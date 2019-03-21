Genel Energy plc (GEGYF) CEO Murat Ozgul on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Genel Energy plc (OTCPK:GEGYF) Q4 2018 Results Conference Call March 20, 2019 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Murat Ozgul - CEO

Esa Ikaheimonen - Chief Financial Officer

Bill Higgs - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Robin Haworth - Stifel

David Round - BMO

Dan Slater - Arden

James Thompson - JPMorgan

Al Stanton - RBC

Duncan Milligan - Goldman Sachs

Stephane Foucaud - GMP First Energy

Thomas Martin - Numis

Murat Ozgul

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I am Murat Ozgul, CEO of Genel Energy. I would like to welcome you to our 2018 Full Year Results Presentation.

It has been another fantastic years, four years and that is a lot more to come. Today I am joined by Esa, our Chief Financial Officer and Bill, Chief Operating Officer. Other members of the Executive Committee are also here in the audience. Esa, Bill and I will take you through the presentation, after which we will open up Q&A.

You may see our usual disclaimer on Page 2. We are a simple business and we have a clear strategy for value creation, our producing assets generate a lot of cash and we use this cash in a disciplined way to invest in all transformational growth opportunities. We still don't retain enough cash to progress the return of capital to shareholders. We have delivered on all of these areas. We generated $164 million in free cash flow even after making significant investments. We have done added two fantastic opportunities in Sarta and Qara Dagh. Both of these offer long term growth potential and in line with our strategy, we will invest in them and we still generate over $100 million in free cash flow in 2019.

Given this free cash flow generation and our willingness to run an appropriate balance sheet, we have today initiated an material and sustainable dividend policy. I believe we are well positioned to offer investors and attractive mix of growth and a material annual cash return. As you will hear we are delighted with the additional Sarta and Qara Dagh, and we now have truly balanced portfolio in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. We have highly cash generative production from Taq Taq and Tawke and Sarta will add to this production next year. Qara Dagh is on extracting prospects. Bill will talk on this shortly. Bina Bawi and Miran also remain high potential development opportunity in the portfolio.

Before we start discussing the high potential opportunities, it's important to note that our primary focus remains on our producing assets, cash generation from these assets in the backbone for which we will grow the company. Peshkabir was the study in 2018 with production rising from 55,000 barrel oil per day ahead of schedule and under budgets. While drilling continues on the Peshkabir field, we will focus on more on Tawke in 2019 run canvas where more will be drilled in order to stabilize the production. Drilling on the flanks at Taq Taq has also provided very positive results and there are more opportunities at the fields.

With the most effective drilling program in the KRI, we expect overall production to increase around 10% compared to 2018. There are early indications that this could be conservative. As you know, this production is highly cash generative. Our focus on cost and the rapid payback from any capital expenditures made on our producing assets led to around 50% of our produced, proceeds being converted into free cash flow. It is also worth reiterating that we have now had 3.5 years of continuous monthly payments from Kurdistan regional government despite the many hardships they have faced in that time period. I'm pleased to say that their financial position has now improved significantly. Among the transfer of funds from Bagdad has further had the economies. This is a good indicator of much improved political relationship between the federal government and the Kurdistan regional governments. We are very happy to deepen our investments in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

In fact, what we expect to expand in 2019 is nearly the same amount as we spend in 2017 and '18 combined. And we still expect to generate a lot of free cash flow. There are few areas in the world that can match the low cost environment of the KRI and provide such a material return on investments.

I will now pass over to Esa who will provide further detail on how our recent success has transformed our balance sheet and provides us with ability to more than fund our growth opportunities. Esa, over to you.

Esa Ikaheimonen

Thank you, Murad. Good morning all and thanks for joining us today. Indeed as Murat already said, we have successfully transformed our balance sheet during the last couple of years. If you look at the chart on the right, you'll see that we've moved from nearly $0.25 billion of net debt only about two years ago to almost $100 million in net cash as per today. We expect this net cash position to grow materially further in 2019. It will actually grow at any foreseeable oil price given up $35 per barrel we will generate free cash flow, whilst also significantly increasing our investment as Murat said. This I believe makes us one of the most resilient companies in the sector.

Even after we will be rather significant investments in Sarta and Qara Dagh, we can look for more growth and also initiate a dividend policy, which we've done this morning. Miran remains a valuable asset with 6.5 TCF of gas. But it is currently secondary due to more attractive Bina Bawi development. This has led to added contingencies later first gas and higher risking of the valuation, therefore a material non-cash impairment was considered to be the prudent technical accounting approach at this stage.

We talked a lot about capital allocation we like to talk about capital allocation. In my mind it makes sense, because we've been quite successful in that area. We like to call it balance now and that's because we've added dividend to it. Our dividend policy is a natural extension to our strategy. We think about our strategic priorities, first priority has been and is to invest in production where we got near term if not the immediate benefits on returns that are exceptional. I'll show you a bit more in a moment. The second priority has been to invest in growth. And indeed we are very pleased with the assets that we already have in the portfolio but obviously, are constantly looking for more. And the third priority is to maintain an appropriate balance sheet with enough liquidity and debt capacity to take advantage of growth opportunities that match our criteria.

When you can comfortably pursue material growth opportunities and simultaneously move fast forward towards $0.5 million or so of liquidity, the times come to start returning capital to shareholders through a competitive dividend and that is where we are today. Here is an attempt to illustrate why we spend our money first and foremost on production. As I said, investment in production has been and remains our top priority. The returns are tremendous with the cost covering other PSC mechanisms absorbing incremental spending rapidly, best of peer offers returned pretty much unbeatable from investment anywhere in the industry.

So this line here is Peshkabir you drill a well, you start producing, you get your cost back entirely in three months time, you get your cost back another time, another three months and after nine months from production it actually recovered your cost three times. So not once, not twice but three times in nine months, that’s pretty exceptional. Tawke also provides very attractive returns as I think you all know. But what has changed ahead of 2019 is actually Taq Taq. Wells in the flanks have been more productive than expected. We actually get our investment back a couple of times in about one year from first production also in Taq Taq as a big change to what the thinking was about a year ago. Quite exciting actually for a bit I've forgotten about field of Taq Taq.

And here is a bit more detail about what we spend money on in 2018. Focus of at Peshkabir was on wells and understanding the structure. As you know, this was the future successful ramp-up in 2018. Dino did a great job and do the RSA to residual settlement agreement. Peshkabir added already last year about $50 million to our free cash flow, and that's after everything is allocated, everything including interest expenses is allocated down to the field level.

At Tawke, the focus was more on workovers and upgrading water handling, and we will now turn again to drilling in 2019. More than half of our free cash flow came from Tawke. So it make sense to drill wells, particularly as the remaining reserves and the receivable settlement agreements deal continue to make it very attractive, so you can actually see if you go back to the previous slide, Tawke is also very attractive investments for us.

Taq Taq in 2018 was also about stabilizing production ahead of now moving back to growth mode in 2019. As I said, Taq Taq potential has been underestimated and the field has been somewhat ignored due to higher priorities with Peshkabir and Tawke, but it still contributed about $20 million to our free cash flow. And that is without the production we have seeing from the last couple of flank wells, which are obviously adding an upside to all that. The easiest and safest way for Genel to grow is to focus on what we already have. We have already achieved the 10% to year-over-year production increase that we expect to see on a full-year basis in 2019. And the 2019 target production indeed may turn out to be a conservative expectation for the full year, but we will see time will tell, might be a few more upside than downside that will lead to our production guidance.

And other investments is what makes the next growth stage very exciting for Genel, and you've heard quite a bit about Sarta and Qara Dagh. These are stories that will develop overtime. But from portfolio perspective and from financial perspective, Sarta is precisely what we were looking for when adding it to the portfolio. It will move to production in just over year and the cost and risk is very low, but the potential and upside is huge. And Qara Dagh offers a rare geological opportunity to appraise a significant structural of improving hydrocarbons. And Bina Bawi may yet move up our priority list depending on the discussions with the KRG, discussions are active and progressing. And as you may know, the CP is under the gas listing agreement we recently expanded to end of April. We believe the negotiations may well take longer than that but the contracts allow for a further 12 months to find a solution.

A couple of things I can say with certainty with regards to Bina Bawi. We like Bina Bawi. We like it a lot and it's a valuable opportunity. The other thing we can say with certainty is that we'll only ramp-up spending when there is a firm commercial solution and a visible route to returns with the limited down side that is very much in line with our capital allocation philosophy, and we will continue in a disciplined manner. But indeed Bina Bawi offers a great value option for Genel and we are doing absolutely everything we can to accelerate that. Sumali and Menorca our longer-term and again we will spend them appropriately. Now corporately in this context means not much. If we believe the geology looks good enough t drill a well, frankly, we are expect to find someone else who we shares that belief and we will fund it.

Even more on capital allocation and we like to talk about capital allocation. We like the portfolio we have, but we are also very much a growth company so we will continue systematically to add to the story. We have agreed our growth targets with our board, effectively looking a product or late stage appraisal with limited downside risk, material potential and a low cost entry. There is no point in diluting a well developing story. Sarta and Qara Dagh are clearly in the sweet spots. As a matter of fact ticking all of those boxes that we've illustrate on the slide. But we believe and we know that there are multiple other deals to be done that fit the strategy in our investment price areas, so I believe there's more to come.

Now getting to the end of my piece of this morning's prepared remarks, and it's time to put it altogether and what is more exciting way of putting it all together than to show how our liquidity developments or medium terms is starting to look like. Even in a very conservative basis our liquidity is set to rise materially in coming years. Our base case with oil price of $60 per barrel with only Sarta Phase 1A, and less than the 2P production at our existing producing assets suggest about $1 billion of liquidity by around 2022 round here. By the way this picture here assumes that we refinance out 2022 bond when it matures but that's a pretty safe assumption if we want to do so given the strengthening portfolio and improving credit case for Genel.

We are convinced that this conservative base case will be outperformed, even the upside that you can see shooting up like that does not include any blue sky. As a matter of fact, it doesn't even include Bina Bawi. We believe in Bina Bawi, which is that it is not a necessity for us in terms of achieving our objectives, it's not included here. This liquidity profile illustrates our ability to accelerate growing the company and still deliver the cash surplus more than enough for a competitive and sustainable dividend. So not surprisingly I was using that lead into the dividend story.

So our plan is to propose a dividend policy to our shareholders. We've announced that intention this morning starting no later than 2020. And although, we've been strengthening our credit status continuously and will continue to do the same, obviously, the non-cash impairment of the Miran gas asset means that we need to seek a waiver from our bondholders as we are also contemplating the possibility to accelerate the distribution already 2019. This accelerated dividend in 2019, remain subject to exceptional waiver without bondholders and we intend to open up such discussions very shortly.

And now over to Bill to show among other things how this liquidity is supported by our future production. Bill?

Bill Higgs

Thank you, Esa. Good morning, everybody. So as I said, we'll now take a look at the performance of the underlying assets that support that very impressive liquidity chart that Esa just showed.

Let's start with the production profile. And you can see our dark blue base case is a very conservative case. Upside from Sarta and Qara Dagh, Bina Bawi and even Peshkabir is not included in that production forecast. There's very limited downside risk we think to this forecast but potentially substantial upside, which Esa already mentioned. The on risk production CAGR out to 2025 of the rather disappearing blue bars at the top there is on the order of 15% per annum. So that potential upside is substantial. Another reason why we're able to talk about the possibility of a dividend is because we've got a much more diverse portfolio and that's really illustrated in this chart. This is, when I joined the company 16 months ago most of our supported our production was supported from a limited number of high production wells within the Tawke field. The chart on the right-hand side shows you two things, firstly it shows the growing number of wells in the well-stock today which is grown by 50% in that two years and in fact also, in the colored bars it shows that the ratio of high-performing wells is now much even, more evenly distributed across the assets. So we have rather than 16 months ago where we had all of our eggs in the Tawke basket we now have a much more diverse source of cash flow. And what we see is that this gives us reliable production, reliable cash flows and also with the opportunity to add Sarta production next year and possibly others in the near future.

That gives us a sense that this is a much more diverse and reliable performance, production performance. When we take a look at the reserves there's more to come. The success of Peshkabir and the addition of Sarta also helped to give us an impressive reserves replacement ratio close to 140%, with such an extensive drilling program and commercial opportunities in the portfolio there's clear potential for us to continue this in the coming years. As you can see our contingent and prospective ore resources in the figures on the right hand side, and this is a perspective on committed ore resources in KRI only, are significant. There are clear timelines to their potential conversion into reserves, Sarta moves through its phases over the coming years while drilling successive Qara Dagh provides an exciting opportunity for next year.

Reserves are also ready to be booked should we reach agreement with KRG on the development Bina Bawi. We shouldn't also forget the fact that we have an enhanced ore recovery project at Tawke field which we'll touch on again in a second, which also has much promise to add reserves in the future. There's still in addition there's still potential to explore further at Peshkabir. Again the diversity of reserves movement supports the diversity of production and therefore confidence in cash flows and liquidity. Taking a look at Peshkabir the performance has been absolutely exceptionally in 2018. Dino's done a phenomenal job and I think the key thing here is that we've been able over the years to successfully drill across the entire breadth of the field.

Currently we're producing high rate wells in these black, freeze black wells on the chart at the bottom. And there's zero water production to date. There remains significant room to grow working with Dino we will continue to appraise the full expense of the field as illustrated by the white dotted lines. We have the opportunity to drill up to four wells in 2019. But the main work would be reserved for the development of the infrastructure and in formulating an optimal depletion plan for the field. The central processing facility will be fully operational shortly and the crude pipeline is under construction. Any excess production further to the 60,000 barrels a day of flat line capacity can be continued to be trucked the short way to the export facility at Peshkabir.

We're also progressing a flares out initiative which will utilize the gas at Peshkabir to help increase productivity at Tawke. And we expect that project to be completed early in 2020. Moving on to Tawke field. Tawke production continues to come from across the asset unlike Taq Taq there remains a significant production contribution from the matrix and as Dino has stated there is no material water production situation at Tawke field. A large number of infill well locations have been identified and progressing the drilling activity will help to stabilize production after a couple of years of relatively low activity in the field.

As it is there are 30 well locations that have been identified to form part of that asset development plan with up to 14 wells ready to be drilled in 2019 and more to follow in 2020. We also upgraded the water handling facilities to exceed forecast demand for the foreseeable future. As already mentioned 2020 will also see the start of the in-house or recovery projects utilizing gas produced at Peshkabir to improved recovery efficiency at Tawke field.

Moving on to Taq Taq, work in 2018 was very successful in optimizing production from the center of the field, the crest of the structure and providing the opportunity and proving up the opportunity on the flanks. Field production outperformed our expectations by over 1000 barrels a day without adding any new well stock, which is a great performance. The production picture is starting to change as we appraise the flanks of the field. As you can see from the diagram on the right hand side a production from the latest two wells on the northern flank are now amongst the most productive wells in the field with no water at all.

Management of the free water levels has also allowed the TT21 well down to the South to come back on production after it was converted to water injection well in 2016, which is always a great outcome. This graphic here illustrates what has happened over the course of the field's history. The initial strategy of the early wells were all drilled at the crest of the structure with the expectation that you drained the field from the center. And expecting the free water level in the field will rise uniformly over time. As we can see from the graphic the blue dotted line is the current view where the free water level is, this clearly hasn't happened that's not a uniform free water level movement. High vertical permeability of the fractures that dominated and water encroachment has occurred into the center of the field.

We’re now targeting the flanks and as the fluid off take has dropped in the center the field is starting to return to operate. Hence what happened the TT 21 being converted back to dry oil production of around 750 barrels of oil per day after being shut in for two years. This creates opportunity and we’re again talking about production growth at Taq Taq.

Drilling on the flanks will continue in 2019 with the next well in the program TT20Z due to come on production shortly. As Esa mentioned the economics of these wells have significantly improved which drives us to continue our active drilling program. The initial phase of drilling will shape how many wells we can drill in the coming years and how much production growth can be achieved from the field.

Moving on to Sarta, from Taq Taq which has which has produced over 200 million barrels of oil to this asset which is very much at a different stage, we’re delighted to be working with Chevron at Sarta. The asset has the potential to become one of the largest fields in KRI, and we look to forward to starting the development journey and understanding the field potential.

What we know for certain at the moment is that two wells afloat a commercial rate with good quality oil and there are multiple reservoirs offering material potential. Our initial estimate of overall resource is 0.5 billion barrels. Taking a look at Phase IA we estimate that a 150 million barrels of those resources are relating to the Moose and the Dyer reservoirs and this is where the production is positive in phase 1A. We replaced the two successful wells on production and we intend to follow for the third well and the production we run through a 20,000 barrels a day of production facility. Should these wells prove to be successful we will rapidly appraise the structure, further production capacity will then be added as required as the field develops and production ramps up. With the test spreads being used in a similar way to the way that we have been successful in Peshkabir. Peshkabir is also a relevant touchstone, Peshkabir is also a relevant touchstone for Caradoc, where we are again partnering with Chevron this time with 40% equity in operator. There's been one previous well that's drilled in the license, the yellow dot on the wonderful photograph on the right and that was drilled in 2011. But like Peshkabir even though this flowed well, flowed light oil, we would believe it was drilled off structure. So the opportunity is to find the crest of the structure.

Looking at the cross section here this is the reason why we think it missed its targets. The well was based on the in correct structure model. With the access of the anti-climate surface being offset from the anti-climate debt, the QD2 well the blue line illustrated on the cross section on the left will be drilled in the first half of 2020 on a more preferable location. Work is in progress of deciding the optimal location of the well and we look forward to keeping you updated as we progress to spud this well.

Moving on to Bina Bawi, it remains a challenge in terms of the commercial terms, but the development is ready to go, both through an oil and gas perspective. We've been able to agree smaller scale gas facilities as a first step in the project which we scaled up using trains off capacity. This reduces cost of first gas and with the early oil opportunity ready to go will help supplement cash generation for this business. We continue to discuss the license with KRG but the discussions are challenging as Esa mentioned. Should appropriate commercial terms not be agreed with the KRG they will not be making any significant further investments in the Bina Bawi license, but it does remain a great opportunity which we believe has been right scaled for both ourselves and KRG.

Taking a look at our African exploration, [0:31:17.7] and Morocco, on both seismic analysis is progressing and we are looking to build a prospect inventory. As we focus on prospects we'll also look to bring in partners to drill a well. We will not proceed at the current equity level and so the license is of upside potential with very limited downside and again with little impact on our overall liquidity.

With that I'll hand back to Murat.

Murat Ozgul

Thank you Bill. As you have heard, 2019 will be a very busy year. Our capital expenditures is increasing significantly but remaining highly disciplined with activity focused on assets that can deliver shareholder value in the near-term.

So here is what this expenditure means. We expect production to grow year-on-year. Our capital expenditure program is more than covered by our cash generation and we expect to generate over $100 million and free cash flow even if the oil price falls again towards $50 per barrel.

And as discussed this cash flow allows us to return money to shareholders even while seeking to grow the portfolio both organically and through M&A.

And with that, we will be very happy to answer any questions that you may have. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Robin Haworth

Good morning. Thank you very much. It's Robin Haworth from Stifel. Question on Tawke, if I may. So I think there were current reserves life from the operator implies more or less zero decline over the remaining license period. So I was just wondering if you could talk about how you're thinking about the drill out. Is that a feasible objective and with a quite heavy drilling on the field in the short-term and should we be expecting production to go up from the Tawke structure itself or just to stay flat?

And then just on one follow-up on Sarta please and if you can truck oil from the Phase 1A production before you have the production facilities in place and is it why, what's the reason for delaying until 2020 and before we'll see first oil from that development? Thank you.

Murat Ozgul

I think Bill. You can take both of them.

Bill Higgs

Okay. Thank you. So taking the Tawke question first. Obviously, I think and that's the question that to a large degree is one that's well directed towards the operator on their expectations of activity and production performance. But I think the key observation there is that we've got, as you mentioned, 30 well locations that locations for the field we're going to target drilling up to 14 of those this year, that's certainly a level of activity that's manageable. When you look at the amount of work that was achieved in 2018 between Tawke field and Peshkabir. So shifting the focus from Peshkabir back towards Tawke for '19. So from a work rate point of view, I think that's quite achievable. The fact that we haven't drilled on the field extensively for the last two years doesn't mean that production has declined, and we would expect as the operators said to expect production to stabilize in that 75,000 or 80,000 barrels a day world on the back of this program.

If you continue to do that for another year and maybe another year afterwards then you can see that you can start to project out a flat potentially growing production forecast over that period of time.

So on Sarta unfortunately, we do have to process the crude before we truck it. So the CPF enables us to stabilize the crude take the gas out before we put it into trucks. So you need CPF. So our initial production facility will be at 20,000 barrels a CPF with a crude to crude tank loading system. And as we prove up more resources than we can start more reserves we can start to look at the option for implementing a fixed pipeline for production in much the same way as we've been doing again at Peshkabir for the last 18 months, initially trucking and now we've been moving to pipe.

David Round

Thanks it's David Round from BMO. Probably got three, the first one just on Peshkabir obviously the operator has revised the numbers the reserve numbers there. But again you talked about it as upside in quite a few of the slides, so perhaps if you are able can you to the extent you are able can you talk about the possibility of future reserve additions there? The second one is on on Tawke waters, so you mentioned Taq Taq water a few times and that was very helpful. Can you provide any further details about what you're seeing in terms of water at Tawke? And the third one is on Bina Bawi and just whether you're able to say anything about the second points in terms of commercial terms there?

Murat Ozgul

Again I'll give the first through to Bill, and I will take the last one.

Bill Higgs

Yeah so Peshkabir, it's very, it's been a great program a fantastic year, drilling up the structural way we have has certainly proved up a substantial amount of reserves and we see that movement in the year-end reporting. And as you can see from the diagram there's a couple, probably couple more slots on the outside to drill further to appraise it. And as we get more performance data then we'll have better understanding of that distribution of proved versus possible and probable which is still quite wide, when you look at the numbers. So we'd expect that to tighten up over time and whether that results in a 2P reserves addition or just the timing of the range between 1P and 2P, wait to see. But there is certainly is, early indications are that that the field's very well connected and it's got, and that will sync into this potential for the reserves to grow here. So big fields sometimes can get rippier.

On Tawke water obviously again, discussions about water at Tawke field and how to handle is really as much for the operator. But probably we're best placed, I think we are best placed to talk about some of the similarities and differences between water production at Taq Taq field and Tawke field and it's clear they’re different, the reason for that is that Taq Taq is dominated completed by fractures there is no residual matrix contribution into the performance as we saw in the diagram that we showed the water has a very very strong, there is a very very strong vertical permeability because of the fractures, very weak lateral permeability. And so the system tends to draw water very quickly towards the wells in the case of Taq Taq fields in the center. And has left us with the realm of opportunity around the flanks.

What we see at Tawke in comparison is the much stronger contribution from matrix and in addition from matrix into that fraction there were, which acts as a dampner of that high vertical permeability. So you get a much more even vertical and horizontal permeability. And as a consequence the water doesn't encroach anywhere near as quickly at Tawke fields as it did at Taq Taq fields. So we are getting a much more uniformed contribution plus also we’re getting a volumetric contributions in terms of reserves from the matrix to Tawke field. So that's the comparison between the two. We have in place the water handling facilities to manage the water, we get a tool kit which the operator has talked about for the foreseeable future.

Esa Ikaheimonen

I think I should start with the history. Initially, we were planning to get a bit charge [indiscernible] to get a development. We are looking at opportunity for one facility, gas treatment facility in between treating around 10 BCM gas. After all engineering studies and the CapEx requirements we ended up phased approach in Bina Bawi first, Miran latrer. It's why because in Bina Bawi light oil development will have the gas development itself first. And also the future just potentially giving us the conference on this one and on the Bina Bawi itself also we discussed trends to a phased approach on the gas development also, the first train is we will discussed in his presentation we are planning around 300 million standard cubic feet capacity oil, gas capacity. So what we are trying now and investible and less CapEx required structures and we know all KRG intention to develop this gas as fast as possible. So we are trying the reasonable timeline together with KRG and also a reasonable commercial structure for the investment for us helping the oil development, funding the gas development and moving ahead first at Bina Bawi does apply the same mechanism to Miran. So that’s the whole story in recent discussions.

Dan Slater

Dan Slater from Arden. I just want to ask about any further acquisitions obviously for terms of [indiscernible] are we likely to see anything more like that had any other opportunities and I think potentially buying the same elsewhere as well or these were done with acquisitions for now.

Murat Ozgul

Let me take this one. If we had other things to talk about we would have talked about it already a simple answer, but obviously that's not a satisfactory answer. So let me try to give you this most satisfactory one. There are defiantly other opportunities I think I mentioned that already in my presentation multiples single opportunities actually inside Kurdistan and outside Kurdistan. I think your questions probably slightly referring to the strategy as well. We are agnostic in terms of whether we grow our business in Kurdistan or outside Kurdistan and that hasn't changed. If we go back a year ago and you read pages 711 in our annual report the close one with that covers and everything. It talks about folks been M&A in areas of low to moderate political risk and a lot of people rightfully read into that and thought that meant a bias towards investing outside Kurdistan . Quite honestly during the last year or so, the political and economic development in Kurdistan has been remarkable right now we will still say the same thing we prefer investing in low to moderate political risk environment Kurdistan fits into that box now and hence desire to continue to invest their and I think our track record particular recently in managing those investments investing smartly in a disciplined manner, speaks for itself and we will continue the same start in duck. So summary, we like them a lot but there are opportunities outside Kurdistan and we will pursue all of those and tell you more about them when we got something to talk about.

Al Stanton

Al Stanton of RBC, two questions if I may. I think once for Bill and the other is for Esa. So with respect to Peshkabir I mean the 2P reserve number did go up for the oil but I noticed the 3P number operated about came down. So my assumption is that allocated some of the structure to a gas, I’m wondering if ultimately the Peshkabir development is a larger most of the considered development, i.e., platter production, rather than the pecan a more complex field with as you say yourselves pressure maintenance and other requirements. And then Esa, a comment where you said the discussion or negotiation big time, what levers are there to pull with the bond holders will they be looking for higher coupon working and what discussion evolving.

Esa Ikaheimonen

I was already thinking while I was listening to your second question because you already that it wasn’t for me. So I wasn't paying attention where you're stopping. Good morning Al. So Peshkabir, yes, rules of life, rules of life say that actually over the course of time we would expect the one-B2 increase and the 3P to go down towards some ultimate AUR for the field, so I don’t know is there any particularly surprising in that as we talked about before, it was a little bit we felt a little bit metric and booking at the end of 17 year because 17 there is a lot of resource, early results have been put into 3P because of the way the booking happened so which I think overwork that a little bit.

I would say in terms of complexity that we don't see the complex field, we see the field quite connected and the drilling is proven to be so. So the high angles well are performing very well and we had a known gas cap in the asset at the end of 17. So I don’t see that as more complex. I think the idea of having taking breath at the moment and trying to understand what is the optimal deflation plan is a good strategy for the asset given that was still very early in the production life. But I would expect that’s in 19 that's likely to result in a more platter like behavior and we have to see as we go through that analysis whether that becomes true for the remaining field life.

I think also just so thinking it through in terms we almost become limit on gas GOR rather than oil and other things as we to manage the associated gas and make sure we have the filters in place to take that gas either back into injection and pressure barrels taking up to top end injector is part of the project, things can be done this overall but in terms of complexity I don’t see it.

Bill Higgs

Okay, levers to pull with the discussion with the bondholders a little bit of context first. So the board decision was to start the distribution in 2020. So it doesn't really make an awful lot of difference as to whether we distribute the first element of our dividend policy, June, July this year or January, February mix so it shouldn't be seen as a major issue for Genel, we can differ it a little bit if that's what it takes and we will essentially compensate the shareholders in 2020 for not distributing in 2019.

So at the end of the day bit of the -- some gain with some timing issues associated to the distribution. Now in terms of the discussions with the bondholders, again a lot of context, obviously a credit work and this improved tremendously since December 2017 when the new bond was put in place. And the bondholders actually like the bond, so I think that’s a good signing point for constructive discussions with the bondholders. We haven't started these discussions yet for understandable reasons because we this morning actually created the need for it.

So I can't really comment on what the levers are other than by referring to what we've seen other companies doing in similar situation. So I don't see anybody actually touching that coupon right. But I have seen companies paying a relatively moderates sometimes a bit higher but usually a relatively moderate sort of one off waver fee, which is then the compensation for people to walk to the fax machine and vote yes. I've seen coal premiums being adjusted, and some other forms of credit enhancements.

So I think our probable approach would be to talk about a moderate waver fee and I'm so as you moderate, because there is no point in for us in a too much called such a waver because we can basically kickoff the distributions in January next year as well as July this. And then let's talk about some compensating credit enhancements because clearly dividend rather abroad all as equal is to sort of a negative credit demand. So that's kind of the levers that I think are worth discussing, but we haven't started conversations?

Al Stanton

Could you sit possibly more -- into the started refinancing as a bond ahead of the 2020 to repayment?

Murat Ozgul

Yes it's always a possibility. That's very speculative so it's the non-core free. So when actually be able to call it without an amendment to the bond agreement, we wouldn’t be able to call it before December 2020 anyway. So it's part of our capital structure for now, and I think the assumption should be those that provide the capital structure until 2022 and then we'll do the refinancing ahead of that.

Duncan Milligan

Duncan Milligan from Goldman Sachs. I was just wondering, if you could go through the startup kind of discovery. And talk a little bit about how that is related to Taq Taq and how that is value is related Tawke? And just curious kind of little color in terms of what we should be looking for as you go through the development program there in early appraisal wells?

Murat Ozgul

So, I think probably completing the startups what have we learned from producing oilfields in KRI. And again maybe compare and contrast Taq Taq and Peshkabir probably that learning and how that's been taken into thinking about Sarta. So Taq Taq obviously is sort of building big central processing facility early with the expectation that you’re going to deliver a 2P reserves outcome. And then the reservoirs being a little bit unforgiving and then we're own substantially own capacity. And in contrast of that Peshkabir, this is sort of appraised to develop strategy of putting in well test spreads, understand what well performance and deliverability narrowed in the range of outcomes, start making money and then build in right sized central processing facilities in increments. And I think it’s very good from a capital efficiency point of view, it’s very good from an uncertainty management and risk point of view.

And so really what we've done working with Chevron at Sarta to say that, this is the way to go forward and Chevron, we're already there and their thinking as well. So, we take the first two wells which are have been successfully tested, put them on longer term production through a rent to buy production facility add a third well to that facility and start stressing the reservoir to see what the reservoir's got and drilling two or three more appraisal and development wells, and put those on production probably with separate well test spreads.

Then with Sarta, you get to this point we say okay I can see how much resource of that 150 million barrels we have within the Moose with the Dyer, how much of that is actually reserved. And then we start to again grow the production facilities and the well count consistently there. So that's this phased journey of development over the next few years that will take us to hopefully an optimal development over around a 150 million barrels of just Jurassic oil.

And then we have these other opportunities, some heavy oil, some condensate in deeper reservoirs which we’ll then look to optimally bring into that picture and as things we're looking at in terms of the relationship between having condensate and having heavy oil. Those two things can actually work in to help each other sometimes. But those are for later, right now it's just, let's just steadily build up, keep the cash exposure low, start making money and see what the reservoir has to give us.

Stephane Foucaud

Stephane Foucaud from GMP First Energy, and question again on Sarta, you talk about the need to process the oil because of gas content need to be extracted. Could you perhaps come back on how much gas we talk about whether it's in the 2P? Whether it’s on top of the 2P et cetera? Then again on Sarta on the fiscal term, any indication on past costs that could be transferred to the farm out to Genel so this would be used as a cost pool?

Bill Higgs

So, the GOR at in the oil in the Moose and the Dyer is around 600, sort of complete the barrel so it’s not dissimilar to Peshkabir actually, that's a reasonably gassy crude we're seeing this elsewhere it's actually very similar to Bina Bawi oil which is actually in the same reservoirs. So therefore you have to stabilize the crude before we put it into the tanker. So initially that will be, again, it’s basically going through separators and flaring that gas.

Ultimately as we move down this phase development and we start to see how much reserves we have at Sarta, we’ll start to also look at the gas pollution in the way we have at Peshkabir whether that be processing for export and sale or reinjection that jury is still out on that. But we need to process to stabilize the crude in short run. And 2P, sorry…

Stephane Foucaud

Is 2P purely oil?

Bill Higgs

So, the 2P is purely oil, we actually carry in our ledger contingent resources in the ledger that we're publishing that are contingent resources from gas both at Peshkabir and at Sarta.

Unidentified Company Representative

[Indiscernible]

Bill Higgs

We have been given the opportunity to access this essential cost tool as part of the deal. So we are sharing it and it's large.

Esa Ikaheimonen

I think that piece of information for now is not in our power to disclose.

Thomas Martin

Thomas Martin from Numis. Just follow on the Sarta. You've got the cross section on Slide 25 there and you've got mostly they're colored in and [indiscernible] covered in a bit. I think you said before that you got hydrocarbons in every zone that you go through. So can you just talk a bit more about what the driving these basically you covered in? Is this areas that had test performed on them? And what sort of work program, as I understand you’re mainly focused on most of that with the phase two program, but will you be looking to with those wells target the those zones to understand the resource while you mainly focused on developing most of the area?

Esa Ikaheimonen

Maybe to held that Thomas the diagram on Page 25, probably could do but actually has four colors of green in it. Believe it or not what the most of the color green is also where we found hydrocarbons in those as well. So when we talk about having drilled the wells and found hydrocarbons everywhere we pretty much have every one of the reservoirs from the cross-examine and for the treasury trials that which are the typical care at reservoirs have found hydrocarbons in them. Obviously the shallow once the top of the tertiary in the Cretaceous in this instance are heavier. And then as we go deeper down into the drastic unlike [area] actually we have a condensate in the upper end in the tri-state and the gas in the lower interval. So it looks like a water system in the prior developments crack down there. So plenty of things to go off, obviously the darker screen the area for the phase 1 A development, the lighter green options for subsequent phase 1 B developments in the rest to be full through.

Thomas Martin

Your 150 estimate that is just because most of the increasing domestic under the dark green.

Bill Higg

The most of the light and the dark green in the Mus reservoir it was 150 million.

Thomas Martin

And from the 150 to 500 where on this diagram with that incremental 250 B.

Bill Higg

All the other get [must].

Thomas Martin

So this is just, this is showing Gus Kalutycz, this is showing all the zones on the earth.

Bill Higg

They been treated as hydro carbon done in that deeper into that. So indiscriminate most of that. [indiscernible].

Thomas Martin

Sorry, I was going to pass I was speaking to [indiscernible], the initial why we build our structure you got cross-section here, you got low rates on but the trial got rates on the tax. What do you think is driving that, it’s an price structure is there something to do with the fracture distribution over in this edge of the structure that you think will be different in the middle or is it not fracture.

Murat Ozgul

So as much in terms of to be well geometry, so it is excess to the fractures this is the share in each reservoir, it’s the same as TaqTaq.Soit is about fracture connectivity and wellbore connecting to the fracture network that is going to drive deliverability. And I think it will be fair to say that our difference and now say by the time they actually got there we're just as happy as anything actually got there. And most test the world rather than because they were on sidetrack on 170 times and they would be in trouble. So truly an optimal well having that knowledge of the first well we can drill. A high end well that targets the fracture network and uses our learnings from TaqTaq to hopefully deliver a high performing well.

James Thompson

Good morning it's James Thompson from JPMorgan. Thank you very much for presentation. Just in terms of BinaBawiand your thoughts there? Obviously you give us a new view in terms of the phase trainings. I'm sure you do only do up too many kind of commercial terms. But can you give us any guidance as to the effective cost per BOE maybe might be assuming in that, just so we can think a little bit about the new structure really and how this place is going to rollout versus the previous plan? Thanks.

Esa Ikaheimonen

First of all the oil gas pricing I would say is just if you remember this is one point to. So we are working on the optimum structure for the midstream bit of the projects. This phase chained approach will have a more investable structure for the midstream session. Oil development or roll gas development on the upstream side is not the problem. So whole reason that try to develop this as a chain approach is a midstream project more financeable, more attractive for the new potential partners and less CapEx requirements. And as I mentioned oil will have to develop whole gas easily. But really I cannot disclose any other theory behind it. If you recall under the midstream cost for the 10 BCM which we were talking around 2.5 billion to 2 billion that stage rough number 2 billion. Now we are talking about 300 million roll gas capacity which is almost one fifth of the 14 BCM roll gas. So we are talking about one fifth of slightly more on the first chain for the midstream total CapEx.

James Thompson

Thank you.

Esa Ikaheimonen

Anything you would like to add?

Murat Ozgul

Just adding to that, so to get be clear on that commercial structure really what we are dealing with is a tolling fee arrangement to satisfy the capital for that midstream project that becomes essentially a tolling fee to the take roll gas from process it. So you could think about what sort of returns line I want to expect for a totaling fee investment and as Murat said we've done this we think with the fact that the smaller phase development, it can become more attractive to both debt and equity finance in that tricky part upstream, what we've done upstream is essentially demonstrated that we'll need less well than we thought before. So low well stock gets this input systems well gathering system comes data separation and then roll gas plant. So from an upstream point of view it's actually quite a simple project.

Murat Ozgul

Okay, I think we're done. Thank you for today joining us and sharing your time with us. Thank you so much.

Esa Ikaheimonen

Thank you.