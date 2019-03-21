Natural Gas Turns Bullish Increasing Volatility With Cooler Pattern Expected Through Late March

Investment Thesis

A cooler weather trend in the forecast models resulting in late season heating demand across the important population centers in the eastern U.S. presents a small buying opportunity for bullish investors in (UNG), (UGAZ), and (BOIL). Downside risk outweighs upside potential near term with the onset of injection season, stronger Sun angle, and potential warming early April.

Cooler weather into early April supports additional gains in the near term for bullish investors though limited due to injection season

Natural gas prices on Tuesday were able to build off of Monday’s rally amid continued showing of cooler trends in the forecast models. After a $0.55 increase on Monday, April futures finished only a couple of pennies higher ($0.24) to $2.874 after being up as high as $2.897. Despite the positive finish, the start of injection season likely limited a stronger finish, which has to be of some concern for the bulls given the recent uptick in heating demand. All in all, we’ve seen a net $0.79 increase over the first two days of the week.

The United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG), which is the unleveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, increased $0.42 to $25.06 on Monday and $0.11 to $25.17 on Tuesday.

The front-month April futures contract were seen down over 1% pre-market Wednesday. Figure 1 below is a chart of the front-month futures contract price trend over the last 7 days.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 2 below is a chart of the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG)'s price trend over the last 7 days.

Source: Investing.com

A split flow pattern is expected to persist across North America through at least the next week or so. Forecast models are in good agreement that a strong, blocking upper level ridge axis currently located over the northern High Plains of the U.S. into western Canada (e.g. Alberta/Saskatchewan) will meander in this general area over the next week.

This impressive upper level weather feature will continue to split incoming energy from the Pacific with the northern stream component (northern branch jet stream) being directed towards Alaska, and the southern stream component (southern branch jet stream) traversing across the southern and central U.S. undercutting the ridge. This southern jet will be accompanied by a series of upper level troughs (storms) that will drop south from the Gulf of Alaska and sync with it.

Downstream of this impressive upper level ridge, cooler air accompanied with a series of energetic shortwaves or clipper systems will drive southward from the Arctic/Canada bringing late season heating demand into the populated areas of the Northeast, Ohio Valley, and Midwest. Figure 3 below is an illustration (via 12z GEFS) of the upper level pattern in the near term (March 19-24) averaged out. This map depicts the split flow pattern that is currently driving the national weather pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 4 below is a map (from the 12 GEFS) depicting the 850 mb temperature anomalies over North America in the 6-11 day timeframe or from March 25-30 averaged out. Areas in blue and green represent cooler than normal temperatures, while areas in orange and red represent warmer than normal temperatures.

Source: WeatherBell

Some forecast models previously have hinted around that this could weaken by early next week but confidence of that happening is low given the recent trend in the models of keeping this blocking pattern in play through late next week. In fact, this blocking pattern could linger into early April. Figure 5 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF depicting the potential for a continuation of this split flow blocking pattern into early April with storm-induced cool weather impacting sections of the country.

Source: WeatherBell

Final Trading Thoughts - Downside risk outweighs upside potential given weakening heating demand through early April coupled with the start of injection season

The weather pattern will favor cooler risk over the next two weeks but keep in mind that upside is limited due to the Sun’s increasing angle and the fact that injection season upon us. If this blocking pattern begins to break down and dissolve in the 11-16 day (March 31-April 5) timeframe and forecast models begin to trend warmer for early April, this would cause a sudden drop in natural gas prices. The front-month April contract should trade within a tight $2.75 to $2.88 range over the next week. UNG prices should trade between $23.00 and $26.00 over the next week.

On Thursday’ the Energy Information Administration (EIA) will be releasing its weekly storage report. This may give more clues to investors and help in determining which way to go in the market.

Figure 6 below is my natural gas inventory withdrawal projections over the next 4 weeks vs. the 5-year average and the total 4 week projected level vs. the 5-year average.

Figure 6: Natural Gas Weekly Storage Injection/Withdrawal Projections over the next 4 weeks.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Figure 7 below is the observed or current NatGas inventory level and my forecast levels over the next 4 weeks vs. the 5-year average.

Figure 7: Observed and 4 week projected natural gas inventory levels.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Finally, figure 8 below is the current storage deficit level and my 4-week projected deficit levels.

Figure 8: Observed and 4 week projected natural gas storage deficit.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.