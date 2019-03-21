A Dovish Stance

We believe today’s announcement suggests that the Fed is doubling down on its dovish stance, with potential benefits for the front end of the U.S. yield curve.

In addition, the Fed provided further detail around its balance sheet reduction program, saying that the central bank would halt the runoff of Treasury holdings at the end of September.

The Federal Reserve announced it would leave its benchmark rate unchanged at 2.25% to 2.50%, and indicated that no rate hikes were likely in 2019.

By Nick Maroutsos



With the U.S. economy potentially slowing, the Federal Reserve says it does not expect to raise rates in 2019. Co-Head of Global Bonds Nick Maroutsos explains what that could mean for investors.

Today, the Federal Reserve (Fed) doubled down on its dovish stance, not only leaving its benchmark rate unchanged at 2.25% to 2.50% but also indicating that no rate hikes would be likely this year. In December, the Fed had projected that as many as two rate hikes could be possible in 2019.

Speaking at a press conference following the two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell noted that despite mixed-to-slightly positive economic data points in the U.S., expectations for future economic growth have softened, and that the long-term outlook for inflation remains subdued. Policy Reversal Our core view is that the Fed’s next move will be to cut rates. The global environment faces a number of geopolitical risks, including but not limited to U.S.-China trade tensions, European political challenges and Brexit negotiations. Consequently, the Fed is taking a more cautious outlook on the U.S. economy. In December, the last time the central bank updated its quarterly economic forecast, the Fed projected that the U.S. economy would expand by 2.3% in 2019. Now, it expects growth of only 2.1%.

In addition, the Fed confirmed that it would slow the pace of its balance sheet reduction program starting in May and halt the runoff of Treasury holdings at the end of September. We view this step as further evidence of the Fed’s newly adopted dovish stance. What’s more, we believe central banks elsewhere are likely to follow suit by stepping back from their own efforts at monetary tightening. Implications for Investors In our opinion, the Fed’s actions favor the front end of the U.S. yield curve, with investors potentially benefiting from rate cuts in 2019 or 2020 (bond prices move opposite to yields). We also think opportunities are present in high-grade U.S. credit.

At the same time, longer-duration opportunities may be present in regions such as Asia ex Japan and countries such as Australia and New Zealand, where rates could also fall in 2019, but 10-year yields trade comparatively higher than those in many developed markets. These economies operate on different economic cycles, helping to potentially diversify income sources for investors.

Disclaimer: Please consider the charges, risks, expenses and investment objectives carefully before investing. Please see a prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus containing this and other information. Read it carefully before you invest or send money.

The opinions and views expressed are as of the date published and are subject to change without notice. They are for information purposes only and should not be used or construed as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security, investment strategy or market sector. No forecasts can be guaranteed. Opinions and examples are meant as an illustration of broader themes and are not an indication of trading intent. It is not intended to indicate or imply that any illustration/example mentioned is now or was ever held in any portfolio. Janus Henderson Group plc through its subsidiaries may manage investment products with a financial interest in securities mentioned herein and any comments should not be construed as a reflection on the past or future profitability. There is no guarantee that the information supplied is accurate, complete, or timely, nor are there any warranties with regards to the results obtained from its use. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal and fluctuation of value.

Janus Henderson Group plc ©2001-2019. All rights reserved.