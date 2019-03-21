Cardinal Energy: With WTI At US$55/Bbl, The Dividend Won't Increase

The market offers an important discount to my estimation of fair value.

With the assumptions listed in the 2019 capital program, the dividend won't increase.

Due to the exposure to depressed WCS prices, the company generated total negative netbacks.

Cardinal Energy (OTC:CRLFF) released its Q4 results. With no surprise, the company generated total negative netbacks because of its exposure to the depressed Canadian oil prices.

But with the recovery in the oil prices, and considering the capital program, the company will operate at a profit, during 2019. Assuming WTI prices at US$55/bbl, the current dividend is safe. But, as management prioritizes the debt reduction, the company won't generate enough cash flow to restore the dividend to its previous level.

From several perspectives, market valuation is low. The stock price at C$2.33 represents a 50% discount to my estimation of fair value.

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Q4 results

The production decreased by 3% year over year during Q4.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

Due to the low Canadian oil prices, the company shut in up to 15% of its production at the end of 2018. This decision impacted the production volume by approximately 1,100 boe/d. The 2018 production increased by 11% due to various acquisitions in 2017.

The table below shows the lower WCS and Edmonton light benchmark prices during Q4. As a result, the realized prices dropped by 38% year over year to reach a low 31.53/boe.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

As heavy/medium and light oil represented almost 82% of the total production during Q4, the revenue dropped by 39% year over year.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

The total cash costs stayed stable compared with the previous quarter except for the lower royalties due to the depressed Canadian oil prices.

Source: author, based on company reports

I compare the costs with other oil and gas Canadian producers. The comparison isn't perfect, as the productions aren't identical, but it shows some interesting aspects.

Source: author, based on company reports

Cardinal's operating costs are higher compared with all the other producers. Management indicated the goal of reducing these costs during 2019.

As management indicated the goal of sustaining the production with a capital program of C$47 million, I estimated the replacement costs at C$47 million / (20,858 boe/d * 365) = C$6.17/boe.

The 2018 reserves report confirms this estimation with the FD&A costs listed in the chart below.

Source: reserves report 2018

These low replacement costs are a consequence of the low decline rate management touted on several occasions.

The comparison of the netbacks shows the heavy oil producers, exposed to the WCS prices, suffered more than the other producers during Q4. Cardinal generated total negative netbacks.

The adjusted funds dropped by 81% to stay barely positive at C$5.5 million.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

And with a capex of C$13.7 million, the free cash flow was negative during Q4. But thanks to the free cash flow generated during the first three quarters, the net debt decreased by C$6.3 million compared to year-end 2017. Because of the low adjusted funds flows during Q4, the net debt to TTM adjusted funds flow ratio amounts to 3.2, which is high.

While some other Canadian producers like Crescent Point (CPG) and Pengrowth (OTCQX:PGHEF) recorded an impairment during 2018, Cardinal recorded an impairment reversal. During 2017, the company recorded an impairment of C$60.8 million for its assets in Alberta South. This year, management reported a C$76.5 million impairment reversal for this asset.

What about the dividend?

During December 2018, and in the context of depressed Canadian oil prices, management slashed the monthly dividend from C$0.035/share to C$0.01/share.

With the recovery of oil prices since the beginning of the year, the question of the dividend increase becomes legitimate again. Management stated:

the Company's Board of Directors will review the dividend level in April, 2019 to determine the appropriate level for the remainder of the year." - Source: 2019 capital program

Assuming 122 million shares, the current dividend represents an annual cash outflow of about C$14.64 million. The previous level of the dividend, at C$0.035/share/month, would represent an annual cash outflow of C$51.24 million.

With the goal of sustaining the production with a capital program of C$47 million, management indicated the free cash flow would amount to a range of C$43 million to C$53 million. The price assumptions corresponding to this forecast are listed in the table below.

Source: 2019 capital program

Thus, with these assumptions, the previous dividend would consume the whole free cash flow. Considering the high level of debt, going back to the previous dividend would be a risky decision.

In any case, in the 2019 capital program, management also indicated a "debt repayment of 10% to 15% of total debt by year-end." It's not clear if the total debt management mentioned is the net debt. But if we assume such a reduction of the C$269.7 million net debt, the goal is to reduce the net debt by C$27 million to C$40.5 million.

The table below summarizes my estimations based on these statements. It shows, with the price assumptions from the 2019 capital program, management won't have enough cash flow to increase the dividend.

Source: author

Currently, WTI prices and the WTI-WCS differential are above management's forecasts.

Source: psac.ca

Thus, the decision to raise the dividend in April will depend on the confidence of management for WTI and WCS prices to stay at or exceed current levels.

An important discount

It's worth noting the valuations of the Canadian producers didn't follow the recent increase in the oil prices.

Data by YCharts

The 2018 reserves report indicates a PDP NAV per share at C$8.73.

Source: reserves report 2018

Of course, the NAV isn't a perfect proxy for the valuation of the company. It depends on the GLJ Petroleum's oil and gas price assumptions and it doesn't take the G&A costs into account.

But with a stock price at C$2.33, the 73% discount to the PDP NAV provides a wide margin of safety.

Compared to the other producers, the valuation of the reserves is reasonable, as shown in the table below.

Source: author, based on company reports

The RLI PDP at 9.85 indicates the company can keep the production flat for almost ten years, using only its PDP assets and its low associated sustaining costs.

The relative flowing barrel valuations compared with the other producers make sense. Cardinal's lower flowing barrel valuation compared with Yangarra Resources (OTCPK:YGRAF) and Whitecap Resources (OTCPK:SPGYF) reflects the exposure to the WCS prices.

Source: author, based on company reports

But from an absolute level perspective, a flowing barrel valuation of C$26,841 for a 41% light oil production is cheap.

Another way to look at the valuation is to consider the mid-point of management's estimation of the free cash flow corresponding to a flat production. With C$48 million of expected free cash flow at a WTI price of US$55/bbl, the market values the company at a free cash flow yield of about 16.9%.

Finally, applying a 12x multiple to the estimated C$48 million free cash flow to sustain the production corresponds to a stock price of C$4.72.

Source: author, based on company reports

The market offers a 50% discount, assuming the WTI prices stay constant at US$55/bbl.

The discount the market offers is interesting but I'm not buying. Many Canadian oil and gas producers are undervalued. And Yangarra still represents a greater opportunity considering my estimations of fair value.

Conclusion

Because of its exposure to the depressed WCS prices during Q4, the company generated negative total netbacks.

Since the beginning of the year, the Canadian oil prices recovered, though. And with the goals and price assumptions management listed for 2019, the current dividend is safe. But the company won't generate enough cash flow to increase the dividend to the previous levels. Instead, the company will focus on decreasing debt.

From several perspectives, the market valuation of the company is cheap. But despite the 50% discount to my estimation of fair value, I'm not buying. Yangarra still represents a better opportunity.

