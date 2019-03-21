Polaris: Cool Product Portfolio But Terrible Stock

I remain on the sidelines as I still think we are dealing with a terrible risk/reward ratio right now.

Polaris Industries (PII) is a stock that deserves a lot of attention. Not necessarily because it's a stock everyone should own, but because the stock/company tells us a lot about the US consumer and economic factors like inflation, growth and trade. That said, the bull case continues to be weak as 2019 growth forecasts are low and margins continue to disappoint. All things considered, I think the only thing enjoyable about this company is its spectacular product portfolio.

Source: St. Louis Powersports

Margins, Margins, Margins

By now, I think everyone knows that real estate is all about location, location, location. Industrial stocks are all about margins, margins and margins. Labor and capital intensive companies struggle when inflation starts to compete with sales growth. This often results in slow margins even during strong economic times.

First and foremost, let's look at the big picture, which tells us everything we need going forward in this article. Sales are doing absolutely wonderful with only one disruption in 2015 and 2016 due to an economic slowing cycle between Q3 of 2014 and the first quarter of 2016. Sales went from $2 billion in 2010 to currently more than $6 billion on a trailing twelve months basis.

The problem is that margins have absolutely crashed after 2015, which means that record sales were only able to get net income to $335 million, which is still far away from the previous highs at roughly $500 million.

In the full year of 2018, Polaris reported adjusted sales growth of 12% to slightly less than $6.1 billion. Net income accelerated 28% to $420 million while adjusted EPS hit $6.56, which translates to 29% growth.

One reason why the company did so well besides a strong economic trend (until Q4 of 2018), is the fact that its dominant market share has not been challenged over the past few years.

Source: Polaris Investor Presentation

The company continues to dominate the power sport market since the end of the 2009 recession without any major competitor getting close it seems. Most major manufacturers have not seen any market share gains over the past few years which does confirm the company's product portfolio strength.

One reason why customers are eager to purchase Polaris products is the large dealership network and dealer experience which allows customer to fully experience the wide variety of products. These products include industry-leading brands like Indian Motorcycles, RMK snowmobiles and Sportsman off-road vehicles. It also helps that product quality is something that has been increased steadily as the company is currently seeing a warranty /sales percentage of 1.7% which is one of the lowest levels of the past few years.

Now, let's move over to the bad news. Everything I just mentioned won't keep the company from giving a negative EPS target for 2019. Adjusted EPS is expected to fall to the $6.00 - $6.25. Meanwhile, sales are expected to rise between 11%-13% to almost $7.0 billion. Higher tariff and FX costs are the reason why the company does not expect to keep the gains from higher sales and increased productivity. One of these sales tailwinds are boats. Sales from that category are expected to more than double from $280 million in FY 2018.

And speaking of margins, gross margins are expected to come in between 24.2% and 24.5% in FY 2019 which would be a decline from 25.1% in FY 2018. Tariff impacts are expected to hit ORV/Snow and motorcycle sales while adjacent markets, aftermarket and boat sales are not expected to be impacted from tariff effects. Excluding tariffs, all segments would be up.

Source: Polaris Investor Presentation

Well, margins are not the only problem the company has. Note how well the company is following economic growth as you can see in the graph below. The blue line displays the leading ISM manufacturing index. This index is a leading economic index. This means it tells us what we can expect in terms of 'hard' economic growth over the next 3-6 months. For more info, feel free to read this article.

Source: TradingView

It's no surprise the stock did not accelerate at the start of this year like the broader stock market. The company might even miss its sales targets if the economic growth trend does not bottom anytime soon. And that's a risk not many traders are willing to take.

And as if that is not enough, we also see that consumer sentiment is rolling over. 4 of the past 5 months saw negative consumer sentiment growth after an impressive uptrend since 2012. This puts even more pressure on high-ticket items like the ones Polaris is selling.

Source: University of Michigan

All things considered, I think traders should stay away from Polaris. The risk/reward is terrible and the only good thing about the company are the 'cool' products it sells. And even these products could be a problem as long as falling consumer sentiment puts pressure on high-ticket items.

I could see myself buying shares in a scenario where both consumer sentiment and economic growth start to bottom. At that point, I think we will see the start of a sustainable rally.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclaimer: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.