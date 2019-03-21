Tiffany: Profiting From Cycles

Now that Tiffany is back near where it was when I initially wrote about it, and it seems fairly valued, I'm taking profits.

Introduction

I first wrote about Tiffany & Co (TIF) on April 25th, 2018 in an article titled "How Far Could Tiffany Fall?" In that article, I shared the following table containing data of Tiffany's historic price cyclicality. The table contains the speed at which the stock price fell, how deep the plunges were, and how long it took the stock to recover its old highs. Over the past 35 years, Tiffany has had nine sell-offs of 35% or more, as depicted in the table below:

~Year ~Time Until Bottom ~Duration ~Depth 1987 3 months 1.5 years 62% 1989 1 year 2 years* 53% 1991 1 year 4.5 years 57% 1998 6 months 9 months 45% 2000 2 years 2.5 years 53% 2002 4 months 1.5 years* 46% 2007 1 year 3 years 66% 2011 6 months 2 years 38% 2015 1 year 3 years 46%

*These weren't quite full recoveries, but they were very close, and I thought the subsequent drop in price following the near-recoveries was deep enough to warrant treating them like full recoveries.

In the original article, I went on to perform a risk/reward analysis for Tiffany that baked in three years worth of expected earnings growth, and then after that was done, I estimated what effect a typical historical price decline would have on the future price of the stock. In other words, I let Tiffany grow for three years, then after that assumed we would have a downturn or a recession. Here is my summary of the risk/reward from the article:

If we forecast out three years, we can expect a total gain, including dividends, of $35.44. If we add that to Tiffany's peak stock price in January of $111.44, we would get a price of $146.88, in three years' time, with all the market enthusiasm built into the stock price that we had at the peak in January. If at that point Tiffany stock price were to have a typical decline of 45-55%, we would be looking at a price 4 years from now of around $66.10-80.78.

Because I didn't think this was a very good medium-term risk/reward, I suggested Tiffany owners rotate out of Tiffany and into a more defensive position. Specifically, I suggested they rotate into Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU). My suggested strategy was that one could rotate into VPU and wait until Tiffany's price came down, then rotate back into Tiffany if they liked the long-term prospects of the company. That process would allow them to own more shares of Tiffany's stock for free. Here is how that works:

If, for example, one rotated out of the target stock (in this case Tiffany) and into the defensive ETF while they were both priced at $100 per share, then during a bear market the defensive ETF dropped to $80, and the target stock to $40 per share. At that point, you can rotate back into the target company stock and own twice the number of shares at no extra cost. Then, when the stock eventually recovers, you have doubled your wealth compared to what it would have been if you held the target stock through the entire period (minus taxes, of course).

In order for all this to work one needs to 1) identify a quality company, 2) understand when it is overvalued, 3) get somewhat close at identifying the late-stages of the business cycle, 4) correctly identify a more defensive alternative, 5) have the guts to rotate back into the stock when it looks like the world is ending near the bottom of the cycle, and 6) wait for the stock to recover.

In the case of Tiffany, in my April article I noted that I thought (1) Tiffany was a quality company but that (2) it was near all-time highs (3) we were in the later stages of the business cycle, and I (4) identified VPU as a more defensive alternative. Here is what happened the first three months after the article was published:

Tiffany had a surprise earnings report and the stock rocketed to new highs in a matter of days. Interestingly, Tiffany's stock price topped out at $141.64, and I had estimated it could go as high as $146.88 (granted, that was pricing in 3 years worth of earnings to get that number, not 3 months worth). Despite my apparent mistake, I tracked the Tiffany idea each month with follow-up articles, tracking its performance against my suggested alternative VPU to see how the idea played out. (I actually tracked 28 stocks I had written similar articles about so that we could see the results of the strategy.)

Eventually, Tiffany's stock price came down to earth, and I wrote a follow-up article that shared the price I would start buying Tiffany on December 19th. Here is how the stock ultimately performed against my suggested alternative.

Data by YCharts

The price was falling so fast that I made a purchase of Tiffany stock on the same day the article announcing my buy price of was published. If an investor would have rotated out of Tiffany and into VPU on the date of my first article, they could have rotated back in on December 19th and owned ~40% more shares than they had in April, for free. Stated differently, if you sold 10 shares in April, you could have purchased 14 for the same price in December.

Performance since the December purchase

Since my December 19th purchase, Tiffany stock has risen about 25% compared to the S&P 500's 14% gain from the same time period. Tiffany stock is now very close to the same price that I wrote about it in April. I think the stock is probably near fair value around this price. It is entirely possible that it could surprise on earnings again, or a trade deal with China could send the stock higher. But, even though we have had a correction, we are still late in the economic cycle and I have no way of predicting whether Tiffany will have positive or negative news in the near future, so I am taking profits here.

If an investor wanted to do the same, it is important to remember that cash isn't the only option for one's profits. I think, much like VPU was a good alternative back in April, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is a good opportunity here. If the market continues to go higher for a couple more years before a recession or another big correction, SPLV should capture more of the upside than cash would, but if the market falls, SPLV probably won't fall as much.

Conclusion

Understanding a stock's historical cyclicality and where we are in the business cycle can help us avoid big losses and also produce gains. Tiffany is the second stock this year, along with Cummins (CMI), that I have first successfully warned investors about the downside, and then bought the stock and profited from the cyclical upside. If you would like to learn more about cyclical investing and the use of rotational strategies like the one briefly described in this article, click the orange 'follow' button at the top of the page and you'll be notified when I publish new articles.

