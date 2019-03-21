Playing Monster Beverage

We rate the stock a Sell at present valuations and think that you can look to reenter the name closer to $50.

We are watching Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST) fall under the $60 level this week and wanted to touch base with our followers on how we traded this name. In full disclosure, Monster Beverage was the first company and stock that our founder wrote about on Seeking Alpha what feels like ages ago, nearly 7 years having since passed, in our inaugural column back in 2012. It is safe to say we have been following the stock closely, and we also still have a Monster Beverage poster hanging in our headquarters. But we digress.

In this column, we would like to detail how we played the stock here in the first quarter of 2019, and then further discuss why recently exited the position. We will discuss performance and where we see the stock heading for the rest of 2019.

How we played the stock

Performance

The question investors who are watching the decline and considering entry should be asking is, "How is performance?" The second question should be, "Where can we expect performance to go looking ahead?" When we asked these two questions and looked to the basic valuation, we decided upside was limited in the near term.

"How is performance?"

Look, we will be clear. The company continues to grow, but the pace of growth relative to the valuation gives us some pause. Net sales in Q4 2018 were up a nice 14.1% to $924.2 million, rising from $810.4 million in Q4 2017. It should be noted that Q3 2018 actually cut into some of the Q4 sales. The Q4 numbers were negatively impacted by advanced purchases in Q3 stemming from pre-announced price increase that went into effect in November. Companies were trying to beat the hike. This weighed on sales, which may have been $16-17 million higher. The bottom line is that sales growth continues, and does so mightily.

We want to be clear. The core product, the Monster Energy drinks, is what continues to push sales higher. They rose 15% in the quarter. However, sales are flat or down in other segments, such as "strategic brands," which has some of the acquired energy drink brands from the Coca-Cola (KO) purchase. This brand saw sales that were flat, or down, based on new accounting changes. We also note the company's "other" segment, which has fruit juices etc., was up just $0.4 million to $5.1 million. But it was positive growth.

Here is where we have some concerns. Margins are getting whacked. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 59.7% in Q4, as compared with 62.1% in Q4 2017. A few of the biggest hits came from increases in the costs of cans, freight charges and the product mix of sales. The price hike helped offset some of the declines, but they would have been even worse without it. We hate to see pinched margins. Even if you account for the changes associated with the move to ASC 606 accounting, margins would still have been down 200 basis points.

Sales grew, margins were pressured. What about earnings? Well, they continue to grow steadily. Earnings per share rose to $0.43 from $0.36 last year, and continued a steady increase in Q4 earnings over the last few years:

(Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing)

This is solid 20% growth. What about for the year? Earnings for the year grew sizably as well. They came in at $1.76, rising from $1.42 last year. This is a rise of $0.34, or 24%. That is sizable growth and solid performance. However, at $62 a share, we thought that this was a bit too expensive.

Basic valuation

We believed there was too much risk at the low $60's range. The stock was, and is, priced for substantial growth. It was boasting an over 30 times trailing price-to-earnings ratio, which is very rich relative to peers like Coca-Cola, PepsiCo (PEP), etc. As our colleague Faloh Investment showed, on a price-to-cash flow basis, Monster Beverage is trading at a huge premium, and a slight misstep could lead the stock to retract 10-20% easily. In addition, on a forward price-to-earnings basis, the stock is still trading at 28 times forward earnings expectations if earnings hit the $2.00-2.10 range for 2019. That is far too rich to justify continuing to hold the stock, in our opinion.

We saw the stock rise from $48 to over $60, and we believed upside was limited from that level based on these basic metrics. The bottom line was that we saw a low chance of the market meaningfully expanding this valuation further, and found it unlikely that the company can significantly exceed expectations to drive the share price higher. Hence, we sold.

Forward expectations

For the year 2019, analysts are looking for a range of $1.91-2.10 for EPS. Earnings will rise on the back of revenues that should continue to grow low double digits, with profit margins in the 60% range. But this growth from $1.75, even at the high end of $2.10, is only growth of 20%. So, pay 28 times forward earnings for 20% growth in EPS. That is a tough stretch to make. Sales will need to grow in all segments, and as we saw in Q3-Q4, pricing increases can lead to advanced orders, but ultimately, can only offset margin impacts of rising input costs by so much.

Looking ahead from the consumer standpoint

Although we are sour on Monster short term, longer term the company continues to address a popular niche market. It has strong brand recognition, and despite competition, has been a dominant player in the marketplace. Consumer beverage preferences and tastes are continuing to evolve, and we think the company has appropriately devoted itself to ongoing innovation for new products.

On the conference call, we learned from Nielsen reporting that Energy Drink category sales continue to rise. Through the end of January, "all outlets combined, namely convenience, grocery, drug, mass merchandisers," we learned that sales (in dollar amounts) of the Energy Drink category were up by 11.3% versus a year ago. That is a promising trend. However, there remains the ever-present threat of government intervention globally to restrict sales of energy drinks and to educate the public about the possible risks. These risks to the company and stockholders should be considered.

Take home

All things considered, we believe Monster Beverage is pretty fairly valued, based on the growth trends. The buyback will help, and the growth in sales and earnings is clear. However, the price was not right for us, and we were more than comfortable recommending traders to lock in their profits. We continue to watch the name but think it is a Sell at this time, with a more appropriate reentry target closer to $50.

