Facebook: Deep Comparable Valuation

I would like to offer a comparable valuation of Facebook (FB) through historical-priced and forward-priced multiples.

Here's what I did.

Based on historical data I calculated the EV/Revenue, EV/FCF and EV/EBITDA multiples for each company on the FAAAMG list (Facebook, Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Alibaba (BABA), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOGL) (GOOG)) and where it is possible for PayPal (PYPL) and Netflix (NFLX). Because these companies are in different points in their lifecycles and belong to different sectors of the economy I adjusted their multiples for the long-term growth rates of the basic indicators. Then, I determined how much a share of Facebook should cost if its multiples corresponded to the median.

Also, based on estimated data I calculated the P/E (forward) and P/S (forward) multiples and adjusted them for the expected annual growth rates of earnings and revenue respectively. And, in the same way, based on the median I determined the implied price of Facebook share.

So, let's begin.

The comparable valuation based on the EV/Revenue to growth multiple has shown that Facebook is one of the cheapest companies on my list:

But, history teaches that it is absolutely normal for the market to evaluate Facebook like this: Comparing Facebook through the EV/EBITDA to growth multiple, we obtain almost the same result:

The comparable valuation based on the EV/FCF to growth multiple is a little different. In this case, the implied price is $255, which is one and a half times more than Facebook’s actual share price:

Although, in September, it was much higher:

Obviously, this is due to the fact that over the last year the long-term growth rate of Facebook’s FCF has declined significantly. But, in any way, it doesn't look like the market is prone to evaluate Facebook through this multiple.

So, we should admit that the historical-priced multiples of Facebook are not regarded by the market as the key drivers.

Let's look on the forward-priced multiples.

The comparable valuation based on the P/S to growth (forward) multiple is more interesting. In this case, the implied price is not significantly lower than the actual price:

But the most interesting thing is that over the last year, until recently, the implied price had been corresponding to the actual price. This means that this multiple of Facebook had almost always been corresponding to the median on my list. However, the situation has changed since February:

This means that the average analysts’ expectations of Facebook’s revenue in the next fiscal year have deteriorated in comparison to the average expectations of other companies on my list, and this is the problem...

And, eventually, let’s evaluate Facebook through the P/E to growth (forward) multiple:

As we can see, from November to February, the implied price was actually zero. This was due to the fact that average analysts’ expectations didn't anticipate any growth of Facebook’s earnings in the next year. It is interesting to note that during this period Facebook reached its local bottom. The situation changed only after the last adjustment of the forecasts.

Bottom line

Judging by the multiples, for the market, it doesn't matter how fast Facebook is growing now. The market is prone to evaluate this company only in the context of the expected growth rates. And in terms of the forward multiples, now Facebook isn’t clearly undervalued relative to the companies in my list.

