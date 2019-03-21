Starbucks: Business Update And Outlook For The Fiscal Year 2019

Investment Thesis

Starbucks (SBUX) describes itself as the premier roaster, marketer and retailer of specialty coffee in the world. It has a very strong presence in the markets it operates in, thousands of store locations and global scale. In essence, the company purchases coffee, roasts it and sells it along with tea, beverages and a variety of high-quality food items through its store locations. Starbucks' operating model might be best explained by the picture that the company provided during its investor presentation: build a dense store network and expanded it step by step.

(Source: 2018 Investor Day presentation)

Starbucks' competitive advantage is its brand name, which enables the company to charge a premium price for its products. The company's objective is to maintain Starbucks' standing as one of the most recognized and respected brands in the world. To achieve this overall objective, it continues to expand its global store base, adding more stores in both existing developed markets such as the US and in newer, higher-growth markets such as China. Starbucks also continues to offer consumers new coffee and other products in a variety of forms and across new categories and alternative store formats.

Starbucks has become a truly global company with its business model, and as a result, it is increasingly harder to maintain the growth rate that we have seen in the past. In response to this, Starbucks formulated a growth plan called "Growth at Scale" and set up ambitious targets for the fiscal year 2019.

In this article, we will investigate how the execution of the plan is going and if the company is able to deliver its growth targets for the fiscal year.

Financial Position 2018 and Outlook for 2019

In order to assess if Starbucks can achieve its financial targets for the fiscal year 2019, we have to look at the historical results of the company provided by the annual reports from 2014 to 2018.

Income Statement

(in millions, except per share data)

For the fiscal year 2018, total revenue increased to $24,720, growing +10.4% YoY. This was mainly driven by higher revenue from company-operated stores. Revenues generated from other sources have remained stable since 2016. The growth rate is consistent with the historical 5-year average of 10.7% CAGR.

Starbucks' growth target is set to 5-7% for the fiscal year 2019, and this assumes that the revenues will slow down in this year (including approximately 2% net negative impact related to Streamline-driven activities). For fiscal Q1 2019, revenue growth was 9%. Taking into account the Q1 result and the historical trend (+10.6% CAGR), it is very likely that the company will achieve its target for this year in terms of revenues.

Total operating income for Starbucks was $3,806, down -2.3% YoY. Operating income has remained stable since ‘16, despite growing revenues. The 5-year historical average amounts to +8.0%. In terms of net revenue, we saw a sharp increase to $4,518 for the fiscal year 2018, up 56.6% YoY. This was driven by the gain resulting from the acquisition of the East China joint venture. Under the current plan, Starbucks assumes an operating income growth of 8-10%, but given the historical performance, this could be a challenge for the company to achieve.

It generated $3.24 per share on a diluted basis for the fiscal year 2018 and paid out $1.32 per share. Both EPS and dividends have grown by an impressive 24.5% CAGR over the past 5 years. Excluding the special items that impacted the EPS for 2018, the growth rate has been 10% YoY. Starbucks has set a target of EPS growth of at least 10% for the year. Given the historical performance and the fact that Starbucks also allocated 1/3rd of its FCF to ongoing share repurchases, this target should be very achievable, despite the challenges in operating income that we have seen historically.

Operations and Business Update

Net new Starbucks Stores

Starbucks' most important tool to generate sales growth over time has been to expand the number of stores. The company has aggressively pursued this opportunity and has continuously opened stores in both the Americas and China/Asia-Pacific region, as illustrated by the chart below.

(Source: Annual Report 2018)

The target for net new Starbucks stores for the fiscal year 2019 is set to 2,100. In Q1 2019, the company reported a total of 541 net new stores. By extrapolating this to the fiscal year 2019, assuming the same growth rate, the company's current run rate is 2,164 new stores. The Americas region is on track for this target, but the China/Asia-Pacific region is slightly lagging behind. Our assessment is that Starbucks will be able to deliver on its targets for this year based on the historical trend and due to further investments in the China/Asia-Pacific region. This is also a target that is under the direct control of the company, which further strengthen the belief that it will be achieved for this year.

Global comparable store sales growth

The same-store sales show a clear picture of the long-term success factors for Starbucks and how the growth is sustained. Changes in transactions have slowed down significantly in all regions, and some regions are in a long-term decline. Sales growth has instead been driven by a change in ticket and not by a change in transactions.

For fiscal Q1 2019, the company reported good numbers for the Americas segment, achieving its comparable store sales target of 3-4%. Operating margin was down slightly, but in line with the target. This was primarily driven by higher wage and benefit-related investments in its store partners (employees).

The China/Asia-Pacific segment also achieved the target YTD, driven by both an increase in transactions and increase in ticket. Operating margin declined more than expected for the first quarter, driven by the impact of the ownership change in East China in Q1 2018.

The development in the EMEA segment was challenging for Starbucks, with declining comparable store sales and significant negative operating margin development. This was mainly driven by unfavorable foreign currency translation. It will be challenging for the company to achieve its targets for this region.

Due to further investment in the China/Asia-Pacific region and the ability to control pricing, we believe the company can achieve its target of global comparable store sales growth of 3-4%. It is very likely that the company will continue to be driven by a change in ticket rather than a change in transactions. The strong brand equity of Starbucks and loyal consumers give support to the pricing argument.

Conclusions and recommendation

Starbucks remains a very solid business with strong durable competitive advantages driven by a vast store network and a strong brand name. Based on the historical development and its results YTD, we believe that Starbucks will manage to deliver its targets for fiscal year 2019.

With this said, we also see clear signs of the business entering a phase of slower growth, taking into account the long-term trend in change in transactions and slower growth rates in some of its regions. An investment in the company is starting to appeal more to investors seeking a growing and reliable dividend income rather than those seeking to invest in a company with high growth. With Starbucks' strong FCF generation and historical dividend growth, we believe the enterprise has plenty of room to continue to increase its dividends long term.

At the current share price, and assuming Starbucks generates an EPS of $2.37 for the fiscal year 2019, it means that the company is currently trading at a P/E ratio of just above 30. In our book, this means that it is priced for perfection, and any missteps will result in a lower share price.

Current investors that have a long-term investment horizon and seek reliable and growing dividends are recommended to remain invested in the company. New investors that look for a growth company are likely to find other, more appealing investments at this time. Short-term investors are recommended to sell their shares in Starbucks, as it is unlikely that the stock price will continue to go higher this year.

Given the projected EPS for the fiscal year 2019, we believe the fair value for this enterprise is at $50 per share, which gives us a P/E ratio of 21.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.