JD's Accounting Issues Persist, With Mithra Forensic Research (Podcast Transcript)

Introduction

Daniel Shvartsman: On this week's Behind The Idea, we take a last look at JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), at least for now. We speak with Mithra Forensic Research, who published a prescient bearish call on the company last May. One of the topics we hit was JD's investments in other Chinese e-commerce companies.

Mithra Forensic Research: So in a way they're buying revenue, by some of these investments. You can -- there's a debate as to whether or not, that's a good or bad thing but the other thing about this is JD is not very good at making the investments. And they tell you that themselves in their financial statements.

DS: Then we got into the big topic of what makes China stories different than other markets.

MFR: And so when I hear lots of people say, oh, you're being unfair because you're picking on Chinese companies, and you're not looking at the German companies. That's not true. But the fact of the matter is the reason that some of the Chinese ones get so much press is because the amount of the loss is often so much greater. In some cases, the companies don't even exist.

DS: There's a consistent theme in this week and last week's episode on JD, the need to do the work. This week's guest did the work, just like last week's. But their work led them to different conclusions, including a direct link between the accrual accounting questions and the underlying business. So should investors be concerned, have a listen on Behind The Idea.

Podcast

DS: Welcome to Behind The Idea. I'm Daniel Shvartsman. We're going back to JD.com one more time today. As a quick review JD.com is a leading e-commerce company in China. It had a terrible 2018. Last week we spoke with a JD.com bull Lester Goh, about why he thinks the future is still bright for the company. This week we're speaking with Mithra Forensic Research, a Seeking Alpha author who wrote a prescient bearish thesis on the company in May of last year before the bottom really fell out. I'm going to ask him about the concerns he raised in that article and what the longer term outlook is for the stock and other China e-commerce companies in his view.

Okay, Mithra, welcome to the podcast.

MFR: Thanks very much happy to be here.

DS: So let's just start with the basics. You wrote a bearish thesis in May, as I said. What's your current view on JD? They just reported their Q4. It was well received by the market. What do you think on the company right now?

MFR: Right now I'm actually sort of still of the same opinion, which is I think a fair price is about $24 a share. But I'm actually thinking that once the company reports its full year of results in more detail, that based on what I see there is a likelihood that I may actually come down on that. And the reason is that some of the things that I raised in the initial report from me, as you pointed to, are still things that bother me. So for instance, we see that year-on-year the company has grown revenue by 27.5%. One of my big concerns is what percent of that is being driven by financing. We also see that the company is reporting in the most recent results, at the high level it's showing some pretty good operating cash flow. But then when you met that out using the credits or the cash flows that they're getting from JD Digits or formerly JD Finance, what you see is that the cash flow has actually deteriorated.

So what I want to do is get a bit more detail from the fuller disclosure so that I can actually have a better view. But I suspect that my view, based on just what I saw in that the fourth quarter report, my view may actually either hold at $24, or go slightly lower.

DS: Okay, interesting. I want to get into those concerns specifically. But first, I wanted to, from a generalist high level view, my view I guess, you said $24 was a fair price in May, you raise concerns that we'll get into around the accounting and sort of what that means. But it seemed like this -- the stock last year was really driven lower by concerns over U.S.-China trade and what that means for Chinese companies for the economy there, and also the -- obviously the Richard Liu scandal, the fact that he was accused of rape, it was then dropped, but still it drove questions about the immediate future of the company and also about his control. And so I guess what did you make of -- as you're watching this play out, you've put out a price target of $24, which the company actually dropped below in November or December, what did you make of last year? How did that connect to your thesis in your view? Was it -- did you view it as a side show? Or did you view it as valedictory of what your argument was, and why?

MFR: Well, when I look back on it, one of the things I did was, I took the company's share price over the last -- well, since I actually put out that report in May. And I compared it to say to Alibaba (NYSE:BABA). And I looked at the share price from May 1 through to today. And what I noted was that, immediately after my report came out, there was -- yeah, initially the share price dropped slightly, but then what happened was both JD and Baba climbed, quite a bit, climbed almost about 6% in June. And then after June, what happened was both JD and Baba started to decline quite significantly.

In fact what wound up happening is JD fell to probably about 17% in August. Baba wasn't quite as bad, Baba fell probably around -- I don't know 12% or something like that. And so what I thought was at the August point the market was sort of paying attention to what either I had said in that report or some of the interim results that were coming out after that.

The CEO issue, the CEO's arrest didn't happen until September and that's when JD fell 30%. When I'm saying 30%, is 30% from the May 1 price. So the company had already started to, experience depression in its share price, at least after June. And so do I give myself some credit or do I do I take some credit for actually sort of being prescient in sort of predicting that? Yes. But only up until I think the September timeframe, which is, I think the CEO was arrested around September 4 or September 5 of 2018. And that's when the share price dropped even further.

In terms of thinking about the trade issues, I mean JD, it's customer base is Chinese, it's cost base is Chinese and I know they're all these concerns. But if you look at JD and Baba, just as they stand right now, compared to say, the May 1 price, what you see is that right now JD is kind of flat to where it was in May 1 of 2018.

I think it's down like about 1%. But if you look at the same numbers for -- I'm sorry for Baba is down about 1%, but if you look at the same number for JD, what you see as the company is about 24% less than what it was from May, 1 of 2018. So yes, there's been a lot of other activity and a lot of other noise that's happened around this. But I think some of it has been related to the issues that I raised. But I think going forward over the next several months, I think, based on the company's financial reports, particularly as it relates to the financing, and then the cash flows, I think what you will see is that the company will continue to go down back to that either 24 or lower price, depending on what happens with their full results and then how's that disclosed?

DS: Okay, got it. That's, yeah, interesting to sort of distill each of those different effects and how they might have played out. So one of the issues I want to get into the accounting issues that you discussed, and one of the issues you brought up was the delayed payment cycle of -- I don't have the article right in front of me but I think you said -- pointed out that they seem to be stretching the payment terms for suppliers, which often gets -- when you look at these e-commerce companies, and they talk about this sort of negative working capital, funding the rest of the business, that was something that our guest last week, Lester brought up as a positive, the ability to just kind of keep funding growth.

Obviously if things turn, this becomes a double-edged sword, but we don't have a 20-F yet, we don't have a cash flow statement in the 8 or 6-K or whatever it was that came out for the quarter. But do you -- what do you make of whether this dynamic is continuing? And could you sort of, even more generally elaborate why you feel that this is a bad thing for JD? Why this is not a sign of business strength, but instead is something to be concerned about?

MFR: Yeah, let me take the latter part of that question first. So why should you be concerned about it? I get that point that negative cash flow is a fantastic thing. I agree with that. The issue I have is when I look at businesses from a forensic accounting perspective, and from a fraud perspective, one of the ways that companies are able to report better results, particularly on the cash flow line, or the cash flow from operations line, is that they can make a very easy decision about when and whether to pay their vendors which will actually improve their cash flow. So some companies just have that naturally. They have a negative cash flow structure. They are able to extend payables out because they have leverage over their vendors. That's a great thing.

The problem I was identifying with JD was that this is a company that's been around for a while, and theoretically it would already have established that vendor relationship and that leverage over vendors. But what you see at JD is what I suspect is an attempt by the company to improve its results by using its discretion over when and how it pays its vendors. And so what I did was, I calculated the days payables outstanding. Now, I will say at the top of this, that the way that I calculate this is slightly different than the company will, and probably many other analysts will. But I basically just take the accounts payables divided by the revenue, multiply it by 365, if I'm looking at a yearly number.

If you look at that I highlighted in the in the report on Seeking Alpha, the last several years of those days payables outstanding. And what you see is that, as of 2017, the days payables outstanding was about 75 days. But if you look back in time, you could see that going back to 2013 and 2014, those numbers were in the 50s. So 52 days in 2014, about 58 days, I believe in 2013.

They had grown a little bit in 2015 and '16, and they were in the low 60s, so about 61. So if you make that argument that a company is experiencing negative cash flow, it has this great leverage of its vendors, what you tend to see is those numbers tend to be relatively stable, meaning the company has established itself as the player with the leverage, and they set that that payables sort of timeframe. They say, we're going to pay our vendors in 50, 60 in some cases, 75 days. The problem that I'm seeing here is that there's far too much volatility. And so what I was raising in this report was, even though this company had in the prior four or five years, had been in the 50s and 60s, all of a sudden it reports better cash flow in 2017, and a significant portion of that was related to the mere fact that it had increased its payables or days payables outstanding to 75 days.

So what am I seeing right now, based on the most recent 6-K, what you can see is, is that the company has gone back to the 60s range. So it's about 63 days. So it has come down from the 75 days from 2017, but the 63 days is still quite high compared to say, if you were looking at it from 2013 or '14. So that's why I say I'm still concerned about the cash flow. It has improved from when I first wrote the report in May of 2018, but that 63 days is still a lot higher than what the company had been reporting in prior years. And as I say, if the company is a large company and has established itself, given all of the vendors, the thousands of vendors that it has, it tends to keep a relatively stable number in terms of those days payables outstanding. And that 63 is still higher than the average that the company had established in the prior five years and so that's why I'm still concerned about that.

DS: So let me -- I want to drill in on a couple of things there, just to make sure I'm getting it. You could argue, I guess, you could argue that that's a sign of growing leverage, of growing importance, which may or not make sense because JD has been an established company. But I wanted to sort of float that as a potential positive, but then it sounds like the concerns you're raising are that this changing number is prop -- assuming that it's that positive doesn't play out, this changing number could be bad because it could be a sign of just poorly run inconsistently run business model that you -- the time that you pay your suppliers varies which is just not super confidence building, or it could be a sign that they're trying to either juice the numbers from a perspective of we just want to squeeze out more cash flow or other sort of question marks. Or actually I think those are probably the concerns that would raise to mind is that the right way of thinking about why you're concerned is because the inconsistency might mean something else.

MFR: Correct. That's it. So your point exactly at the outset of that, which is yes, JD has been around for some time. I get the point that the company continues to grow. But if you look at the company in 2013, '14, '15, you'd see that the company had thousands upon thousands of vendors. And the company was even then a very large company. It has grown in size since then. But it was a very large company. This was an established player, even then. And back then the company had a relatively stable number as it related today's payables outstanding.

So my question then becomes what has changed in 2017 that all of a sudden you have now moved from 50 days and low 60 days of days payables outstanding to 75 days, which is a significant number. When I did this and did the calculation for the report in May. I think the impact was about 26 -- I'm sorry, RMB22 billion. So it was a significant number. So I don't find the argument that the company is becoming -- because it's so much bigger, it now has even more leverage, meaning that it could actually grow that leverage by somewhere on the order of about 15 days, just because it had gotten slightly bigger in the last couple years.

So my concern is that the company was trying to juice its cash flow numbers by basically delaying payments. What they what they wound up doing is probably making up those payments in this current year, but they showed an improvement in their cash flow simply by turning off the payments to their vendors. And that for me, was a concern and is still a slight concern for me as I look at the numbers as they're showing them based on the most recent full year data that we have?

DS: Okay. Got it. The other, I think, main concern -- ultimately you bring up profitability, which I think is -- we talked about that with the bull and the question of when they achieve free cash flow growth, I think that's obviously a fundamental issue. And your sort of view on the runway will vary depending on what's your analysis. But I'm curious about your other big point, which was that revenue growth seems to be dependent on company financing, which to me, seemed like a potentially even more enduring point because ultimately the cash flow dynamics in theory, if there's real revenue growth that will sort itself out. And this if there's not real revenue growth, then there's a lot of other problems. So could you explain a little bit more about what concerns you about what's going on with the potential financing of revenue growth and why it concerns you.

And then again, based on what we have to work on from the most recent reports, whether you're seeing this persist, as we -- nine or ten months later.

MFR: Sure. So again, similar to payables, you will have people say, well, look, there's nothing wrong, per se, with a company offering financing. I agree with that. My concern is not just that the company is offering financing, my concern is what percent of your revenue growth is actually made up by your own financing? So basically what I'm what I'm asking is, is your growth truly organic? Or is it just being juiced by the fact that for you to get a higher revenue number, you just go out to your customers and you say, I just give you more credit and you come back through the front door and you help me increase my revenue number. And so to dig into that, what I did was I started to look at, based on the data I had, look at the growth in the financing, because at the time, before this JD Finance spin off, you could actually see the growth in the financing. It was actually on JDs financial statements.

And what I was noticing is that if you looked at the delta year-on-year, in the growth of financing, that a significant portion of what they were reporting in growth in revenue was actually coming as a result of merely them offering financing to their customers.

What I would like to see is that, yes, they are offering financing and there is some growth related to that, but it's not a large percentage. What I was noticing was that somewhere on the order of about 40% of the company's reported revenue growth year-on-year was actually made up by financing. Now somebody would say, what's wrong with that, but the issue with that is one, the company is essentially able to juice its results. The other issue with that is if a company wanted to improve on its own juicing of the results, what it could do is it just become more lax in offering that credit.

So it offers credit to more people who are probably not creditworthy or it gives more credit to people who already have credit but who might not be the best -- the best people to offer -- to be offering that credit to.

The concern I have now is this, now that JD finance has been spun off, we have less insight into how much is actually going through the financing, meaning it's off balance sheet now, we don't see that. So right now I couldn't do that analysis for you because I don't have the fuller picture of what's happening with the financing. What I do see, and what you can see from the most recent 6-K report is that the financing that is netted out of the cash flow report that they have. So this very small snippet that they give us on cash flow, what you can see is it that a significant amount of cash flow in relation to the financing is actually coming out of their results.

So I'm looking at the full year cash flow for 2018. What you see is that the company reports cash flows from operating activities from continuing operations, about RMB20 billion, but about RMB7.4 billion of that is netted out, it's taken out because it's related to the JD Digits, which is formally JV Finance. If you look at that, compared to 2017, that number was only about RMB289 million. So what we now have is a huge ramp up in the impact of the financing.

So just from a cash flow perspective, what you see is that the financing is a very material portion of their business. And it's a material portion of their revenue. And so when I look at their cash flow report, even this this sort of what's five line cash flow report that you have in the 6-K, what you'll see is that in 2017, if you net out the impact of the JD Digits, what you find is that the company had cash flow -- operating cash flow of about RMB29 billion. When you net it out for the impact of JT Digits in 2018, the company has cash flow of closer to RMB13 billion.

And so that's my big concern with this financing. One is that it's a significant portion of revenues, it's driving a lot of the growth in revenue. So even though at a top line level, the company can say, we've grown 27.5% year-over-year, what you have to also see is that what's driving that growth is that the company is offering credit. And what we can't see is who they're offering that to, how many of those people are falling behind in those payments, how much of those credits that they've offered are now being written down, because what you then get to is only this sort of one liner in the cash flow statement that shows the impact from decreasing Digits related credit products included in the operating cash flow but that number is now RMB7 billion. And so I'll be looking for the filler cash flow statement to get a better view but that's my major concern about the financing.

DS: Right, okay, that's -- I was going to say that was all, it sounded like an RMB and looking at the -- for anybody listening I think you're referring to page 7 on the 6-K, it looks like where they have that impact from decreasing JD Digits related credit products in the cash -- a brief cash flow statement. What -- and we talked about, last week I talked with Lester about the JD Finance, the spin-off, he viewed as a sign of positive capital allocation, of being able to raise capital and show that sort of good shareholder alignment. JD Digits is not publicly traded, and is not -- you don't -- you're not going to get JD Digits or JD Finances' statement. Is that right? So which is why you're saying it's hard to know exactly what's going on there.

MFR: Yes, exactly. So that's why I think the two of us have different views. So from his perspective, he's right, look, if you're able to spin it off and get more cash, and you can claim that that is a way of, maximizing capital and doing the right things for shareholders. From my perspective, based on what I'd already seen from this company meaning, here's a company who seems to be driving or deriving a significant portion of its revenue from financing. It's rather convenient that now I know when we get to see that. And so, and I won't even get to see it, in any kind of financial, because as you said the company is not public. And so that data is completely wiped away from me. So yes, you can have that view, and if I were coming from this cold, maybe I would say that. But having seen that this company is deriving so much of its cash flow from financing. And now all of a sudden saying, oh, by the way, we're not going to give you that information anymore because we spun it off is suspect for me.

I can see why the company would want to do that from the perspective of generating more cash flow. But I can also see it from the perspective of, hey, I don't want you to know what's going on because you're already raising concerns about what's happening with the financing and how much of this, how much of my revenue is derived from my financing. I also don't want you to see whether or not those people are paying on time and whether or not I have to write off a lot of what I've already issued in terms of credits to these customers and so spinning it off serves that purpose as well.

DS: It's interesting because you -- the sort of financing fueled growth is a theme that comes up in a lot of markets. Stories that come to mind are John Deere (NYSE:DE) was sort of the bearish thesis for a long time in this cycle has been that a lot of their growth is come from financing tractors. And then also Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN), the other sort of big story that comes to mind in the U.S. as a retail story where they're doing a lot of high APR financing of sales? And I'm curious if in this case, the twist, it seems to me is that like we just talked about that they've spun off the financing arm and you don't have a lot of visibility into it. But also it seems to me like, it does is there the same dynamic in China because I think one of the things that is persistent that has allowed those companies; Deere’s still doing very well as a stock, Conn's kind of been up and down but doing okay, recently.

We're still in a low rate environment -- and so if you -- that's part of the other sort of core risk it would seem to me to financing is that you -- it's essentially, you're putting up -- you're accumulating more risk but you're putting off the payments and you're hoping, as long as you make enough of those payments it makes sense. But does that does a low interest rate environment help create the opportunity for JD to do something like this in your view? Or is that not a major factor?

MFR: I think it helps them. I just don't think that the interest rate issue is really what's driving their motivation for this. The examples you gave. I mean, I would say that what you more often see is in companies like Deere, and I've seen a couple of other companies that do this, they have not spin off their financing business. And so what you do have is you have the ability to examine what that those credits what that credit is, so that you can see whether or not people are paying. In a higher interest rate environment or an increasing interest rate environment you could actually monitor, whether or not the company is writing off some of that credit that they've given to those customers. In this case, we don't have that.

So yes, I would imagine that their argument be well, yes, we've got this low interest rate environment. My view is that, yes, of course, but my concern is that I do not have visibility into something that is driving a significant portion of your revenue. And yes, it will be of greater concern for me when interest rates rise. But the fact of the matter is, is that because these this financing pieces growing so dramatically, you don't necessarily need an increasing interest rate environment to actually make this sort of devolve, meaning, it doesn't just go bad just because of interest rates. It could be that you're just offering financing and you're offering credit to people who are not worthy of that or who can't pay it back.

And so what I really want to see is the information that allows me to determine how well you are monitoring and how well you're managing this financing process, because regardless of what happens with interest rates if you're offering this credit to people who are not able to pay it back, today's interest rate or interest rate higher year from now, it's not going to be the difference.

What I want to be able to see is Who are you offering this to, are they paying back and if they aren't, what's the impact of those write offs and how material that is to this business.

DS: Right, got it, okay, yeah, and so that that's sort of an interesting twist. And I wanted to get into sort of building on that. It's not exactly the same angle but I'm curious what you make of -- so they spun off JD Finance, now called JD Digits, they spun off I think JD Logistics as well, but own a stake in that and they also own a bunch of equity stakes. And when we originally sort of talked about JD we talked about the article we were using, was by an author named Long Hill Road Capital who argued that you should give the company -- you should just met those out the same way you would short term invest -- investments in bonds or whatever else. And I thought that was interesting to think about why JD.com would invest in all these.

Why would they hold material stakes and these companies in sort of, it's related to, I guess the financing stuff because you think about, okay, why would a e-commerce company have a financing arm? Why would they essentially play a little bit of a role of a lender? And so I'm curious what you think of what do you make of just these investments in general that aren't obviously driving towards JD's bottom line. Finance, JD Finance and JD Logistics, I guess they're probably a little bit different than investments and things like BitAuto (NYSE:BITA), Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR), I think they have a stake in Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS), which I want to ask you about specifically afterwards. But what do you make of the fact that they hold these sort of investments in other Chinese companies?

MFR: Yeah, I think there are a couple of things going on here. One of them is, it's the sort of buying a bit of a halo effect to me, which is, JD has a good name. If we buy share of a BitAuto, I can't say it's a halo company at this point, but buying a piece of a company that has a halo around it, or has a good name around it, may bring us some additional benefit. I think that's a part of it.

My concern is that and I don't have it in front of me at the moment. But what I was seeing in a lot of these agreements, particularly with VIPS and Tuniu was that the agreements essentially resulted in the company setting up arrangements where based on these investments that a certain amount of revenue would actually flow back to the company. So in a way they're buying revenue, by some of these investments. You can -- there's a debate as to whether or not, that's a good or bad thing. But the other thing about this is, JD is not very good at making the investments. And they tell you that themselves in their financial statements.

I'm looking at the 20-F of 2017. This is page F6. One line item, share of results of equity investees, this is what the company is showing in its P&L of its results of what it has done in terms of the gains that it's reporting, as a result of the investments it's made in these companies. What you'll see is that consistently year-on-year-on-year, the company loses money in those investments. And it loses it to the tune of somewhere between RMB2 billion and RMB3 billion every year.

Yes, 2017 was an improvement. It was only RMB2 billion as opposed to close to RMB3 billion in 2016 and '15. But the company isn't very good at actually making investments. And the BitAuto example is probably, one of the highlights of that. But it goes back to the question, which I think a lot of, American companies sort of debated many years ago, which is the value of a conglomerate. I mean if that's what they're thinking that maybe we should be more like a conglomerate and we should be investing in lots of different businesses and offering to some extent a portfolio at -- you can buy a portfolio of Chinese companies by buying JD, they're not very good at it.

And that was, I think, one of the debates that U.S. conglomerates we're dealing with, which is why should we be investing in you, GE (NYSE:GE) or whomever, to get a portfolio, why can't we do that on our own? Why can't we investors, do that and build a portfolio on our own as opposed to expect you, GE to go out and build a portfolio of companies. I think it works the same here. Do we trust JD to go out and to build a portfolio for us, or do we do it ourselves?

I think the answer is in the financials that JD provides itself, which is they don't do a really good job of investing, as based on the share of results in equity investees. So my answer is I'm not particularly pleased with the fact that they're doing that. They continue to do it and they do it to the point where it has a series of material negative impact on their results.

DS: That's -- I like that, that reminder, because we do -- we do sometimes view those abstractly without thinking about either the conglomerate aspect, you're thinking about or the fact that yeah, if they own these positions, they can lose money on them, in the U.S., that's something that's come up. Warren Buffett has talked about having to reflect on equity changes in the P&L. But I think that's ultimately if you're going to do it, you need to be getting something out of it.

The question is -- the argument that we heard last week was that there's some strategic value in hearing from different verticals. And so I want to sort of drill in specifically on a company that you've covered for Seeking Alpha in the past, is Vipshop which something that you've raised about accounting issues about overbuilding, et cetera.

And so what I want to ask is, first of all, let's just use that as example I guess. First of all, is there something that the -- that JD can benefit from in terms of strategically leveraging our relationship with Vipshop or it's more apparel focused, et cetera? Is there anything you can see in terms of potential synergies from something like that? I'm just as a counterpoint to what you raised.

MFR: I agree, I think from a -- if we're talking about businesses in this space, yes, there is a sort of synergy -- synergistic opportunity for the two of them. I would agree with that. And my concerns are more around the financials of both companies. But yes, from a high level view, yes, if you're thinking about this from two e-commerce companies, one that actually focuses more on apparel and the benefits of that withdrawal to JD, yes, I can completely see that as a reasonable reason to have an investment in it.

DS: Got it, okay. So I want to go -- so further into Vipshop, because you had raised serious concerns about them. And one of the things you talked about last week was that you can still look at U.S. companies. We've already sort of talked about finance driven revenue concerns. But you can talk about companies like GE or Bank of Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZK) were the companies that we used the last week as an example. It's very -- Canada's a jurisdiction where a lot of the companies that are listed there, concerns are raised.

Most recently Germany with what's going on with Wirecard (OTCPK:WCAGY) and Carson Block's piece -- Carson Block of Muddy Waters, it's piece in the Forbes, I believe he wrote it about how the lax environment in Germany as compared to other places, but I'm just curious, how much do you think, when you come into these accounting concerns for JD, which is I think if you -- of the bellwethers in China, you're probably talking Alibaba, Baidu (BIDU) is up there, Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY).

And then JD is, if not top tier, second tier China, U.S. was the company. How do you -- how much of this is a China issue in terms of governance or other aspects of the investing climate? And what should investors do when looking at a company like JD to sort of break that down, analyze that -- identify opportunities or anything else?

MFR: So the way that I -- I would agree with you about the fact that, look, you've got accounting fraud, and aggressive accounting in all jurisdictions. Fraudsters are everywhere. We can't say that they're hiding out in one particular place or one particular country. What is different though, is that the structure of emerging markets and right now the biggest and most interesting emerging market has been China, continues to be, and probably will be for some time, which is why so many people focus on it. But the types of fraud that occur in Chinese companies tend to be different than those that occur in Western markets.

The types of frauds that occur in emerging markets tend to be different than those that occurred in Western markets. And the reason is, is because the structure of those companies are different. In the U.S., in Germany, in Canada, what you're likely to have are companies that are owned by a large number of investors, meaning there is no dominant Founder, there is no dominant family that owns 25%, 30%, 45% of the company.

Let's exclude examples of say Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) for the moment. But for the most part, what you have are companies that have a great dispersion of investors. There is no one dominant player that holds most of the shares. That's very different in emerging markets. In emerging markets, you often, very often have a founder who is still in the business or has family in the business, owns a large number of shares in the business. And so the types of frauds you see in those markets are going to be different.

In the Western markets what you're going to likely have are what's referred to as accrual accounting frauds. Meaning, the managers, the way that they enrich themselves is that they go out and they engage in aggressive accounting. They delay taking write-offs, which is what's being alleged by GE. Or they don't disclose information that they should be disclosing. So the example is why Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is involved in an SEC investigation. Or maybe they say something in a tweet that isn't accurate which is the Tesla example. Those are the sort of Western market types of examples. They're engaging in some kind of accrual accounting or disclosure fraud, so that they get a temporary lift in the share price, and that will then benefit to them in the form of stock options and bonuses.

Very different in emerging markets, if you've got a founder or founder's family that owns 25%, 30%, 40%, 50% of the shares outstanding, engaging in a little bit of accrual accounting fraud will result in yes, then increasing the share price, yes, but it's not going to be that significant for them. The way that they actually gain in terms of fraud in those markets, is they engage in wholesale fraud in terms of assets. What they're doing is they're basically misappropriating assets in those instances.

So what you'll likely see me in Asia is the founder selling a very important business line to a company that we assume is unrelated to the founder, and then later find out that it is. So it's more asset misappropriation. They're taking bits of the company or out of the actual invest -- the investment.

Sometimes you'll see the Founder granting loans to himself. Or in some cases, what you'll see is related party dealings. And so what you get is you get huge problems in emerging markets related to asset misappropriation, which usually result in very, very large frauds, huge losses to investors and huge media coverage.

And so when I hear lots of people say, Oh, you're being unfair, because you're picking on Chinese companies, and you're not looking at the German companies. That's not true. But the fact of the matter is, the reason that some of the Chinese fraud gets so much press is because the amount of the loss is often so much greater.

In some cases, the companies don't even exist, and so the investors are left holding the bag because the founder has absconded with all the key assets. That was my concern in the VIPS report. So what I reported in VIPS was concerns around asset misappropriation, possible related party transactions with companies that are owned by the founder.

The JD case is different. I wasn't alleging in the JD case that they were engaging in misappropriation. What I was saying was that the company was engaging in a very large field accrual accounting fraud. So accrual accounting being they are using their financing to juice up their revenues. And also they're using their discretion and when they pay their vendors to do juice up their cash flow. But the numbers were quite large and so that's why I decided to hone in on this particular company.

But I get the argument that that this is happening all over the world. I completely understand and I agree with that. The issue is, though, that Chinese companies have historically -- and emerging markets companies have historically engaged in asset misappropriation, which tend to be larger frauds, which tend to leave investors holding the bag. And those -- that's why they get so much attention.

In this case, though, as I said, JD from my perspective, was a very large scale aggressive accounting slash accrual accounting thought. And so that's why I focused on it. But yeah, in the emerging markets, this is the concern for investors, it's to be concerned about the potential for an asset misappropriation.

DS: Got it. So the -- sort of immediate follow-up, which I wasn't going to bring up, but comes to mind as you say that, what do you make of Richard Liu, just what do you make of him, his position in JD, his control of the company, his track record anything else? What's -- what do you think about him?

MFR: Yeah, I mean, I don't know him personally, or anything like that. But I mean, my view is that based on and what I've seen, the -- this is a legitimate business. He's grown that business. The -- my view is that I think his accounting is aggressive, whether it's him driving and or somebody else, or driving, I think the accounting is aggressive. And I think that his ownership in the company, wholly crowds out proper governance, the way that the company is structured, the setup of the Board. He has so much control that whether it be Digits, new, or any other company in emerging market or Western market. The setup of the company in terms of its corporate governance is lacking. And so it's not a personal view of him. But it's a view of how the company is structured. And so my view is that, if I'm an investor, and I have even the slightest concerns about some of the accounting, which I've raised here, the next thing that I look at is the corporate governance and the ownership structure. And in this case, the way that, that is set up is problematic for me.

In fact I've got concerns about accounting and concerns about corporate governance. That's a double red flag for me, because that means that even if there is something going on at the accounting level, that the players who should be addressing the issues or stopping it, or mitigating it or not able to exercise that control in this situation. So my view of him is not a personal one, it's more along the lines of corporate governance. And I think the corporate governance here is poor.

DS: Got it. Okay. Do you, are there any companies that stand out to you as counter examples to this trend in China, companies that seem to be getting it right, as far as corporate governance, as far as dispersed ownership or anything else that sort of stands out to you from the current ecosystem? Or is your approach generally to look for sort of the companies that have issues? And so maybe you haven't come across the positive ones?

MFR: Yeah, it's more of the latter. So my focus is identifying short opportunities almost exclusively. And so I'm -- I have a number of -- I have a database where I essentially use a number of red flags, both accounting red flags and corporate governance red flags. And I tend to focus and spend my energy digging into the ones that are coming up with those red flags.

And so that's not to say that those companies don't exist. I mean in companies, good companies with great corporate governance in China. But there are tons of analysts out there, who are writing about those companies all the time. And they're -- they've all the good ones are -- I'm sure, they have lots of coverage.

What I try to do is to find those companies that are failing, both on a corporate governance scale, as well as on an accounting, aggressive accounting, or even, potentially, asset misappropriation level. And so while I think they exist, they're not -- I don't have a company that I would give at the moment, that I would say, here's my shining example of a Chinese company. I'm sure it exists, it's just not where I focus.

DS: Got it. Okay. That makes sense. So the sort of the last question I have for you, then, I think, is just when you came up with the price target. It looked to me like you basically adjusted for the concerns you had. Took the current market pricing as an efficient number and said, okay. But if they had the correct information about what revenue and cash flow would be based on adjusting out the problems with the delayed payment cycle, and with the financing of revenue growth, here's where the company's revenue would be. Here's how they should be trading. It was essentially how I understood it.

I'm just curious, if you abstracted that and just took the company fresh. What do you -- how would you sort of approach evaluation for this company? Is it something where we -- like, is there an outlook for profitability? I know you're saying that you may consider changing your view of -- your specific targets of the company once you get fuller financial information. But what if we were to just take value and not the market pricing? How would you sort of think about it? Or what would you look to? How would you look to value JD?

MFR: Yeah, I mean, ideally, I would love to be able to do a discounted cash flow analysis on the company. But in my world when you're looking at companies who have suspect accounting, there are very few opportunities for you to sort of place trust in any of the numbers that you get. And so as you said, it's correct, which is, I took the -- assume that the market number was efficient at the time and then try to adjust for what I could estimate the impacts were of the revenue juicing up and the cash flows juicing up.

But ideally, I would have wanted to do a proper discounted cash flow analysis of the company. I guess you can make an argument that you possibly do some form of sum of the parts, but to be honest, it based on what's happen, with say for instance, JD Digits formerly JD Finance, you don't really have that opportunity, right. So, I think the most logical would be to do some form of discounted cash flow.

DS: Okay. Got it. Interesting. Okay. Well, looking for -- thank you so much Mithra. This has been -- I really enjoyed how you've been able to get into the accounting, which is, I think, where you often focus in your work. But then translated it really nicely into the -- what it means, what it implies for the business. And so I'm really -- I think there's a lot to on here, and a lot of good information.

And I'm looking forward to -- I -- the big event we're waiting for -- is -- for the 20-F to come out and for you to be able to sort of take the fully updated data and incorporate into your analysis. Is that sort of -- is that correct? Is that what you're waiting on?

MFR: That's right. That's exactly right. I'm looking forward to it.

DS: Okay, absolutely. Me too. I'm really -- I think this is just these -- I mentioned to you before we chatted, but the Chinese Internet companies have a lot of interest on them. And I think there's -- I think it may be because you have the aspects of the growth and sort of the revolution that comes from the Internet that we see with the U.S. and other countries tech companies. But then you have sort of these concerns of the dominant founder, and not that the U.S. companies don't have dominant founders.

But there's sort of a different ecosystem. And so it adds a little bit more of a fog around it, which opens up for more questions and more conversation. So thanks so much for coming on. I think you added a lot to this and I appreciate you taking your time today.

MFR: No problem. Thank you very much for inviting me.

