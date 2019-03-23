Estee Lauder's 4% Free Cash Flow Yield Is Too Low For Me

This doesn't mean the company isn't overvalued as it's trading at a FCF yield of just 4% and a P/E in excess of 30.

Introduction

Estee Lauder (EL) is a well-known luxury brand focusing on four different divisions: skin care, make-up, fragrances and hair care. Skin care and make-up are the most important as both divisions represent in excess of 80% of the company's revenue. Estee Lauder has now reported its financial results for the first half of the year, and as the share price increased by 20% on the back of that news, I was wondering if the company is still cheap.

An impressive revenue and cash flow increase

Now the first semester is over, it does make sense to have a look at the company's financial statements to check on how it has been performing.

In the first six months of the financial year, revenue increased more than 7% to $7.53B, but as the cost of sales increased at a faster pace, the gross profit increase remained limited to about 4%. Still not too bad, but with a clear revenue acceleration, I was expecting a slightly higher operating margin. It's now looking like Estee Lauder has been unable to charge its customers for the higher production expenses. Fortunately, other operating expenses increased at a much slower pace (SG&A expenses increased by less than 3%), and if we exclude the $38M in impairment charges, the operating income would have increased by 14% to $1.46B.

On a reported basis, the operating income was $1.42B, resulting in a pre-tax income of $1.38B and a net income of $1.08B or an EPS of $2.94, which is almost twice as much as in the first semester of the previous financial year. You can't really compare both, as Estee Lauder was hit by the changes in the tax law in H1 FY 2018, which resulted in a one-time tax rate of 55% (and an average tax rate of 82% in the final quarter of the 2017 calendar year). That obviously was a non-recurring event. It makes sense to compare the pre-tax income levels to see how Estee Lauder performed. Pretty good again, as the pre-tax income in H1 FY 2019 increased by just over 11% to $1.38B.

So, despite the higher cost of sales, the company was able to mitigate the impact on its margins and bottom line, and that's an impressive performance considering there are $38M of non-recurring impairment charges included in this result.

A net income of just over $1B is interesting, but I'm also very interested to see if the company's $1.1B share buyback plan and $300M in dividend payments are fully covered by the cash flows.

Estee reported an operating cash flow of $1.27B, but this includes a net investment in its working capital position of $204M and excludes the $3M in payments to non-controlling interests, so on an adjusted basis, the company generated $1.47B in free cash flow.

The total investment in capital expenditures was $292M, so it's safe to conclude Estee Lauder generated a free cash flow of $1.18B. Not enough to cover the amount spent on shareholder rewards (dividends + buyback), but the overspending appears to be quite benign as Estee also reported a $59M cash inflow from stock option exercises.

Share repurchases

Estee Lauder has been very generous with its share buyback program, as in the final quarter of the calendar year, it has repurchased an additional 4.33M shares at an average of $137, bringing the total amount of repurchased stock to 8.9 million shares. However, the company's employees also exercised 1.7 million stock options at an average price of $38.62, so the net share count decreased by just 7.2 million shares. Considering the total share count is currently around 360M shares (A-shares and B-shares combined), Estee has repurchased 2% of its share count in one semester, and that's quite aggressive.

But does it make sense to do so?

The free cash flow of $1.18B in the first semester should result in a full-year free cash flow of $2.35-2.4B, or $6.5/share. So at a share price of $130, Estee Lauder was repurchasing stock at a free cash flow yield of approximately 5%, which is still acceptable.

However, now the share price has increased to the current level of around $160, the free cash flow yield has dropped to just 4%, so I do hope Estee Lauder keeps this in mind when it's buying back more stock. At a certain point, it could be better to just hike the dividends to let its shareholders decide what they want to do with the excess cash flow.

Hiking the outlook to an EPS of almost $5

After the strong first semester, Estee has now increased its revenue and EPS guidance. The revenue is now expected to increase by 8-9% at a constant-currency exchange rate while the EPS should increase to $4.92-4.95, and this EPS guidance does include a negative impact of $0.22 due to changes in the FX rates.

Beating expectations and raising guidance is a great thing, but even after the increased EPS guidance, Estee Lauder is still trading in excess of 30 times its net income.

Investment thesis

It looks like Estee Lauder will have a good year in FY 2019, and although I would be willing to value luxury brands at a valuation based on a free cash flow yield of 5-5.5%, I'm not ready to accept a 4% free cash flow yield as "the new normal," and despite the recent guidance hike, investors basing their strategy on fundamentals will very likely pass on making an investment in Estee Lauder and could perhaps consider the company as a "short" in a long-short pair trade.

