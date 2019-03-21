Weak Jobs Growth Could Put The Fed On Pause

Source: Financial Times

The February jobs report showed 20,000 new jobs were added. This was below the 180,000 new jobs forecast by economists and well-below the 311,000 jobs added in January. February marked the weakest gain in jobs in 17 months:

The 20,000 jobs added to non-farm payrolls last month was the weakest gain in 17 months and marked a sharp drop from the blockbuster 311,000 jobs added in January. It badly missed economists’ forecasts of 180,000 new hires, and sent the dollar down as much as 0.3 per cent against a basket of global currencies. The meagre increase in the American workforce comes at the end of a week where the European Central Bank sharply downgraded prospects for growth in the eurozone and the White House signalled its trade war with China, which has rattled international markets for months, may not be resolved as quickly as they had hoped.

Healthcare employment rose by 21,000. Employment in construction fell by 31,000 after a 53,000 increase in January. Manufacturing employment was up 4,000, much lower than its monthly average of over 20,000 over the past 12 months. President Trump previously hung his hat on growing the U.S. manufacturing base. These jobs tend to be higher-paying and could be a reflection of the country's economic might.

However, growth in the industrial sector could stall. Secondly, sales of discretionary items like automobiles and RVs may have peaked. RV shipments are currently in free fall. A fall in other discretionary items could eventually reverberate through the manufacturing sector. Sans more government stimulus, this could be as good as it gets for manufacturing.

Unemployment Rate Dips To 3.8 Percent

The unemployment rate declined by a 0.2 percentage point to 3.8 percent. The rate was also lower than the 4.1 percent reported in the year-earlier period. At 5.0 percent unemployment, the economy would be considered at full-employment. At such a low level of unemployment the economy should be white-hot and potentially stoke fears of overheating. One would also expect workers to have the ability to demand higher wages in such a tight labor market.

Average hourly wages were $27.66, up 3.4% versus the same month a year ago. It was the fastest rise in wage growth since April 2009. In February 2018 a 2.8 percent rise in wages sparked fears of inflation and caused stock market volatility. Now the focus appears to be on dismal jobs growth, which ironically, could be good for financial markets. If the economy is slowing then that could hurt corporate earnings. The Dow Jones (DIA) is nearing 26,000; in my opinion, financial markets are partly driven by earnings growth and incessant flows into stocks. A cooling economy could warrant that the Fed pause rate hikes for a while. That could spur more flows into stocks over the near term.

What Will The Fed Do?

The question remains, "What will the Fed do?" Over the past decade, the Federal Reserve and whether or not it would provide stimulus to financial markets have been the most important issue for the markets. I have become exhausted from Fed-watching. I thought it would end with Janet Yellen, but now we are back to waiting with bated breath over the musings of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.

Core PCE, the Fed's preferred measure of inflation, is in the 1.9 percent range. Powell would like for it to meet or exceed 2.0 percent. Powell intimated he would remain data-dependent in deciding on future rate hikes; the fact that PCE is trending below the threshold will likely be enough to pause on rates for a while. That said, I assumed the Fed would continue to unwind its balance sheet regardless of PCE, wages or jobs. Last month Powell warned of slower growth and intimated he was willing to adjust the balance sheet unwind if needed.

I always assumed the Fed's now $4 trillion balance sheet was a temporary measure to counteract the Financial Crisis of 2008/2009. We will never know the real output of the economy until we normalize interest rates and reduce the Fed balance sheet back to pre-crisis levels. If current fiscal and monetary stimulus is not working, then maybe we need to undo it and try something else. My guess is that the Fed is responding to volatility in financial markets; the markets are likely driving Fed policy and not the other way around. Powell seems to be frightened that financial markets will crater and that could keep the Fed at bay for a while.

Conclusion

In the near term, financial markets could continue to drift higher as the Fed takes a wait-and-see attitude. Long term, I am bearish on the economy and financial markets. Investors should avoid cyclical names and companies with high debt loads.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.