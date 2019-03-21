Sherwin-Williams Is Just Scratching The Surface After A 31% Dividend Increase

The dividend has a lot further to go to approach the long-term payout target. Meanwhile, the stock is attractively valued for long-term investors as EPS will grow.

The large increase is the beginning of the "next phase" of management's capital allocation strategy following the Valspar merger.

Dividend champion Sherwin-Williams (SHW) surprised many investors with an explosive 31% dividend increase in February after minimal raises each of the past two years. For those familiar with the company's long-term capital allocation plans, this should not have come as a surprise. The good news is that the paint and coatings manufacturer's financial picture continues to improve, and this year's monster raise is just the sign of things to come.

Why Has Dividend Growth Been Nonexistent The Past Two Years?

Sherwin-Williams (a dividend champion) saw its dividend growth rate plummet when 2017 and 2018 dividend increases were each just 1.2% bumps. This is a steep drop-off under any scenario, let alone when the stock's 10-year dividend CAGR is 9.4%. So what gives? The minimal increases stem from the fallout of Sherwin's blockbuster acquisition of competitor Valspar. The Valspar deal was a massive transaction valued at $11.3 billion, an all-cash transaction. This means, that Sherwin-Williams had to take on a massive amount of debt in order to fund the deal. Following the acquisition, Sherwin's balance sheet carried almost $12 billion in total debt against just a few hundred million in cash.

Source: YCharts

With a debt load that leveraged the company at 4.5X EBITDA upon the close of the Valspar deal, management enacted an "all hands on deck" cash policy to begin leveraging as fast as possible. This included the dividend, where "token" penny increases were issued to reserve Sherwin's spot on the list of "Dividend Champions".

Management Has Had A Plan All Along

With various companies struggling under high debt loads, a 4.5X leverage ratio can be a scary thought for investors. However, the company's strong cash flow generation and expanded scale following the Valspar acquisition have enabled the business to throw off enough cash to pay down a notable portion of debt in a relatively short amount of time.

The company's robust FCF of more than $1.6 billion, with just $322 million going towards dividends has allowed Sherwin to rapidly relieve its balance sheet. Since the close of the merger in June 2017, total debt has fallen to $9.34 billion.

Source: YCharts

With this much excess cash flow, management has already restarted share buybacks, retiring $613 million worth of stock over the past year. Sherwin-Williams' strong cash flow will allow the company to continue paying down debt over the coming years with a management declared target leverage ratio of 2.0-2.5X EBITDA.

Dividend Is Just Beginning To Realize Its Upside

While last month's 31% dividend increase caught the attention of investors, it is just the first sign of forward progress on a plan that management has been outlining for a while.

Source: The Sherwin-Williams Company

Over the long-term, management will try to track a 30% payout ratio based on the prior year's earnings. The reason that this year's increase was so large was because the dividend is now in "catch up mode". While the dividend has been virtually flat since 2016, the inclusion of Valspar into the business without diluting shareholders by issuing equity compounded the earnings power per share of Sherwin-Williams.

Earnings in 2018 were largely distorted by a host of acquisition-related charges and other special items. Earnings in 2019 will continue to feel some of these effects. However when we look at analyst estimates for the next few years, we can trace the disconnect between the current dividend payout, and what earnings per share could look like by then (and dictate for a dividend payout)

Source: GuruFocus

Analysts are projecting earnings for FY20 to be in the $25 range per share. The current annual dividend payout following February's raise is $4.52, which is still drastically less than the $7.50 it should be by FY21 given management's policy (30% of the $25 expected EPS in 2020). That means a potential 66% dividend growth over the next few years. Investors looking at Sherwin's 1.05% yield with disappointment are glossing over the fact that their yield on cost will almost double in a few years.

Valuation Provides Additional Upside For Capital Gains

Just like any potential investment, it usually backfires chasing any investment if the valuation doesn't make sense. What good is this dividend growth if the stock suffers PE compression over the next several years?

Fortunately, the market hasn't yet caught up with the new growth that Sherwin-Williams is exhibiting. The stock has traded at a median PE ratio of 23.7X earnings over the past 10 years. If we use FY2020 analyst estimates of $20.20 per share, the stock's current share price of $429 produces an earnings multiple of 21.23X earnings (a discount of 10% to the historical median). If we hold for a longer time period, the stock is trading at just 17.16X FY2020 estimates. If the stock holds the current PE ratio (not even expanding to its historical norm despite very solid growth estimates), a 2020 share price could look like $535 per share. In other words, stockholders could be looking at capital appreciation of 23% in addition to a 66% bump in dividend income within 20 months.

The Longer-Term Picture Looks Bright

If the next couple of years didn't look attractive enough, the longer-term picture looks strong as well. The material issue holding Sherwin-Williams down (the balance sheet) faces its toughest test over these next two years.

Consider that of Sherwin's remaining debt load, about half of it is due by end of 2022 ($4.6 billion). These debts will easily be covered by the $8-9 billion in operating cash that the company will generate by then (based on projected 2018 figures).

Source: The Sherwin-Williams Company

After this hurdle is cleared, there is nothing due in 2023, and just minor sums of a few hundred million in the few years following. The company doesn't have any major debts coming due until 2027 when $1.6 billion comes due. Sherwin-Williams will be absolutely drowning in cash flow, which will largely benefit shareholders as dividend raises and buybacks. All along the way, the actual company will be growing revenue at 3-5% and EPS at 8-10%. By then another acquisition could take place - Sherwin will certainly have an abundance of capital to make something happen.

Wrapping Up

When you consider the expanding earnings growth as well as the disconnect between current and philosophical dividend payouts, it becomes evident that the market hasn't yet caught up with the value that Valspar has brought to Sherwin-Williams. The stock trading at a 10% discount to historical norms is a nice "cherry on top" at this point. Sherwin-Williams is a highly attractive, long term dividend growth stock that any long-term investor should take a closer look at.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SHW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.