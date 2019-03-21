PAR Technology's Valuation Gap Remains Undiminished

New management seems to have a new sense of urgency to develop Brink, which is experiencing hyper-growth.

Brink, the company's POS cloud system, is growing rapidly and is vastly underappreciated and undervalued, in our view.

While headline numbers could lead to the conclusion that PAR Technology is moving backwards, the reality underneath the hood is quite different.

We think that despite fairly ugly headline numbers, there is a lot of hidden value in PAR Technology (PAR). The company has a gem in its SaaS POS platform Brink, with installations growing at 81% and important add-ons coming this year, increasing ARPU. We believe Brink is vastly undervalued still.

One of the more promising companies we follow is PAR Technology. This is a company that is in the midst of a transition from a hardware-based company to a SaaS platform.

These kinds of transitions usually produce ugly headline figures as revenues and operational performance take a hit. PAR Technology is no exception:

Data by YCharts

This is pretty ugly, but investors are smarter and they have looked through this, with the shares rising greatly:

And investors are right, in our view. However, since we last wrote about this company two quarters ago, the share price has stagnated, as the headline numbers have gotten worse.

One of the problems is that PAR Technology really consists of three businesses, one of which doesn't even have any relation to the other two:

POS business (hardware and SaaS software for restaurants)

SureCheck (food safety and digital management solution)

Government (intel solutions and mission systems)

The business which matters most for shareholders is the SaaS part of the POS (point of sale) business, which was acquired in 2014 and is called Brink. Before we get to that, first the results.

Q4 Results

Q4 revenues declined by 16% to $46.6 million due to an 8% decline in the government business and a 34% decline in the hardware business due to lapping of a great expansion of a Tier 1 customer.

Net loss was $6.1 million (EPS of -$0.38), non-GAAP -$3.6 million (-$0.23 EPS).

Cash

Data by YCharts

With the decline in revenues, margins and cash flow have also turned south. The company's cash balance is actually a little worrying at just $3.5 million, although it has no debt.

Brink

Brink is PAR Technology's cloud POS platform - you can assess the extensive number of features here. No disrespect to the other businesses, but for shareholders this is by far the most important one. First, a little progress report:

Brink's installment base increased 81% y/y.

Annual recurring revenue was $11.3 million, up from $7 million at the end of December 2017.

Hardware sales related to Brink were $2.9 million, 8% down from Q4 2017 but up 12% sequentially.

Brink SaaS and service support increased by 43% y/y.

The company signed a new contract (MSA, or master service agreement) with a big restaurant chain with over 6,000 restaurants. Rollout has already started, with significant pickup expected in H2 2019.

And there are a lot more new deployments and wins. From the Q4CC:

Of the 8,000 restaurants booked to-date for Brink, none were existing Tier 1 hardware customers of PAR. We fully expect to transition at least one of our existing Tier 1 hardware customers to Brink in 2019, also worth noting that the concepts we have signed onto Brink total approximately 17,000 sites.



At the end of 2008, we had activated or received a purchase order for 8,300 stores. These numbers bear out that we have only penetrated 48% of the existing logos we serve with Brink. More than 8,700 restaurants are in our line of sight of our existing Brink sign concepts.



In the quarter, we deployed/activated 752 new Brink sites, a 37% increase from Q4 2017. We also booked 800 stores in Q4, have 604 stores booked and yet to be deployed in the backlog in the quarter as more. These new Brink deployments increased our MRR by 62% in the quarter versus Q4 2017 revenues. And at the end of 2018, the annualized run rate now totals $11.3 million.

It's a little confusing, but what we made of it is that the company has 8000 installations, with a further 9000 in the pipeline to reach 17,000 signed, which include a portion of the 6000 from its new customer, but (from the Q4CC):

It doesn't include SMB. It includes a portion of the 6,000. And it doesn't include anything in channel. SMB and channel as you know are relatively large portions of our business.

And as analyst Adam Wyden from ADW Capital (who is really the go-to guy for this company, in our view) noted, it also doesn't include the Tier 1 hardware customer the company expected would sign up for Brink in the near future.

That is, the company has a line of sight to 20K-40K deployments in the fairly near future, given what is already in the pipeline and given its growth rate.

And like any SaaS platform, it tends to be sticky, and the company can add features to create new revenue streams from existing customers. It is doing just that:

Merchant Services is expected to generate revenue from H2 2019.

PAR Pay, its payment solution which the company is going to start rolling out midway through this year.

ARPU is a little over $2000 per deployment per year in recurring revenues, not even including service cost or anything from Merchant Services or PAR Pay, or any hardware sales attached to these.

PAR Technology used to have a 30-34K target for the end of next year, which the company didn't confirm on the Q4CC, but it won't be far off. So, let's take that 30K number - that's $60 million in SaaS recurring income per year.

Merchant Services could greatly increase this figure. It generates a take on payments in the order of 50-60bp, and assuming average gross flow of $1.5 million per year, that's $7500 per terminal.

If half of PAR's Brink customers take this up, that's another $112.5 million, and then another $35-50 per month per terminal for PAR Pay, assuming $480 per terminal per year and an uptake of 50%. The attachment seems to go very well (from the Q4CC):

PAR Pay is a payment module that we charge a recurring fee for. Our customers and our sales team are finding actually very relatively high attachment rates and so, we are pushing it a lot harder now. The first quarter or two was to make sure there was customer demand, make sure that customers have strong adoption. It also has led to interesting externalities. So, less calls to our call center for payment terminals that are not ours. It's obviously a little bit more seamless, because we built the software.

What we haven't yet mentioned is that the company has new management, and it seems to be well aware of the opportunities and importance of Brink. Here's what the new CEO Savneet Singh had to say in this regard (from the Q4CC):

My immediate focus has been on rightsizing our operations to support Brink, aligning our management towards a set of goals that drive shareholder value and emphasizing a framework on how we should look at reinvestment. That focus will allow our company to win new customers, allocate capital to where returns were highest and deliver value to our loyal shareholder base.

Valuation disconnect

We made this calculation in a previous article, noting the valuation disconnect as we called it. Nothing has changed since in terms of the disconnect. Here is the summary table:

Service SaaS YRR 2018 2020 Brink 2000 20 million 60 million Pay Module 480 2.4 million 7.2 million Processing 7500 37.5 million 112.5 million TOTAL 59.9 million 179.7 million

$180 million in SaaS revenue - give that a 10x multiple and the company would be worth $1.8 billion based on Brink alone (leaving out all of its other businesses). That 10x sales multiple really isn't all that extraordinary for a SaaS business, and the acquisition of a competitor, Toast, was done at 15x sales as we noted in that article.

Of course, we're not at the end of 2020 yet, and the company doesn't yet have those 30K deployments. Meanwhile, the headline figures aren't pretty, as its other businesses had some setbacks.

But this year PAR Technology could easily get to 17K deployments, and even if we don't assume any PAR Pay or Merchant Services attachments, this would still imply that Brink alone supports the entire market cap of the company.

And one might want to remember that Brink deployments are growing at a torrid pace (81% in the last quarter). Surely, valuations can increase when one realizes that there is also a wave of attachments of PAR Pay and, especially, of the lucrative Merchant Services coming.

Conclusion

While headline numbers are ugly, below the surface is a caterpillar about to turn into a beautiful butterfly. Brink's SaaS deployments are marching forward inexorably, with another big deal and another Tier 1 hardware customer also about to come on board, per management.

With what we know, deployments can easily get to 17K by the end of this year, and this alone supports the entire market capitalization of the company.

Then, it has a shot at getting deployments close to 30K by the end of next year or soon after. What's more, PAR Pay is already getting good attachment rates, and the lucrative Merchant Services will start to do so in the second half of this year, greatly increasing the recurring ARPU.

You can buy PAR Technology now, get Brink with all this upside, and get the company's other businesses for free. That seems a good deal to us.

In summary:

Brink's installed base is experiencing hyper-growth and will likely to continue doing that for some time to come.

ARPU will increase as customers will start to attach services like PAR Pay and Merchant Services, but these are only the first two. Additional services are likely to arrive - the advantage of a platform, which makes it easy to add.

Brink is also generating professional services and related hardware sales.

We believe Brink alone is worth the market cap of the company today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PAR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.