Archrock: Life Is Shale Gas

Archrock, Inc. (AROC) had a banner year. To the surprise of some, gas production rose quite a bit from the previous year. It used to be that gas production primarily the domain of companies that specialized in finding and producing gas. That has dramatically changed with the advent of unconventional production.

There are definitely some unconventional dry or nearly dry gas plays. However, a significant impetus to increasing gas production is the unconventional oil production boom. This has led to compression demand in places like the Permian and the Eagle Ford even though those plays are looked at as primarily oil and liquids plays.

Gas prices have been drifting downward for some time over the last several years. Yet the gas production appears to be rising sharply in spite of the lower gas prices. Gas is becoming a secondary product or a byproduct of oil production. Other related products are more profitable. Gas is more and more becoming unprofitable to find alone except in a few places. Instead it has some value as a byproduct for producers that emphasize liquids.

The unconventional boom has turned the gas industry "upside down". A demand for natural gas "spurt" is beginning to be caused by the low gas prices. Demand may eventually catch up to the rapidly increasing supply. But for the time being, gas is dirt cheap for many and will continue to stay relatively cheap for the foreseeable future.

A compressor company like Archrock supplies compressors to the oil and gas industry to use at various stages of the production and transportation process. However, Archrock also supplies compressors to other industries that purchase significant quantities of natural gas (such as utilities) where demand is far more stable. The unconventional boom and the increase in demand due to lower gas pricing have led to a sizable demand for compression equipment. Most compressor companies see this increasing demand continuing into the future until gas prices sustain a significant increase that discourages the current demand shift towards gas.

The focus on midstream will reduce the wild swings in oilfield activity that occur with the oil price movements. Right now, oil price movements seem to dictate gas production as much or more than gas price movements.

However, it is extremely hard to ignore the skyrocketing demand the oil and gas industry has for compressors. Despite the desire for more stable business, the compressor industry will continue to have cyclical swings associated with the oil and gas industry simply because the demand appears long term to grow fastest in that sector. During boom times, it appears that the oil and gas industry demand swamps just about any other business sector demand for compressors.

Some parts of the oil and gas industry are relatively stable or even a little counter-cyclical. The maintenance part of the business is usually fairly profitable and not too capital intensive. The parts business (and maintenance business to some extent) tends to thrive when the oil (or maybe gas) prices decline to the point where purchases want to defer large capital outlays.

Overall though, the only way to decrease earnings and dividend (or distribution) volatility is to actively limit the cyclical business while emphasizing the more stable areas of the business. That classification system would probably classify this company as a variable distribution entity. It is really too cyclical for "guaranteed" or "safety" oriented income accounts. Less cyclical would be USA Compression Partners L.P. (USAC).

The leverage ratios are below 5. One of the reasons for the merger with the partnership was to capture the partnership cash flow and use it for debt reduction and growth. A trade-off was offered to partnership investors. Those investors received a premium for their shares in return for the lower Archrock payout ratio. There was more cash flow available after the merger for debt repayment and fleet expansion. Both appear to be happening as the current distribution is covered by more than three times and the combined company forecasts decent growth as well as declining leverage.

Currently the boom is allowing for expanding margins and increasing profits. Both growth and expanding margins are currently increasing profits. The oil and gas industry deferred maintenance during the oil price crash back in 2015. That deferred maintenance is now also adding to current demands. Archrock probably has several years of growth ahead even if oil production increases come to a screeching halt.

Summary

Archrock currently has decreasing leverage and cyclical growth ahead. It is one of the better-positioned companies to grow because it has cash flow available for growth. At the same time, it did not pursue leverage to the extent of some competitors such as CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP). Therefore this company has more flexibility to take advantage of the current industry growth spurt.

It still appears early in the industry recovery cycle. Therefore, considerable cyclical growth lies ahead. This company attempts to mitigate some of the oil and gas industry's cyclical nature by pursuing business in other industries with far more stable demand pattern. However, the oil and gas business growth will most likely overwhelm those efforts for the foreseeable future.

Still the diversification into more stable demand areas means that there will be some downside protection during the next inevitable oil and gas industry downturn. Still this company should be looked at as a variable distribution unit. Unless the dividend strategy is extremely conservative, it will most likely be cut when the oil and gas industry demand cyclically decreases.

In the meantime, investors should be able to enjoy some sizable profit and dividend increases as the compression recovery continues. An exit well before the cycle peak is suggested to minimize the risk of appreciation loss. Right now, the cycle peak is nowhere in sight. Therefore investors can enjoy probably several years of growth before worrying about the next industry downturn.

Demand has been shifting to the larger compressors. Though there is still considerable demand for the other size compressors. The future of the industry though appears to have permanently shifted towards the larger compressors. Archrock is well positioned to take advantage of industry growth and industry trends. The safest time to initiate an investment position in a cyclical stock is at the beginning of a recovery. The recovery here really just got underway. Risk will increase as the appreciation mounts. For the time being though, investors do not have to worry about investment risk increasing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AROC, CCLP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an investment advisor, and this is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security. Investors are recommended to read all of the company's filings and press releases as well as do their own research to determine if the company fits their own investment objectives and risk portfolios.