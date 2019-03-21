Baytex Energy: Mr. Market Is Still Stuck On The Fourth Quarter

Baytex Energy (BTE) reported the fourth-quarter results. Adjusted funds flow fell to a disappointing C$110 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Now, however, oil prices have rallied, and Alberta has tackled the takeaway issues. This has led to a doubling of the projected quarterly adjusted cash flow to C$200 million as shown below.

Source: Baytex Energy March 2019 Investor Presentation

Oil prices have rallied and some takeaway capacity issues have clearly eased for this forecast by management. Yet the market is still expecting disaster. This market sees ghosts and skeletons everywhere. The idea that problems can be resolved is lost on the current market attitude. This market is still expecting the Canadian market to descent into utter profit-losing chaos. Some pipeline repair completions go unnoticed and so does additional rail capacity.

It is almost like the fourth-quarter nightmare has no end for the market. The really sad part is that the fourth quarter was just one whole quarter long. The market reaction is one of a year-long profit-losing financial Armageddon. The stock price simply remains low or drops.

As long as the recovery remains unnoticed, this stock will be a bargain with decent growth prospects ahead. The market only expects the worst for this stock. The once significant (and financially stressful) heavy oil production is now offset by enough light oil production to ensure the company's survival. Once that worst does not happen (or in this case only lasted a quarter), the market should forget its temper tantrum and return to valuing this stock according to rational future prospects.

Source: Baytex Energy March 2019 Investor Presentation

The projected C$800 million cash flow is extremely generous for a $3.6 billion enterprise value company. The cash flow shown above is widely believed to be nowhere near the top of the industry cycle. Yet this company is clearly priced for a significant future earnings decline.

Mr. Market tends to focus on growth. This company may well grow light oil production as the Eagle Ford production has no takeaway or pricing issues at the current time. Plus Canada uses certain light oil and condensate blends to mix with heavy oil so it flows through the pipelines. The former Raging River production was impacted by fourth-quarter pricing. But that light oil production is inherently more profitable and so it still cash flowed significantly despite lower pricing. Mr. Market could have cared less.

As long as current oil pricing holds for the fiscal year at least in the current price range, this company can pay down some debt while maintaining a reasonable production level. Continuing industry well design and other production improvements could potentially enable a higher exit production than management currently predicts. Note that for many Canadian companies, activity tends to slow or cease in the second quarter for Spring Breakup. Therefore, at least some of the price action is due to a market expectation of a seasonally slow second quarter.

However, activity will begin to pick up in the third quarter (sometimes towards the end of the second quarter if the Spring Breakup is unusually short in duration). At that point, many Canadian managements give shareholders a second-half update based upon industry conditions and reasonable forecasts at the half-year point. For the time being, this management chooses to maintain production and pay down debt. The Eagle Ford is operated by another company, so decisions could be made by the Eagle Ford operator that would materially change that portion of the Baytex budget.

A company like Baytex that has reasonable cash flow for the debt levels (finally) should be priced at least 8 times the projected cash flow. That would imply an enterprise value of $6.4 billion and a stock price value far higher than the current price. The market is clearly viewing this stock with a "show me attitude". Yet management does not have to do anything spectacular to produce the forecast cash flow. The main risk would be an unforeseen oil price crash.

Right now, oil prices remain wobbly, and there are some worries about the heavy oil production of this company. However, the acquisition of the Raging River light oil has clearly changed the company's sales mix towards the far more profitable light oil. Heavy oil pricing challenges no longer have this company on the financial ropes. Plus the company has several enticing light oil prospects to explore or further delineate. Success in any of these areas could also lead to a revision of the current budget priorities.

Source: Baytex Energy March 2019 Investor Presentation

Heavy oil results are no longer a serious drag on company results. There is now enough light oil revenue to reassure lenders about the company's debt. Plus there is no debt due for a while. So management is free to set priorities as needed (and reset them as needed).

Should oil prices soar, then heavy oil will make a good year into a great year. However, as long as oil prices remain at current levels, then heavy oil cannot really compete for capital budget dollars. So management will probably spend a maintenance amount on heavy oil while investing to grow the light oil business because generally light oil's cash flows are far better under most (likely) pricing scenarios.

If an investor is part of the lower for longer camp of future oil pricing, then clearly the Viking and the Eagle Ford assets will be the most profitable in the future. Most of us in that pricing camp clearly realize that a crisis could certainly drive oil prices temporarily higher. In fact events appear to be lining up for a decent second half oil price rally.

Last year demonstrated some decent pricing volatility in a number of areas. But long term, I expect unconventional oil to continue to outperform expectations. That should keep a lid on oil price rallies for the foreseeable future. As last year (2018) demonstrated, oil prices did run up nicely, and then the politicians pressured the prices back down. In the meantime, the United States unconventional production keeps growing. It will be interesting to see how demand and supply growth fulfill market expectations in the future.

The second chart above demonstrates that the company is well suited to lower oil prices. The Eagle Ford will be decently profitable at much lower than current prices. The Duvernay and the Viking are currently lowering costs. Both basins may be able to compete as low-cost basins in the future.

Source: Baytex Energy March 2019 Investor Presentation

Not only are the light oil prospects very profitable already, but constant improvements keep pushing the breakeven point to ever lower oil prices. Even though this company's cash flow is towards the minimal acceptable levels, the constant operational improvements as shown by better well results gives this company some unexpected breathing room should oil prices remain soft.

The Austin Chalk well tests need some production data over a few years. However, the initial test results shown above appear to have given the company a whole new growth avenue on the Eagle Ford leases. If that is the case, then far more potential reserves will be available for booking in the future. The significant Eagle Ford production could become more significant to the company.

Source: Baytex Energy March 2019 Investor Presentation

At least half of the debt amount shown above is in United States dollars. Therefore this company stands to benefit from any strengthening of the Canadian dollar. Note that the Eagle Ford production costs and revenue are in United States dollars. Therefore not all the monetary conversion gains and losses are as damaging or encouraging as the accounting shows. The company also converts the Eagle Ford revenue to Canadian dollars regardless of where and how that money is kept. Not all accounting effects are reported visibly to shareholders.

The debt is not due for a while. However, the major priority is to immediately pay down the bank line to the extent possible to minimize any market concerns about the credit line coming due.

Source: Baytex Energy March 2019 Investor Presentation

The future growth areas are all light oil for this company. There simply is not enough current profitability in heavy oil to justify long-term expansion of that part of the business. The Duvernay has been producing from one interval or another for some time. This is an old play.

However, the latest completion techniques have revitalized this play and enabled a comeback of sorts. Management may possibly need another year or two to optimize completion techniques before trying to drill a lot of wells to increase production meaningfully.

Summary

Baytex is now woefully undervalued. A reversal of current oil and gas industry fortunes could send the stock price of this company soaring. The Canadian oil and gas industry is very out of market favor. Yet this company has considerable Eagle Ford production. In fact, the Eagle Ford had been the source of the company's cash flow prior to the acquisition of the Viking leases. Now the Eagle Ford shares the cash flow duties with the Viking. Other properties contribute minimal amounts of cash flow.

The enterprise value of this company is really close to the value of the Eagle Ford properties. Basically the investor gets the Canadian business for next to nothing. If that business just performs at an average level, the results should surprise the market enough to send this stock back to the $5 level it was at about a year ago. That is a more than satisfactory return for many. Should the Canadian equities return to market favor, then this stock could rise further. Canada does not have insurmountable problems. Mr. Market only believes those problems are insurmountable. But Mr. Market often changes his mind. Once the market figures out that the current challenges are transitory, this company will be valued far more rationally.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an investment advisor, and this is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security. Investors are recommended to read all of the company's filings and press releases as well as do their own research to determine if the company fits their own investment objectives and risk portfolios.