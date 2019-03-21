Clorox's Strong Execution Makes It A Must-Have Dividend Growth Stock

Despite the high quality of Clorox's business, the stock is overvalued by approximately 20%. Investors should be patient, and wait for a proper opportunity before considering this dividend champion.

Clorox has been able to efficiently execute acquisitions over the years, while managing to strengthen its fundamentals.

The consumer staple and household products sector has been challenged in a myriad of ways in recent years. These large, mature companies have largely faced growth problems. Inflation of input costs and a competitive environment have also pressured margins. Companies have routinely sought M&A to provide a spark, but have over-leveraged themselves in some cases. Not many of these companies have been able to "put it all together" the way that The Clorox Company (CLX) has.

Over time, the company has moved its top and bottom lines higher, and performed acquisitions without harming the company's strong balance sheet and fundamentals. While the company's stock is currently overvalued, the company's strong execution make it a "must have" for any dividend growth investor's shopping list when the next market downturn occurs.

It's important to emphasize that Clorox hasn't hit the market, and tried to scoop up every brand that it takes a liking to. In fact, Clorox has been quite judicious with just three acquisitions since 2006 in Burt's Bees, Renew Life, and 2018's deal for Nutranext.

Source: The Clorox Company

While that may not seem like a lot, it has helped Clorox grow over the past 10 years. Growth hasn't been explosive, but it's the consistency of Clorox's revenue growth that stands out among peers. While many competitors have seen a downtrend in sales growth over the past 10 years, Clorox (the blue line in the graph) has held up quite well in comparison.

Source: Ycharts

When we evaluate a company that has engaged in multiple acquisitions, how do we "grade" the performance of a company? There are so many variables in how an acquisition impacts a business. Let's assume that growth is a given, as most bolt-on acquisitions bring additional revenues to the parent company. This leaves our two core areas left for review - the balance sheet, and the company's long-term return on capital.

There are a number of companies that spend large amounts of capital on acquisitions. It is not uncommon for a large acquisition to result in a situation where the resulting entity is over-leveraged. This can restrict the business by squeezing cash flow, harming liquidity, and sucking up cash in the form of interest expenses and debt payments. An example of this includes J.M. Smucker (SJM) - a personal holding of mine, whose multiple blockbuster pet food acquisitions have left Smucker to dig out from a 3.8X EBITDA leverage ratio.

Clorox on the other hand, has maintained fiscal discipline over the years. Management targets a leverage ratio between 2.0X-2.5X EBITDA, a conservative debt load when compared to other companies that sometimes simply strive to retain investment grade credit ratings. This discipline ensures that Clorox doesn't try to get "too big, too fast," and puts itself in a financial hard place.

Source: Ycharts

The other aspect of acquiring another business, is how that acquisition impacts your own company. There are various factors that play into this, including cost and production synergies, transfer of employee talent, how well the businesses go together, etc. One method we use to measure all of this is by tracking a company's cash return on invested capital. As a company acquires additional assets over time - if the company is improving its overall performance, then the company is increasing the quality of its operations.

Source: Ycharts

We can see in the chart above, that Clorox has realized a higher CROCI percentage over time. This implies that the business has become better managed, more profitable, and less capital intensive. In other words, the quality of the business has improved. The current rate of 27% is extremely robust, as we usually look for around 11%-12% as a "benchmark" minimum in our investments.

Clorox's financially disciplined approach to M&A and ability to strengthen its business over time has enabled it to return cash to shareholders. The company is a dividend growth superstar with 41 years of consecutive increases to its name.

Source: Ycharts

The stock yields 2.45% on the current share price, which falls just short of US 10 year treasuries. Meanwhile, the company's steady growth has allowed it to dish out inflation-beating dividend raises consistently. Clorox's 10-year dividend CAGR of 8.0% is similar to its three-year CAGR of 7.2%. This offers investors a nice combination of solid yield, and solid growth. The company's cash payout ratio has also trended lower over the past five years, indicating that this type/scale of dividend growth rate is easily supported by the company's growth.

Clorox also spends on share buybacks to help its per share earnings. Although not an overly aggressive spender on buybacks, Clorox has been able to chip away at its outstanding share count over time.

Source: Ycharts

You may look at all of this and notice that Clorox isn't the flashiest investment on the market. Growth is solid, but unspectacular. The company isn't chasing multibillion-dollar acquisitions. The stock's dividend yield is modest, and growth is still in the single digits.

Yet over the long term, Clorox has destroyed the S&P 500. The high quality of earnings supported by Clorox's well-rounded nature (solid in just about every aspect that a company can be) has enabled Clorox to outperform.

Source: Ycharts

With that said, investors need to consider valuation when looking at any potential investment. At just under $156 per share, Clorox is trading in the higher end of its 52-week range. The market has certainly recognized Clorox as the high-quality business that it is. Based on analyst projections for FY19 earnings per share of $6.33, the stock is trading at a hefty earnings multiple of 24.64X. This is a 23% premium to the stock's 10-year median P/E ratio, right at 20X.

When looking at value from an FCF yield perspective, a similar conclusion is reached. At 4.45%, the stock is well off of 10-year lows - but still in the low end of its 10-year range.

Source: Ycharts

Over the long term, Clorox is targeting 3-5% top line growth per year which seems doable given the possibility of future M&A, and the long runway of international markets available to Clorox (approximately 80% of sales are domestic markets). When you consider this growth rate and the high quality of earnings, a multiple between 19X-21X would be an agreeable entry point for long-term investors to consider shares. This would place the stock at between $120-$133 per share. Although Clorox is a high quality business, investors would be doing themselves a disservice by chasing this dividend growth stalwart at its current valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SJM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.