine, and consequently the stock plunged by ~14% on the same day (Figure-9).

Figure-9 (Source: SA)

In my view, investors should patiently wait for a 5-year horizon to see the share prices take flight. In the meantime, while the share prices move sideways, any dips could be taken as an opportunity to average out the costs.

Conclusion

The preceding discussion indicates that TRQ has a promising growth outlook that will be unveiled as the company will significantly revamp its production profile over the next decade. The company has delivered a strong FY 2018 in terms of both financial and operational performance. Nevertheless, the short term profile is hampered by investor concerns regarding the role of GoM and RIO. Based on its history, I believe that investors’ concerns are likely to be short-lived since both parties have a significant stake in the OT mine.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.