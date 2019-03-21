Iamgold: Will Westwood Layoff Serve As A Catalyst?

Having helped its stock rise from lows by putting Cote Gold project on pause, IAMGOLD (IAG) made the next move – the company announced that it will be reducing its workforce at Westwood Gold Mine by 32%.

Here’s how IAMGOLD explained this move: “The decision results from both planned reductions due to the stage of mine development as well as realignment reductions due to the previously disclosed production guidance. As previously announced, Westwood production guidance for 2019 is 100,000 to 120,000 ounces, with the workforce reduction intended as a stabilizing cost control measure. IAMGOLD is developing a revised life of mine plan for Westwood and expects to provide an update in the fourth quarter of 2019”.

In 2018, Westwood mine produced 129,000 ounces at all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $1073 per ounce. As IAMGOLD stated during the recent earnings call, some specific areas of Westwood are affected by seismicity so the company has to deal with this problem. In fact, the company promised to look at the size of the workforce during the earnings call. At this point, it is obvious that the earlier target of 180,000 ounces annually after the ramp up is out of the reach – you don’t cut a third of your workforce if you anticipate raising production by more than 60% from your current guidance in the near future.

Source: IAMGOLD presentation

I’d bet that investors and traders alike will be closely following Westwood production numbers when the company reports first-quarter earnings to estimate whether the mine will be heading for the lower end of the guidance. The company’s annual production guidance of 810,000 – 870,000 ounces is below 2018 production of 882,000 ounces even at its high end, so only gold price upside in combination with cost discipline could help IAMGOLD achieve better financial results than in 2018.

As the company explained in great detail during the last earnings call, it starts to prioritize shorter-term cash flow performance as that’s what the market demands from gold miners right now. The decision to defer Cote Gold was done due to shareholder feedback and also due to fears that low stock price opened IAMGOLD to a hostile bid. Frankly, shares of IAMGOLD have yet to leave the “danger zone” as they are not that far from recent lows given the stock’s volatility:

The company’s cash flow statement illustrates the problem that is common for many miners:

In 2018 and 2017, IAMGOLD generated $486.4 million of operating cash flow. This money went to capital spending ($454.2 million) and was partially used to refinance 6.75% senior notes. Put simply, the generated cash went back underground, and what’s left of it was used to service the creditors. When this happens year after year, investors leave in droves, pushing the stock down. The company’s CEO described the situation very well during the earnings call: “[…] in 2011, the euphoria around this industry, $8 billion in equity raised that year. You can’t raise a dollar today”.

In such a situation, where the upside might come from? First, IAMGOLD remains sensitive to gold prices due to relatively high AISC, which in turn result from a combination of low-grade Essakane and Rosebel mines and continuous problems at Westwood. Higher gold prices really make a difference for the company. Now that the Fed has likely finished with raising rates (my opinion is that they are completely done with the raising cycle), gold looks ready to continue its upside. This is a momentum buy scenario, which I’d play by betting on IAMGOLD shares above the key resistance at $4.00:

Second, IAMGOLD must show cost discipline and solid production results with the mines it has now – this is a condition for the longer-term upside that won’t be so dependent on gold prices’ mercy. At this point, I believe that the market won’t give the company the benefit of the doubt and will wait for the first quarter results to make up its mind on the topic. I do not think that the market will take Westwood layoff as a positive cost cutting sign and will wait for actual results instead.

This year has started with plenty of interesting news for IAMGOLD. I think that the company’s shares have the chance to get back to the previous $5.00 – $6.00 range given the right catalysts. Those willing to bet on the story in the longer term should demand comfortable prices (like in November 2018 or January 2019), while momentum players will likely be better off waiting for the test of the key $4.00 level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.