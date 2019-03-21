Neptune Wellness: Cannabis Extractor With Too Many Risks

While the new corporate move seems very beneficial, the figure of 13x sales seems a ratio for a company selling cannabis and not involved in the nutraceutical business.

With a recent agreement signed with Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC) and the capacity to extract 6,000 metric tons of cannabis, Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT) can have many stock catalysts in 2019. Having said this, the issue is that the market has overreacted. The company trades at about 13x forward sales, which seems too expensive. Other companies operating in the same business are trading at a lower valuation. In addition, Neptune has not released revenues from the extraction of cannabis. There is too much uncertainty, so conservative investors may wait and see the numbers released in Q2, Q3 and Q4 of 2019.

Business

Registered in Laval, Québec, Canada, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is involved in the extraction, purification, and formulation of different substances, including cannabis. The image below was taken from the company’s website. It includes different products offered by Neptune Wellness:

The company was founded in 1998, which investors should appreciate. The know-how accumulated in extracting products other than cannabis should help the company know the large demand of the marijuana industry.

The total capacity owned by Neptune Wellness is another beneficial feature that should be mentioned. On the website, the company says that it is among Canada’s largest cannabis processors. Neptune Wellness could have capacity of up to 6,000 metric tons. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Neptune Wellness has been able to find a very fine partner with good connections in the industry, Canopy Growth. Neptune is expected to supplement Canopy Growth's extraction, refinement, and extract product formulation capacity. The lines below provide what seems to be the most interesting information about the agreement signed in June 2018:

In addition, Neptune Wellness received its license from Health Canada to process dried cannabis on January 7, 2019. While the company is not reporting revenues from this activity, investors should expect the company to report an increase in sales soon. The image below provides further details on this matter:

With that, investors should understand that the revenues reported as of today don’t seem to be from the extraction of cannabis. In 2018 and Q1 of 2019, Neptune Wellness should be reporting revenues from the extraction of other products that should not be as profitable as cannabis. This fact seems very relevant for assessing the valuation of the company.

Income Statement

While Neptune Wellness seems to be operating in the cannabis market, the revenue growth is not as large as that of other cannabis companies. In the nine months ended December 31, 2018, the company reported revenue of CAD17.61 million, -10% less than that in the same period in 2017. It seems very clear that the company obtained its license to distribute cannabis very recently. Investors should see increase in revenue from now on.

The gross profit margin is also lower than what cannabis operators usually report. Neptune Wellness Solutions delivered a gross profit margin of only CAD 6 million on December 31, 2018.

The company is also not profitable. Neptune reported a net income loss of -CAD10.8 million in the nine-month period ended December 31, 2018. It is remarkable that Neptune released positive net income in the nine-month period ended December 31, 2017. It amounted to CAD 14.13 million. Having mentioned this feature, the profits were obtained from other income, from the gain on sale of assets. This item was equal to CAD 23 million. Most investors may not pay a lot of attention to this entry in the balance sheet as it is not related to the ordinary course of business.

The image below provides further details on this matter:

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2018, with CAD 98 million in total assets and only CAD 12 million in total liabilities, the company’s financial situation seems very stable. The amount of cash should also please investors. The company reported CAD 24 million in cash and CAD 2.3 million in short-term investments. The largest asset in term of monetary value is property and equipment, which is worth CAD 41 million. The image below provides the list of assets:

Building, laboratory and plant equipment are the most relevant assets among the properties of the company. They represent approximately 98% of the total amount of assets. It is not ideal that Neptune Wellness Solutions reduced the amount of laboratory and building. When most cannabis operators are increasing their capacity and making large capital expenditures, the company is reducing its properties. It does not look ideal. The image below provides further details on this matter:

The list of inventories also decreased from CAD 5.8 million to CAD 5.26 million. Should the company not be increasing its total inventories? This does not look ideal either. Please note that the amount of raw materials represents 63% of the total amount of inventories. Finished goods represent only 14% of the total amount of inventories. It means that the company should work on the raw materials. In this regard, investors should not be expecting massive sales in the following quarters. The image below provides the list of inventories:

The amount of liabilities is less than the total amount of cash and the financial debt is not very elevated. Loans and borrowings are equal to only CAD 4.6 million. So, most investors should not worry about loans and borrowings. The image below provides the list of liabilities:

Valuation And Risks

As of March 19, 2019, with 79 million shares including warrants at a share price of $3.37, the total market capitalization should be equal to $266 million. Deducing CAD 19 million in cash and adding debt of CAD 3 million, the enterprise value equals CAD 250 million.

In the nine months ended December 31, 2018, the company reported revenue of CAD17.61 million or $12.7 million. While Neptune Wellness Solutions does not report revenue growth, the company signed a deal with Canopy Growth, so revenue growth should exist in the long term. Assuming revenue growth of 50% and expecting forward sales of $19 million seem reasonable. With these figures, the company trades at 13x sales, which appears expensive.

Neptune Wellness Solutions is involved in the nutraceutical business as well as the cannabis business. When the company released the information about its entry into the cannabis business, the market pushed up the share price to very elevated levels. The image below provides further details on the recent stock price dynamics:

While the new corporate move seems very beneficial, the figure of 13x sales seems a ratio for a company selling cannabis and not involved in the nutraceutical business. The market should be more cautious on the valuation of Neptune Wellness. Keep in mind that revenues reported don’t seem from the extraction of cannabis.

In addition, other businesses that operate in the cannabis extraction business don’t seem to be trading at very high valuations. Take a look at the chart below for further details:

Certain investors may be thinking that investing and waiting for the new revenues to come out is an interesting strategy. It could be, but the risks and the uncertainty are very elevated. Bear in mind that the market does not know when this should happen. If the valuation of cannabis operators falls, the valuation of Neptune Wellness should fall as well. If this happens before revenue from extraction commences, a lot of money could be gone.

On top of it, there is very little information about the price that Canopy Growth will be paying Neptune Wellness for each gram of cannabis. Canopy is larger than Neptune and has bargaining power. Checking the amount of revenue that comes out from this activity seems interesting. Without these revenue figures, the uncertainty and risks seem too elevated.

Conclusion

Neptune Wellness Solutions seems to have great stock catalyst like the revenue expected from the agreement with Canopy. However, the market seems to have reacted by pushing the share price to expensive levels. The company trades at about 13x forward sales, which seems expensive as compared to other companies of similar size doing the same business. Finally, the uncertainty seems too elevated, as Neptune has not released new revenues from the extraction of cannabis. Savvy individuals may wait a bit more to see the next quarterly reports due to be released in 2019.

