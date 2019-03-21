ETF Analysis

Q1 2019 Review: International Equity ETF

by: David Kotok
Summary

By Bill Witherell, Ph.D.

International equity markets recovered strongly in the first two and a half months of 2019. This followed last year's sharp drop in global markets, particularly in December. The revival in investment sentiment has occurred despite a moderation in global economic growth, which has eased from an annual pace of 3.8% in 2018 to 3.4% this year. Investors' fears of a sharp slowdown in China, monetary policy tightening in the US and Europe, and a worsening trade conflict between the US and China have all lessened somewhat. Corporate earnings and strong profit margins continue to support equity markets.

International equity markets have gained 11.9% since the start of the year on a total return basis as measured by the iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF). The advanced-economy markets excluding the US and Canada advanced by a similar amount, 12.0%, as measured by the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA). Despite the continuing uncertainties about Britain's attempts to exit the European Union (Brexit) and export sector weakness, investor interest in eurozone equities has strengthened. The iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (NYSE:EZU) is up 13.4% so far this year. The Japanese equity market also participated in the recovery but has continued to underperform, with the iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) advancing just 7.7%. Japan's economy continues to advance at a less than a 1% annual rate of growth.

The recovery this quarter in the equity markets of emerging-market economies has also averaged about 11%, but the variation among individual markets has been great. Leading the pack has been China, with the iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI), gaining 19.5%. Moves by the government and central bank to provide needed support to a slowing Chinese economy and improved prospects for a US-China trade agreement have turned around investor sentiment. The South Korean equity market, in contrast, has underperformed recently after a strong start to the year, with the iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) up only 5.5%. The pattern in India has been the reverse: weakness in the first two months followed by a sharp uptick in March, with the iShares MSCI India Index ETF (NYSE:INDA) advancing 6.1% year-to-date. Latin American equity markets began the year with a sharp recovery, driven by gains in Brazil and Chile, followed by limited further gains in the last six weeks. The iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) is up 14.7% so far this year.

Cumberland's International ETF accounts have held a combination of widely diversified multi-market ETFs together with a number of individual national-market ETFs in which we see particular opportunities. The accounts have a moderate overweight position in emerging markets, particularly in Asia, where growth and earnings prospects are attractive. We have maintained a cash reserve that can be deployed or increased depending on market and strategy developments.

