Osisko Gold Royalties: An Impressive Rebound

The question now is to decide if it is time to take some profit off the table at $12 or let the stock extend its uptrend to $14?

Osisko Gold Royalties produced 20,005 GEOs in the fourth quarter of 2018, down 4.7% from 4Q'17 and no-change sequentially.

Osisko Gold Royalties posted a revenue of US$87.31 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, up 1.4% from the same quarter a year ago or up 2.2% sequentially.

Investment Thesis

The Canadian Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) is no doubt a recent success story in the streaming "universe," and a simple look at the chart below is providing us with a good idea of what means success from an investor's perspective. The ones who were lucky enough to accumulate OR the last quarter of 2018 are now looking at an impressive gain.

The long-term view is quite simple to formulate in the case of Osisko Gold Royalties. The company is showing the right growth profile which should please long-term investors, with a large portion concentrated in North America (103 assets) which offers extra safety and more visibility. The company's streaming and royalties business is based mainly on gold which represented 69% of the total output in 2018.

It is the primary reason why Osisko is considered now as a low-risk investment with a steady growth estimated at 11.7% from 2018 to 2019. Furthermore, the debt load has been reduced quite significantly during 2018, with a net debt of $127.5 million now.

Finally, the company is paying a dividend of about $0.152 per share or a yield of 1.3%.

The question now is to decide if it is time to take some profit off the table or let the stock extend its uptrend with new higher highs to re-test OR long-term resistance at $14, while the gold price is improving slowly in 2019?

The safe answer is, of course, to secure your gain by trading at least 40-60% of your position now (or better a simple percentage equal to your effective gain) using the short-term fluctuation, and only venture your profit for an eventual uninterrupted ascending pattern to the next strong resistance.

We can compare Osisko Gold Royalties in this category to Franco-Nevada (FNV), Wheaton Precious metals (WPM) or Royal Gold (RGLD) (that I covered recently here). Also, one "junior" streamer that can also be considered in this category is Sandstorm Gold (SAND).

Osisko Gold Royalties has been the best performer in this group using the three-month chart, while big players such as Franco-Nevada and even Wheaton Precious Metals were disappointing.

A quick look at 2018

Below are the details of the GEOs production per metal in 2018. Osisko's main product is gold which represents 69% of the total output in 2018. Gold is expected to continue its recovery in 2019 which will benefit gold streamers like Osisko Gold.

Source: Osisko 4Q'18 Presentation (Extract)

Osisko Gold Royalties owns 103 assets in North America (e.g., Éléonore, Renard, Lamaque, and Canadian Malartic mines being the top producers, with Island Gold soon).

Sean Roosen, the CEO, said in the conference call:

Highlights from Q4 2018, starting with starting a little over 20,000 gold equivalent ounces earned in the fourth quarter, revenue of C$30.7 million, creating net cash flow from operating activities of C$18.6 million. We did, however, take a write-down on Éléonore, which resulted in a C$0.73 per share impairment,

Osisko Gold Royalties: A Highly Diversified Portfolio with Focus on North America

According to the last presentation, Canadian gold assets represent 75% of the total assets owned by the company. It is a crucial element when it comes to a long-term perspective because these assets are located in one of the safest jurisdictions in the world.

Source: OR Presentation (partial)

Osisko Gold Royalties: Financial And Production In 4Q 2018 (in US$)

Note: Values can differ a little due to the conversion from CAN$ to US$. Osisko Gold Royalties indicates results in $CAN (Exchange rate $CAN vs. $US = 0.757 in Q4'18).

Osisko Gold Royalties 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 Total Revenues in US$ Million 10.27 12.93 13.65 54.39 86.13 99.49 106.75 85.46 87.31 Net Income in US$ Million 6.5 3.1 8.2 5.4 -50.6 1.8 0.4 4.2 -86.21 EBITDA US$ Million 10.5 -20.0 13.1 13.7 -58.3 19.1 16.6 20.6 -101.73 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 63.3% 23.8% 60.1% 9.9% 0 9.90% 0.4% 4.9% 0 EPS diluted in US$/share 0.06 0.03 0.07 0.04 -0.41 0.01 0.00 0.03 -0.73 Operating cash flow in US$ Million 9.2 9.1 10.3 2.3 15.9 18.5 15.2 15.5 14.05 Capital Expenditure in US$ Million 4.3 0.2 10.5 1.4 18.7 7.9 38.0 25.9 36.25 Free Cash Flow in US$ Million 4.9 8.9 -0.2 0.9 -2.8 10.6 -22.9 -10.1 -22.2 Total Cash US$ Million 298.8 371.9 269.3 88.72 265.37 257.95 146.88 112.61 131.9 Long-term Debt in US$ Million 34.3 34.8 34.8 154.6 365.0 370.3 324.7 321.1 267.1 Dividend per share in US$ 0.030 0.030 0.040 0.040 0.040 0.039 0.038 0.038 0.038 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 106.7 106.8 106.8 140.8 157.6 157.7 156.3 156.3 156.4 GEO's 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 Estimated Production gold equivalent Oz Eq. 8,964 10,418 10,863 16,664 20,988 20,036 20,506 20,006 20,005 Gold price realized 1,212 1,210 1,257 1,283 1,279 1,333 1,306 1,213 1,240

Source: Company filings and Morningstar

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Debt, And Production Details (in US$)

1 - Revenues

Osisko Gold Royalties posted a revenue of US$87.31 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, up 1.4% from the same quarter a year ago or up 2.2% sequentially.

Newmont Mining (NEM) acquired Goldcorp (GG) in January 2019. Subsequently, Goldcorp updated its reserve and resource estimate for the Éléonore mine on February 13, 2019. Osisko was forced to recognize also a non-cash impairment charge of C$166.3 million, amounting to C$123.7 million net of income taxes.

The most critical component of that was for C$148.5 million and C$109.1 million net of income taxes for Éléonore mine, representing a loss in the inventory of about 2 million Oz.

Elif Lévesque, the CFO, said in the conference call:

But if we do exclude the impairment charges the operating income would be at C$52.8 million versus C$18.6 million in 2017, which shows the growth in cash margin and the C$9.1 million gain that we made, as Sean said, on buyback of the Brucejack stream.

2 - Free cash flow

Free Cash Flow is a critical component for a streamer and must be sufficient to pay for the dividend. I calculate the free cash flow by subtracting CapEx to cash from operating activities.

The fourth quarter of 2018 indicates a negative FCF of US$22.2 million. The free cash flow of 2018 is now minus US$44.6 million.

OR is failing the FCF test which means that the company cannot support the dividend paid and the increased C$400 million buyback programme.

Sean Roosen said in the conference call:

As you know, we announced a normal course issuer bid of C$400 million, up C$200 million. The normal course issuer bid is still active and we use our discretion as to when and where. We may purchase stock at any given time. We have purchased 1.7 million shares at an average cost of C$11.95 for a total investment of C$20 million under our normal course issuer bid to date.

3 - Net Debt is $127.5 million.

Net debt is $US 127.5 million as of December 31, 2018. However, Osisko paid an additional C$30 million or $22.7 million in January 2019.

Source: OR Presentation (partial) Warning: Values indicated in CAN$

4 - Production in gold equivalent ounce and details

Osisko Gold Royalties produced 20,005 GEOs in the fourth quarter of 2018, down 4.7% from 4Q'17 and no-change sequentially.

Revenues were up from 3Q'18 due to the gold price dropping from $1,210 per Oz to $1,240 per Oz.

5 - Guidance 2019

Production for 2019 is expected to increase by 11.7% from 2018 (using the mid-point of the range).

Source: Osisko Presentation

Sean Roosen said:

Obviously, the theme for 2019, there seems to be a lot of consolidation discussion going on and we see streaming and royalties as part of a finance package to be incorporated in some of those transactions as well as we hope to see more project finance come to be. And I think that in 2019 we have significant amount of opportunities in front of us to deliver performance to our shareholders as we move forward.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Osisko Gold Royalties is a company with definitive potential for growth. The stock was an opportunity after the company corrected heavily in 2018, from $14 in October last year to about $7.25 end of December.

Two significant takeaways when it comes to the forward-looking analysis and support the thesis of "low risk" portfolio for Osisko with are:

1 - First crucial element for Osisko Gold Royalties is that the company owns a prime royalty real estate in Canada which is the best mining jurisdiction worldwide. It covers 5,000 km2 of royalty lands in Western Canada, and 19,000 km2 of royalty lands in Eastern Canada, representing a total of 53 M Oz in actual production. Canadian Malartic royalty produced alone 38,853 Au Oz for Osisko in 2018 or 48.23% of the total gold output of the company. Furthermore, the mine, as most of the other company's assets, presents significant expansion and mine-life extension potential from the Barnat, Odyssey and East Malartic zones.

2 - Osisko Gold Royalties owns a substantial near and medium-term cash flow assets which will be crucial in maintaining sufficient positive future cash flow (e.g., Eagle with 5% NSR, Cariboo with 4% NSR, Odyssey North and South with 3% & 5% and another seven more assets).

However, since January 2019, the stock skyrocketed from the low $7s to $12 and could eventually reach again $14, which is strong long-term resistance, depending on the price of gold which is back now to the $1,300s-1,350s even despite a negative bullish US dollar. My opinion is that gold price will eventually re-test $1,375 and stay there in 2019.

Looking at the five-year chart, it was evident that this start-up company will provide some strong volatility going forward. Thus, it is crucial to recognize the situation and apply the best trading strategy. The goal is not to get a perfect score but to be able to profit regularly. The answer is trading OR short term while keeping your gain for a higher target.

Technical Analysis

The stock OR is producing a rising channel pattern defined by a line resistance at $12.10 (I strongly recommend selling 50% of your position at this price or above unless the gold price turns very bullish) and line support at $11, which is too weak to offer an opportunity to add safely. I would rather wait for $9.75, second support to eventually add again.

Rising channel patterns are also called bullish channel patterns, which means that under certain circumstances OR may re-test its long-term resistance at about $14.

