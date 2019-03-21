Dividend Quick Picks

20 Upcoming Dividend Increases, Including A Dividend King

by: Dividend Derek
Summary

All stocks have at least five years of dividend growth history.

20 increases for next week (up from 12 last week).

An average increase of 9.5%, and six have at least a 10% increase.

Introduction

I'm a huge fan of dividend growth stocks and hope you are too. If you do, you are in the right place! I've compiled a list of stocks that are increasing their dividend next week. This gives investors an opportunity to start or add to a position to capture an upcoming payment. This can be especially important for retirees who live on dividend checks.

This list is a trimmed-down version only covering dividend increases. A full upcoming dividend calendar is always available here. If you know how this was built and the caveats, feel free to jump down to the lists themselves.

How It's Assembled

The information presented below was created by combining the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet hosted here, with upcoming dividend information from Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These companies all have a minimum five-year dividend growth history.

What Is the Ex-Dividend Date?

The "ex-dividend" date is the day you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. If the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday, if Monday may be a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories as I'll be using them throughout the piece:

  • King: 50+ years
  • Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years
  • Contender: 10-24 years
  • Challenger: 5+ years

Fun Facts

Category Count
King 0
Champion 2
Contender 4
Challenger 14

The Main List

The data is sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category
Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) 8 3.35 26-Mar-19 19.73% Challenger
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (AHH) 7 5.49 26-Mar-19 5.00% Challenger
Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) 10 0.8 27-Mar-19 8.82% Contender
Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) 25 2.74 28-Mar-19 4.84% Champion
W.P. Carey Inc. REIT (WPC) 22 5.37 28-Mar-19 0.19% Contender
National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI) 17 5.36 28-Mar-19 5.00% Contender
Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) 15 2.2 28-Mar-19 11.45% Contender
Camden Property Trust (CPT) 9 3.23 28-Mar-19 3.90% Challenger
Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) 9 2.73 28-Mar-19 28.00% Challenger
AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) 8 3.09 28-Mar-19 3.40% Challenger
Amdocs Limited - Ordinary Shares (DOX) 8 2.09 28-Mar-19 14.00% Challenger
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company - Ordinary Shares (WLTW) 7 1.51 28-Mar-19 8.33% Challenger
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (REIT) (RHP) 7 4.32 28-Mar-19 5.88% Challenger
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) 7 2.67 28-Mar-19 5.50% Challenger
Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) 7 2.09 28-Mar-19 15.63% Challenger
CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) 5 3.88 28-Mar-19 9.76% Challenger
Danaher Corporation (DHR) 5 0.52 28-Mar-19 6.25% Challenger
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) 37 2.51 29-Mar-19 5.45% Champion
International Bancshares Corporation (IBOC) 9 2.15 29-Mar-19 19.05% Challenger
Hurco Companies, Inc. (HURC) 6 1.16 29-Mar-19 9.09% Challenger

Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: This is the new payout rate divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date by which you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: This is the amount by which the dividend is being increased.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Show Me the Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the increase percentage. This table is sorted the same way as the first table (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent
MTN 1.47 1.76 19.73%
AHH 0.2 0.21 5.00%
ATVI 0.34 0.37 8.82%
ESS 1.86 1.95 4.84%
WPC 1.03 1.032 0.19%
NHI 1 1.05 5.00%
ELS 0.55 0.613 11.45%
CPT 0.77 0.8 3.90%
STLD 0.1875 0.24 28.00%
AVB 1.47 1.52 3.40%
DOX 0.25 0.285 14.00%
WLTW 0.6 0.65 8.33%
RHP 0.85 0.9 5.88%
FR 0.2175 0.23 5.50%
REXR 0.16 0.185 15.63%
CTRE 0.205 0.225 9.76%
DHR 0.16 0.17 6.25%
APD 1.1 1.16 5.45%
IBOC 0.42 0.5 19.05%
HURC 0.11 0.12 9.09%

Additional Metrics

Here are some additional metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. This table is sorted in exactly the same way as the table above. The value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week low. They may provide a larger margin of safety and inflated yield.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High
MTN 210.41 179.6 302.76 32.54 17% Off Low 31% Off High
AHH 15.31 12.94 16.17 45.07 18% Off Low 5% Off High
ATVI 46.16 39.85 84.68 19.64 16% Off Low 45% Off High
ESS 285.08 226.22 291.23 48.31 26% Off Low 2% Off High
WPC 76.84 60.5 77.72 24.28 27% Off Low 1% Off High
NHI 78.43 65.1 84.57 21.39 20% Off Low 7% Off High
ELS 111.6 83.38 114.67 46.77 34% Off Low 3% Off High
CPT 99.11 80.81 102.45 61.24 23% Off Low 3% Off High
STLD 35.17 28.91 52.1 6.57 22% Off Low 32% Off High
AVB 196.67 156.4 200.4 27.94 26% Off Low 2% Off High
DOX 54.5 52.6 70.31 22.97 4% Off Low 22% Off High
WLTW 172.47 134.5 187.91 32.69 28% Off Low 8% Off High
RHP 83.26 64.36 90.02 16.21 29% Off Low 8% Off High
FR 34.48 27.3 35.12 26.41 26% Off Low 2% Off High
REXR 35.41 27.78 36.11 86.32 27% Off Low 2% Off High
CTRE 23.22 12.73 24.1 32.22 82% Off Low 4% Off High
DHR 129.73 94.59 130.18 34.78 37% Off Low 0% Off High
APD 184.71 148.44 186.79 24.13 24% Off Low 1% Off High
IBOC 39.13 32.56 47.95 12.08 20% Off Low 18% Off High
HURC 41.37 31.96 50.5 11.27 29% Off Low 18% Off High

Tickers by Yield (With Growth Rates)

Some investors are more interested in current yield, so this table is sorted descending by yield. This also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included, which is the current yield + five-year dividend growth rate. I swapped back in the old rates from the CCC list as I work out some kinks with my own calculated rates.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule
AHH 5.49 5.3 5.6 37.6 43.1
WPC 5.37 1.2 2.1 5.1 7.7 10.5
NHI 5.36 5.3 6 6.9 6.3 12.3
RHP 4.32 6.3 9.5 17.4 21.8
CTRE 3.88 8.1 7.7
MTN 3.35 37.6 33.8 46.5 49.8
CPT 3.23 2 3.3 4.5 0.9 7.7
AVB 3.09 3.9 5.9 6.9 5.2 10
ESS 2.74 7 9.3 9.2 6.3 11.9
STLD 2.73 18.6 10.8 10.8 6.7 13.5
FR 2.67 5.4 21.4 59 -11.3 61.7
APD 2.51 14.6 9.9 8.9 9.6 11.4
ELS 2.2 13.3 13.8 17.2 19 19.4
IBOC 2.15 13.6 8.9 11.8 1.3 13.9
REXR 2.09 7.8 7 24.4 26.5
DOX 2.09 13.5 13.4 13.3 15.4
WLTW 1.51 12.6 23.7 16 8.5 17.5
HURC 1.16 10.3 11.5 33.9 35.1
ATVI 0.8 13.3 13.9 12.3 13.1
DHR 0.52 13.8 19.4 60.9 33.5 61.4

Conclusion

I hope you are able to find this information valuable. Let me know if you want to see additional data points or what may help make this more useful.

As always, do your due diligence on any stock before buying or selling. Happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.