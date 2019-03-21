E-Mini S&P 500: Bearish Trend Momentum Activated! Is 2760 Next Monthly Target?

In the E-mini S&P, we are looking for a continuation of what appears to be a bearish trend momentum that is building up in the daily and weekly signals.

Since our March 1 report we published on Seeking Alpha, the E-mini S&P has reached and activated the sell 1 (S1) level that we published of 2839. This was the first target on the monthly basis that identifies for you the extreme level above the mean on the monthly average price of 2760.

The Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI) automated algorithm automatically identifies for you the extremes above and below the mean. This provides you with a specific structure and where the greatest likelihood of a reversion to the mean will occur.

Bearish Trend Momentum

The market on March 1 closed at 2785. With the market closing above the average price of 2760, it activated the S1 and S2 levels of 2839 to 2893. If you look at the March 1 report, it said, if long, take profits at 2839 to 2893. Subscribers to our service had this information in time to take advantage of the forecast. Once the price goes through the level, in this case the S1 level, completing the structure of the S1 target and this level is the 1:1 factor of the relative implied volatility of 2760. By closing below 2839 this month, it activates the mean below, in this case 2760, which is now the mean target for the monthly. Closing below 2760, it activates the buy 1 (B1) level of the extreme below the mean with a 90% probability that once the price reaches this level, take your profits and it is likely to revert from there. If it closes above there, it activates a buy signal on the monthly basis from that 2706 level. The buy 2 level with a 95% probability is at 2627. What we are looking for is a continuation of this, what appears to be a bearish trend momentum, that is building up in the daily and weekly signals. 2760 is the ideal target for position or swing traders to the downside.

New Goals

The monthly report has activated a bearish signal on a close below 2839. Use 2839 as a stop level on a closing basis. It has activated the first target of 2760, which is the mean or average price on a monthly basis. If we close below 2760, it activates 2706 to 2627.

The VC PMI Automated Algorithm

We use the proprietary Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI) to analyze the precious metals markets. The primary driver of the VC PMI is the principle of reversion to the mean ("Mean Reversion Models of Financial Markets;" "The Power of Mean Reversion in Factor-Based Investing"), which is combined with a range of analytical tools, including fundamental logic, wave counts, Fibonacci ratios, Gann principles, supply and demand levels, pivot points, moving averages, and momentum indicators. The science of Vedic Mathematics is used to combine these elements into a comprehensive, accurate, and highly predictive trading system.

Mean-reversion trading seeks to capitalize on extreme changes in the price of a particular security or commodity, based on the assumption that it will revert to its previous state. This theory can be applied to both buying and selling, as it allows a trader to profit on unexpected upswings and buy low when an abnormal low occurs. By identifying the average price (the mean) or price equilibrium based on yesterday's supply and demand factors, we can extrapolate the extreme above this average price and the extreme below it. When prices trade at these extreme levels, it is between 90% (Sell 1 or Buy 1 level) and 95% (Sell 2 or Buy 2 level), probable that prices will revert back to the mean by the end of the trading session. I used this system to analyze the gold and silver markets.

Strengths And Weaknesses

The main strength of the VC PMI is the ability to identify a specific structure with price levels traders can execute with a high degree of accuracy. The program is flexible enough to adjust to market volatility and alerts you when such changes take place, so one can adjust strategies accordingly. Such changes include when the market breaks out of a consolidation phase or a trend accelerates. Such volatility usually happens when the market has produced a signal at the S2 or B2 level, and the market closes above or below these extreme levels.

The day trading program then confirms that a higher fractal in price has been identified, and the market will move significantly higher, although the same principle applies if the market falls significantly. By the price closing above the S2 level, it indicates that the buying demand is greater than the supply. This means that the market has found support for the next price fractal. Conversely, the price closing below the B2 level indicates that the selling pressure has met demand greater than supply at the extreme below the mean, and prices should revert back to the mean.

The basic concept of the VC PMI is that the program trades the extremes of supply and demand based on the average price daily, weekly, and monthly.

The strongest relationship we find in the algorithm is when the daily price is harmonically in alignment with the weekly and monthly indicators. We call this "harmonic timing." Such an indication produces the highest probability (90%) that the price will revert from these levels to its daily, weekly, or monthly average.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPXS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.