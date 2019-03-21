3 Great Dividend Stocks To Profit From America's Energy Boom

At today's prices, these stocks are between 7% and 17% undervalued and a great long-term buy for your dividend growth portfolio.

Each offers very safe and steadily rising dividends, as well as double-digit long-term total return potential that should put the market to shame.

Exxon, EOG Resources, and TransCanada are three of my favorite picks for dividend growth investors to cash in on what's likely to be a decades long bonanza.

America's shale boom is a mega-trend that can make investors a fortune, IF you buy the right companies.

Oil prices have risen nearly 40% in 2019 but are likely to rise even higher over the long-term.

I'm a big fan of dividend growth investing, especially in quality blue-chips that have strong secular growth tailwinds that can drive strong cash flow and payout growth for years or even decades to come.

Five years ago I started out my analyst/investment writing career at The Motley Fool, specializing in energy dividend stocks. Thus I've kept a very close watch on the global energy markets, and the incredible rise of US shale oil & gas production.

In this article, I'd like to tell you why I'm very bullish on the oil & gas industry, and consider it a great sector for income growth investors to profit from in the coming years.

More importantly, I'd like to highlight Exxon Mobil (XOM), EOG Resources (EOG) and TransCanada (TRP) as three great candidates for your diversified income growth portfolio.

Each one is an industry blue-chip that offers investors different things, ranging from a sky-high dividend growth rate, a very generous and steadily growing yield, to rock solid and recession/commodity price insensitive cash flow.

So let's take a look at why I consider the energy sector so attractive right now, and why these three stocks, in particular, are likely to generate great returns in the coming years and are good to great buys today.

Why I'm So Bullish On US Energy

Despite what some people might think the demand for oil & gas isn't going to decline anytime soon. In fact, it's likely to keep rising for not just the next few years, but for decades.

Source: IEA

(Source: XOM investor presentation)

That's due to a still rapidly growing world population, rapid economic growth in emerging markets and a need to supply baseload power (via natural gas power plants) for the very same rapid EV adoption many fear will kill oil demand.

Source: EIA

For example, the US Energy Information Administration expects natural gas's share of the total electrical generation market to actually increase slightly by 2050.

Leading the way in global supply growth will be the US, whose shale revolution has already made it the world's largest oil producer and who the International Energy Agency expects to supply 70% of the crude supply growth over the next five years.

Source: IEA

And since US refineries have been built to handle sour crude (with higher sulfur content) and US shale is low sulfur (sweet) that means US oil exports are going to keep rising quickly and potentially make America the world's leading crude exporter.

Source: IEA

A lot of investors worry that the world's increasing focus on climate change means that oil & gas demand is going to fall off a cliff in the next few years. In reality, oil prices are likely to remain high over time thanks to the natural decline rate of legacy oil fields (5% to 6% per year) which means that even assuming the Paris Climate targets get met a lot more investment is needed to balance supply and demand.

What's more so far no large country has come close to delivering on their Paris accord promises as BjØrn Lomborg recently pointed out in a great article

The 2015 Paris climate agreement is a great example of this. Countries made a grandiose commitment to keep the global increase in temperature well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels, but all their promises together add up to less than 1% of what’s needed. New analysis shows that only 17 countries – including Algeria and Samoa – are actually meeting their commitments, in most cases because they promised very little." - BjØrn Lomborg (emphasis added)

In fact, in 2017 most of the Paris signatories, including the self-righteous and supposedly green EU, saw CO2 emissions increase. The US led the way in actually reducing CO2 emissions, precisely thanks to cheap shale gas accelerating the shift from coal to gas-fired power plants.

In 2017 US per capita CO2 emissions hit a 67 year low, thanks to the rise of shale gas, which misguided environmentalists and politicians are working ferociously to stop. But the truth is that without much greater investment in new production and midstream infrastructure energy prices are likely to go much higher.

(Source: XOM investor presentation)

According to the IEA's latest five-year forecast by 2040, the world will need to invest $21 trillion into new oil & gas supply, totaling over half a trillion barrels of crude and 2.1 quadrillion cubic feet of gas. Even should the world get serious about climate change (which objectively it never has) the world is going to need about $14 trillion in new investment and 370 billion barrels of new crude supply.

The point is that the age of oil & gas isn't going away anytime soon, and will likely last for decades, as oil & gas demand grows steadily, but at a slower rate.

But given the natural decline rates of legacy fields, this means that rising world population and fast growth in emerging markets is likely to drive higher, not lower, crude prices, over time which will benefit Exxon, EOG Resources, and TransCanada investors immensely.

So let's take a look at why I consider these three energy stocks to be some of the best ways for dividend growth investors to profit from both higher oil prices in the future, but also the overall North American energy bonanza.

Exxon Mobil: The Safest Oil Giant For Conservative High-Yield Investors

Exxon is a legend in the oil industry, being a part of the Rockefeller standard oil empire and paying uninterrupted dividends since 1882 (137 years). It's one of just three dividend aristocrats in the energy sector (CVX and HP are the other two) and has been paying rising dividends for 36 straight years. The next quarterly declaration will see an increase that will extend that streak to 37 years and set up Exxon to become the first oil company dividend king (in 2032).

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

Even more impressive is the fact that Exxon has maintained remarkable consistency in the payout growth rate, despite being in a highly capital intensive industry with volatile cash flow.

(Source: XOM investor presentation)

And its payout growth rate hasn't just been impressive in absolute terms but also compared to the other five integrated oil giants. Only fellow aristocrat Chevron (CVX) has come close to matching Exxon's dividend growth over the past decade.

That's courtesy of the strongest balance sheet in the industry, including a 9% debt/capital ratio and an AA+ credit rating.

Company Net Debt/EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio S&P Credit Rating Average Interest Cost Exxon 1.6 28.1 AA+ 2.2% Safe Level 1.5 or less 10 or higher BBB or higher NA Industry Average 0.7 11.5 NA NA

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Gurufocus, F.A.S.T Graphs)

All oil companies must use debt during oil crashes to fund capex and maintain dividends, which is why a fortress-like balance sheet is essential for any blue-chip energy investor. Exxon's conservative use of debt (the strongest balance sheet in the industry) is what makes it a level 10 quality SWAN stock according to my new Sensei Quality rubric.

(Source: XOM investor presentation)

That rubric considers dividend safety, business model risk, and management quality to determine the overall quality and risk profile of a company and is based on an 11 point scale, with 9 or higher earning a company SWAN status.

Remember those long-term industry growth projections? Well, Exxon's share of that $21 trillion in capex (based on global market share) needed to supply the world with oil & gas is $30 to $35 billion per year. That's precisely what management, now under the leadership of Darren Woods (27-year company veteran), plans to spend in the coming years.

(Source: XOM investor presentation)

According to management now is the best time in 20 years to obtain higher returns on capital for new production spending, averaging about 20% over the coming years.

In 2018 management rolled out its new growth plan which called for over $200 billion in capex through 2025 ($64 billion in 2019 and 2020) and was anticipated to result in

Increase production by 25% from 4 million bpd oil equivalent to 5 million bpd oil equivalent.

Increased chemical production by 30% (40% in North America and Asia).

20%, 20%, and 15% ROCE on production, refining, and chemical, respectively.

earnings from refining and chemical will double

earnings from oil & gas production will triple (assuming an average global oil price of $60 oil).

That was expected to send operating cash flow (and free cash flow that funds the dividend) soaring by at least 100% over that time. Earnings, by the way, would triple by 2025 assuming an average oil price of $60.

(Source: XOM Investor Presentation)

In fact, at $80 crude, management was projecting the company would be generating $52 billion in free cash flow in 2025. Even assuming 6.5% dividend growth that would mean $32 billion in retained FCF (FCF minus dividends) with which to pay down debt, buy back shares, or invest in renewable energy.

(Source: XOM Investor Presentation)

Well, management's latest guidance takes those bullish figures and raises them a bit higher. Exxon now expects that even if crude were to collapse to $40 it's growth plans would boost earnings and cash flow by 40%.

(Source: XOM investor presentation)

Similarly, cash flow growth expectations have also been increased, with Exxon now expecting 7% long-term growth in FCF, which might be higher on a per share basis if it resumes buybacks. To help fund that growth plan the company is planning about $15 billion in non-core asset sales by 2021, some of which will, in fact, go to share repurchases according to its CEO.

(Source: XOM investor presentation)

All told, even assuming just $60 crude, Exxon expects to generate $190 billion in free cash flow over the next six years, 53% of which will go towards dividends leaving $90 billion to pay down debt, repurchase shares, and diversify the business into renewables.

But what exactly is going to drive Exxon's impressive growth in the coming years? That would be numerous growth catalysts including

Guyana: where reserves are now estimated at 5.5 billion barrels and Exxon expects to be producing 750,000 bpd by 2025

Brazilian offshore: where it owns 2.3 million net acres (up 840,000 last year) and can generate over 10% returns on capital at just $40 oil prices

The Permian basin: production increasing to about 1.4 million bpd by 2024, from 300,000 today (and accounting for over 25% of total company production)

Over the past year, Exxon has gone from strength to strength. For example, in December the company announced its 10th offshore discovery in Guyana. That was part of a string of five discoveries in 2018 that drove Guyana reserve estimates up 60% last year alone. In 2019 Exxon has made two more major reserve discoveries off the Guyana coast.

(Source: Exxon Earnings Presentation)

Exxon has dispatched a second exploration ship to hunt for more lucrative oil deposits and the reserve estimates are now up 10% in 2019 to more than 5.5 billion, a 450% increase from 2015. But Guyana is hardly the only promising growth catalyst that's blowing away expectations.

(Source: XOM investor presentation)

Exxon's offshore prospects keep getting better with Guyana and Brazil offering massive reserves with breakeven prices of $40 or less. In fact, at $60 oil ($67 right now and $71 average in 2018) Brazilian offshore would generate about 25% returns on investment while Guyana would be close to 40%.

But while Exxon's offshore prospects have never looked brighter its US shale assets are even more impressive.

(Source: XOM Investor Presentation)

The company's Permian acreage holds an estimated 10 billion barrels of recoverable oil equivalents (and growing rapidly) in over 20,000 drillable wells. 7,400 of those are estimated to generate over 10% returns on capital even at $40 oil. The company just massively increased its future growth guidance for that formation, doubling them from last year's already impressive growth estimates.

(Source: XOM investor presentation)

Exxon's plans to increase production in the Permian fivefold by 2024, which is why it's dispatching 55 rigs to the formation this year (up from 42 in 2018). What's more the company expects improving economies of scale and new fracking 3.0 tech (including AI-driven real-time drilling analysis) to lower production costs to just $15 per barrel, down from an earlier estimate of $20.

For context before the 2014-2016 oil crash drilling costs for shale were about $85, showing just how incredibly efficient and adaptable the industry in general, and Exxon in particular, has been.

(Source: XOM investor presentation)

By 2023 alone Exxon expects the Permian to be generating $5 billion in free cash flow, indicating that America's super formation, which could hold up to 250 billion in remaining reserves, could fuel a gusher of cash for many years to come (it's potentially the largest oil reserve ever discovered). And that's even if oil prices were to crash 33% to $40.

(Sources: Rystad Energy, Rattler Midstream S-1)

Exxon has been investing in shale aggressively for several years, including via the $6.6 billion purchase of Bass Energy in 2017. That doubled its Permian reserves to 6 billion, and the reserves have been climbing ever since via organic discoveries and further bolt-on acreage acquisitions.

And thanks to ever lower production costs, Exxon expects that by 2025 it will be able to generate over 10% returns on capital in the Permian even at $35 per barrel. In other words, Exxon's profitability, which has boomed in recent years, is expected to keep getting better for at least the next six years, but possibly much longer.

But upstream isn't even the only area of growth focus the company has. As you can see Exxon's portfolio of lucrative investments, all targeting returns on capital of at least 15%, are all over the world and include its downstream refining businesses and high margin petrochemical segment as well.

(Source: XOM investor presentation)

Petrochemical demand is expected to outpace global economic growth at an accelerating rate through 2025 and likely far beyond. That's due to emerging markets like China and India creating an insatiable need for plastics, pharmaceuticals, and all the various products that require petrochemicals like ethylene and propylene.

(Source: XOM investor presentation)

And if all that wasn't enough Exxon plans to become the world's second-largest producer of liquified natural gas by 2025.

(Source: XOM investor presentation)

LNG demand is expected to grow faster than gas or oil demand, including a more than 70% increase by 2030 alone. That's due to countries like China and India massively increasing their number of natural gas-fired power plants as they try to both grow their economies and improve their legendarily horrible air quality.

Ok, so Exxon has several enormous growth runways and plans to spend like mad to grow its production and downstream capacity in the coming years. But what gives me confidence that management can actually deliver on those bullish growth targets?

(Source: XOM investor presentation)

That would be the industry-leading management team, which has historically delivered the best returns on capital of any oil major. That includes during the last three years when the 2014-2016 oil crash depressed every oil major's profitability.

(Source: XOM investor presentation)

That's a profitability lead management thinks it can maintain over the next six years, with returns on capital doubling even if oil prices stay flat over that time. And remember that several years of massive underinvestment in new production mean that oil prices might rise much higher to $80+.

And for everyone who has been disappointed in the company's flat production over the past decade, rest assured that Exxon has always been taking a long-term view. That's why it's led the industry in new discoveries that have resulted in its proven reserves steadily rising over time.

(Source: XOM investor presentation)

That's why Exxon expects when combined with the largest capex budget in the industry, production to grow steadily and relatively quickly, over the next six years.

Basically, Exxon is my favorite integrated oil major, thanks to the great combination of

excellent management (proven by industry-leading returns on capital)

several huge growth catalysts

the strongest balance sheet in the industry (so it can execute on the ambitious growth plan)

the best dividend track record of its peers (both the longest and the fastest growth rate)

But while Exxon is unquestionably a great company that doesn't mean it doesn't have its share of risks to consider before investing.

Risks To Consider

While Exxon may be a SWAN stock, that doesn't mean there aren't risks investors need to keep in mind.

(Source: JPMorgan Asset Management)

The company's cash flow (and stock price) are highly sensitive to crude prices, which can be insanely volatile. In fact, in the last decade, we've seen no less than three oil crashes where crude plunged 40+%. While Exxon has proven it can maintain a rising dividend throughout such periods, anyone needing to sell shares to fund expenses (like retirees using something like the 4% rule), need to factor this into their portfolio construction and asset allocation.

Make sure you have enough cash and bonds (which appreciate during recessions/bear markets) so you don't have to sell quality dividend stocks at firesale prices.

Then there's execution and political risk to consider. Not just in the US, where politicians frequently attack oil companies over climate change, but overseas as well. Exxon is a global company and in the past has run into issues in volatile countries like Russia, Nigeria, and Venezuela. The quality management team is able to adapt to these changes, but any setbacks can create headline risk that can hurt the stock, plus makes the long-term growth prospects even harder to estimate.

That's the biggest risk of all when owning Exxon or any oil company. Oil projects can be very expensive, and take several years to construct. Good capital allocation (and ultimately cash flow and dividend growth) requires making educated guesstimates that change over time as more data comes in.

While most corporate/government agency/analyst models show global oil & gas growth rising for decades to come, it's always possible that those estimates might prove overly bullish. Slower global economic growth, such as during a recession, could hurt Exxon and the industry at large in the short-term, while long-term oil growth falling short could create a smaller growth runway than current estimates.

And we can't forget that no matter how long it takes for the age of oil & gas to end, at some point it's likely to. Thus Exxon and all oil & gas related companies, while potentially great long-term dividend growth investments, are not "buy and hold forever" stocks.

EOG Resources: The Most Direct Way To Profit From Higher Oil Prices

EOG is my favorite pure play oil company due to several factors. One is the high quality of the company (it's a level 10 SWAN on my quality scale).

The other is the excellent dividend track record, which is nearly unmatched in its industry.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

EOG has gone over a quarter century without cutting its dividend. While the payout doesn't grow every year, the overall growth rate is sensational. Best of all this very safe dividend is set to grow at 19% CAGR, according to management. That 19% payout growth rate is to return EOG to its former long-term trend which it has sustained since 1999 (through no less than four oil crashes and the Financial Crisis).

(Source: EOG earnings presentation)

In fact, the reasons to own the best stand-alone oil company in America (in my opinion) can be summarized by the company's long-term goals, which were outlined by its CEO Bill Thomas as the last conference call.

"Our long-term game plan is simple: be one of the best-performing companies across all sectors in the S&P 500. Our goal is to deliver double-digit returns and double-digit growth throughout commodity price cycles. In addition to high returns and disciplined organic growth, our goal is to generate free cash flow that supports a growing dividend, and an impeccable balance sheet that allows the company to take advantage of other opportunities such as bolt-on property additions that meet our strict premium reinvestment standard or potential opportunities to repurchase shares when value accretive... Our goal of double-digit returns, double-digit growth, and free cash flow puts EOG in line with the best companies across all sectors in the market." " - Bill Thomas (emphasis added)

Those are some bold words, though exactly what blue-chip dividend investors want to here. But rest assured that EOG isn't blowing smoke when it says it wants to be one of the best companies in America. Just look at its impressive 2018 results

19% production growth

31% dividend hike

A record $1.7 billion of free cash flow

net debt/capital down to 19% from 25%

returns on capital of 15% (vs a target of 15% and a long-term average of 12%)

What's the key to such impressive growth, all while rapidly deleveraging and strengthening an already bunker like balance sheet? That would be the excellent management team, which has been laser-focused on delivering returns on investment (15% in 2018 vs a target of 8% for quality oil companies).

EOG doesn't grow for its own sake, and management compensation is tied very closely to returns on capital. 90% of production is from US shale, which as we've seen with Exxon, is fast becoming one of the most profitable sources of oil in the world.

(Source: EOG factsheet)

While the company does have some overseas operations the focus on maximizing highly profitable production growth means EOG is a major player in all of the hottest US shale formations, including the mighty Permian basin.

Last year EOG's reserve replacement rate (new reserves/production) was an industry leading 238%, as it found an additional 400 million net barrels of reserves at an average cost of just $9.33. That means EOG now has 2.9 billion barrels of proven reserves representing about 11 years worth of current production. EOG has been one of the best oil companies at improving efficiency since the oil crash. That includes a 30% reduction in reserve replacement costs since 2014.

But the thing I most love about EOG is management's very high standards for investing shareholder cash. Between 2009 and 2014, when few oil companies were actually earning returns on investment above their cost of capital, EOG was able to accomplish this. And since 2016 it's been focusing on premium drill sites (90% of the wells it will drill this year) which it defines as able to generate 30% after-tax internal returns of return at $40 oil and $2.5 natural gas.

That basically translates to EOG needing oil to be $55 to achieve double-digit returns on capital, making it one of the lowest cost and most profitable oil companies in America. And according to its CEO, the company plans to steadily reduce costs over time and boost profitability via ever improving use of fracking tech and better economies of scale. In 2019 alone EOG expects to reduce drilling costs 5% and exploration costs 10%.

Helping EOG's profitability is the fact that it's highly vertically integrated, at least as far as oil companies go. It owns its own frack sand mine and designs most of its material needs (like tubing and drilling mud) in house. This lets it better control quality and keeps costs falling over time (down 6% in 2018).

(Source: EOG earnings presentation)

That's what's allowed EOG to steadily reduce the oil price on which it earned double-digit returns. The ultimate result of EOG's higher quality drill site focus has been industry-leading profitability, thus earning it my highest rating for management quality (which is primarily focused on good capital allocation).

(Source: EOG earnings presentation)

With profitability standards that high you might think the company doesn't have many high return drill sites left. But you'd be wrong.

EOG says it has 9,500 high return drilling sites remaining, representing 13 years of drilling backlog. Of those 8,000 are "premium" sites that are expected to deliver those 30+% rates of return. That's out of about 20,000 total drilling sites that represent a 20 to 30-year drilling backlog. Over the past few years, EOG's drilling site backlog has increased 3,500 as it continues to explore acreage it already owns plus acquires through M&A.

(Source: EOG earnings presentation)

Better yet, EOG has a great track record of upgrading its drill sites from standard to premium, via its expertise in fracking (it was one of the first oil companies to adopt the practice and has a ton of experience), and improved material designs. For example, in 2017 the company upgraded more sites to premium than it drilled, meaning it not just grew production and profits at an impressive rate (earnings jumped 400% that year), but its premium drill site backlog also grew, setting up 2018's blockbuster year.

That means that EOG shouldn't run out of premium sites to tap to keep production and cash flow soaring for many more years, even if oil prices stay flat or decline. If they rise, as I expect them to, then EOG is going to be swimming in cash.

In 2019 its $6.3 billion capex plans call for 740 net well completions driving 12% to 16% production growth, a level that few of its smaller peers (or any oil major) can hope to keep up with. 65% of the materials and services needed to achieve this year's growth plan have already been secured, within just the first two months of the year.

Company Net Debt/EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio S&P Credit Rating Average Interest Cost EOG Resources 0.7 17.7 A- 3.6% Safe Level 1.5 or less 10 or higher BBB or higher NA Industry Average 3.0 10.6 NA NA

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Gurufocus, F.A.S.T Graphs)

But just as with Exxon, EOG's balance sheet is a fortress. Its leverage ratio is low, it's interest coverage very high, and it enjoys one of the top credit ratings of any independent oil company, and thus low borrowing costs nearly five times below its returns on invested capital.

And between 2018 and 2021 EOG plans to pay down $3 billion of its $6.1 billion debt making one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry even safer. That will allow it to maintain its safe dividend and keep investing in high margin growth, even should oil prices crash into the $30s.

In fact, that balance sheet is a key reason EOG has such a strong dividend growth record, including being able to maintain or even grow the dividend during four oil crashes in the past 20 years and the Great Recession. That's because, thanks to its super low costs, the company's operating cash flow can cover both its capex and dividend at just $50 US oil prices.

(Source: EOG earnings presentation)

If oil prices move higher than not just will EOG achieve its long-term 19% dividend growth target, but it will be able to opportunistically buy back a lot of shares which will cause FCF/share growth to accelerate even more.

Basically, EOG is what I consider to be the highest quality standalone oil blue-chip and the SWAN stock that's best positioned to profit from the US shale boom and higher oil prices. But of course, as with any company, there are risks to keep in mind before investing.

Risks To Consider

EOG may be a SWAN oil company but it's an oil company none the less. And unlike Exxon, it doesn't have a downstream segment to buffer cash flow during oil crashes (refining and chemical profits usually go up when oil prices drop).

In addition, unlike most years, when EOG has hedged 50% of its production to lock in guaranteed prices, in 2019 it's chosen a bold move to not hedge and thus gain any upside potential should crude move higher. But of course, if we were to get another oil crash, then it's cash flow could fall significantly.

And while EOG's management is excellent in terms of overall capital allocation, that doesn't mean it doesn't make mistakes. In 2015, the first full year of the 2014 to 2016 oil crash, it wrote down $6 billion worth of goodwill on previous acquisitions it made. Fortunately, management has said it has no plans for further large scale M&A given its enormous backlog of premium drill sites which it can spend the next decade profiting from.

Finally, investors need to remember the one major downside of shale production. While new wells can be brought on-line quickly and relatively inexpensively (and that cost is falling over time), shale wells also have very fast decline rates of up to 90% within the first year (then it tapers off).

(Source: EOG earnings presentation)

And while EOG's first mover advantage in shale means its expertise is among the best of its peers (thus its initial production levels are among the best), ultimately EOG needs to keep drilling a lot of new wells to maintain steady production, much less grow it at double-digits per its long-term goal.

In other words, EOG represents one of the highest quality blue-chips in US oil BUT it still has a risk profile that makes for highly volatile cash flow and a stock price very sensitive to crude prices.

TransCanada: A High-Yield Dream Stock With Far Less Commodity Risk

For those that want to profit from North America's energy boom and higher oil prices over time, but don't want the cash flow volatility that comes with owning energy producers, midstream is the place to look for your high-yield, dividend growth needs. TransCanada is one of my top blue-chip recommendations in this industry.

TransCanada is North America's second-biggest energy infrastructure operator, thanks to being founded in 1951 and having over 60 years to build out a continent-spanning network of pipelines, gathering, and storage assets. In fact, since 2000 alone the company has spent over $63 billion building out its infrastructure network. A network that consists of over 60,000 miles of gas and crude pipelines that carry 20% of Canada's oil and 25% of all the natural gas used in North America.

(Source: TransCanada investor presentation)

Those cash-rich assets include such gems as the NGTL and Mainline systems, which supply 75% of Canada's natural gas takeaway capacity from Western Canada's Sedimentary Basin or WCSB, which holds the continents largest deposits of natural gas.

(Source: TransCanada Investor Presentation)

It also owns the Keystone crude pipeline, the second biggest on the continent, which connects Canadian crude production to key refining and export capacity in the Midwest and Gulf Coast, respectively.

The company also owns 6.6 GW worth of regulated electric production capacity (from 11 power plants serving over 6 million customers), further providing it with steady and recession resistant cash flow.

The stability of the distributable cash flow or DCF (midstream equivalent of FCF and what funds the payout) is imperative. TransCanada's DCF is incredibly stable thanks to being so highly diversified and the great nature of its contract profile.

For example, the NGLT and Mainline gas pipelines have volume committed "take-or-pay" contracts with an average remaining duration of 10 years. This means customers reserve space on the system and whether or not any gas gets shipped, TransCanada is guaranteed to get paid in full. These contracts are nearly entirely with investment grade counterparties, including regulated utilities, meaning little default risk.

Keystone's 20-year initial contracts have 13 years remaining and 90% of that capacity is covered by these volume commitments (the most regulators would allow).

The Mexican pipelines have 25-year volume committed contracts as well, and overall TRP's average remaining contract is for over 10 years in duration. Initial contracts range in length from 15 years to 100+ years.

(Source: TransCanada Investor Presentation)

In total 95% of cash flow is either regulated or under long-term take-or-pay contract, meaning extremely low cash flow variability, no matter what the economy or oil & gas prices are doing.

(Source: TRP corporate profile)

This highly stable and recession-resistant cash flow is what's allowed TRP to deliver 19 consecutive years of dividend growth, and at an impressive 7% growth rate. That rate is expected to increase to 8% to 10% dividend growth through 2021, supported by some of the most rapid cash flow growth of any midstream blue-chip (level 9 SWAN stock on my quality scale).

The company's short-term growth plans include expanding its pipeline capacity by about 1.8 million bpd in the next few years, which should make that long-term growth forecast achievable.

(Source: TRP corporate profile)

And in the long-term, its growth backlog, including Keystone XL and related projects, is about $35.3 billion (including the shadow backlog), the largest in the industry. $27 billion of that is expected to be completed by 2023 and $15 billion is already under construction. All those projects have already secured long-term contracts for the majority of their capacity, including for 93% of Keystone Xl's capacity.

Company Debt/Adjusted EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio S&P Credit Rating Average Interest Cost TransCanada 5.1 4.4 BBB+ 4.4% Safe Level 5 or less 2 or more BBB- or higher NA Industry Average 4.4 4.5 NA NA

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, earnings presentation, Gurufocus, F.A.S.T Graphs)

As importantly, TransCanada's balance sheet is one of the strongest in the industry, which is why it's tied with other midstream blue-chips (like EPD, MMP, and ENB) for the highest credit rating in midstream (BBB+). That locks in low borrowing costs that make it easier to grow profitably and is what's likely to help keep the dividend growth record strong.

(Source: TRP corporate profile)

TRP has managed to achieve its impressive cash flow and dividend growth while steadily deleveraging its balance sheet, which is an industry-wide trend. By the end of 2019 management expects the leverage ratio to be under 5. Not just is that a level seen as safe by the credit rating agencies and bond investors, but it's a level management has said it plans to maintain over time.

(Source: TRP corporate profile)

That strong balance sheet, when combined with TransCanada's industry-leading low DCF payout ratio (just 42% over the past 12 months) is what supports a self-funding business model. TRP's growth prospects are entirely independent of its share price, which makes a low-risk investment thesis even safer.

Today TransCanada has $7.5 billion in liquidity available under its revolving credit lines, in addition to retaining nearly 60% of DCF to fund its ambitious growth efforts.

Basically, TransCanada is one of the biggest, best run, and fastest growing blue-chips in the thriving midstream industry, and the decades-long energy boom represents an excellent long-term growth runway. That's because, based on the latest estimates from various energy agencies and industry reports, the total amount of North American midstream growth spending needed through 2050 is over $1 trillion.

That means that even giants like TransCanada are likely to deliver generous, safe and steadily growing dividends not just for many years to come, but likely for decades.

Risks To Consider

TransCanada has some important factors pertaining to its dividend that investors need to be aware of. The first is that the payout is in CAD which means there is short-term currency fluctuations that can make the USD dividend each quarter slightly variable. While this tends to cancel out over time, those who need rock steady income (like retirees looking to pay bills) need to keep this in mind.

The other thing to know is that as a Canadian company taxable accounts are subject to a 15% Canadian tax withholding (retirement accounts are not). Fortunately, a US tax credit offsets the entire amount for most US investors (other than the highest income earners). But just $300/$600 per person/couple of your total foreign tax withholdings (across all foreign stocks in all portfolios) can be taken using the standard 1040 tax form.

For figures above this amount the more complicated Form 1116 is required. While TRP doesn't use a K-1 tax form (which many investors want to avoid) its foreign status can potentially make for tax prep complexity of its own.

As for business model risk, the biggest issue for TransCanada (and all midstream operators) is execution on its growth backlog. The Keystone XL pipeline is a perfect example of how large and complex pipeline projects can often get tied up for years in the courts, as environmentalists try their best to stop anything that helps grow North American energy production.

Keystone XL was begun in 2008, but the $8 billion project was canceled in 2015 when President Obama revoked its regulatory approval in the US. President Trump then reversed that decision, and the company obtained enough volume committed contracts to proceed with the project. But then the project got delayed again due to the Nebraska Supreme court reviewing its approval in that state.

Analysts expected the project to eventually get completed (in 2022) but the pipeline suffered yet another setback on March 18th when the US Ninth District Court of Appeals refused to overturn an earlier ruling by the US District court overseeing Montana, which blocked that section of the pipeline.

TransCanada says this setback could cost it $900 million and delay the project by a full year (due to the timing of pipeline construction, which is seasonal). It's always possible that the project might have to be canceled again, in the face of never-ending court delays and a possibly much more hostile US president (to the energy industry) in 2021 and beyond. Keystone underpins about $15 billion or 45% of the company's total potential growth backlog, and so the cancellation of that project would represent a significant blow to the company's growth potential.

Fortunately, management, led by CEO Russ Girling, a 25 year veteran of the company, is more than capable of adapting to these challenges. Girling has been CEO for over eight years now, and before that served as both CFO and COO. While great management can't guarantee that every project makes it to completion, I'm confident that TransCanada will be able to deliver its generous and safe dividend along with very steady payout growth.

Execution risk merely means that the growth rate of that very safe dividend is more in doubt than management's bullish guidance might initially indicate.

Total Return Profile: All 3 Will Likely Beat The Market Over The Coming Years

What drives my investing recommendations (and portfolio buys) is a stock's total return profile which consists of four things, yield, dividend safety, long-term growth prospects, and valuation. These are what historically determine total returns.

Company Yield TTM FCF Payout Ratio Expected Long-term Cash Flow Growth Total Return Expected (No Valuation Change) Valuation-Adjusted Total Return Potential Exxon 4.1% 84% 7% to 8% 11.1% to 12.1% 12.2% to 14.3% EOG Resources 1.0% 28% 11% to 19% 12% to 20% 11.1% to 22.7% TransCanada 4.7% 42% 7% to 8% 11.7% to 12.8% 13.5% to 14.5% S&P 500 1.9% 33% 6.4% 8.3% 2% to 8%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, F.A.S.T Graphs, Morningstar, analyst estimates, Moneychimp, Multpl.com, Yardeni Research, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Dividend Yield Theory)

Exxon and TransCanada are offering highly attractive yields at least double that of the broader market. EOG's yield is paltry but growing at almost 20% over time, making it a great income growth investment. All three stocks have very safe dividends thanks to sustainable and stable or declining (in the case of Exxon) cash flow payout ratios. Remember Exxon is targeting a long-term payout ratio of 52%.

The other half of dividend safety is the balance sheet, and we've already seen how all three blue-chips have safe debt levels and very strong investment grade credit ratings.

In terms of dividend growth Exxon is likely to stick to its historical 6% to 7% payout growth rate, TRP is likely to deliver 7% to 8% over time and EOG will be the growth rockstar with 19% CAGR per management guidance.

This means that, excluding valuation changes, each energy stock should deliver solid long-term double-digit total returns, which is far superior to the 2% to 8% long-term returns the S&P 500 is expected to see in the coming years (per analyst estimates according to Morningstar).

But better yet, at today's prices all three stocks are also undervalued, meaning that investors can enjoy a nice little valuation boot that will enhance those already attractive potential returns.

Valuation: All 3 Energy Stocks Are Likely Good Buys At Today's Prices

(Source: Ycharts)

Exxon and TransCanada have had a solid start to the year while EOG has not. But the good news is that all three stocks are still good to great buys right now. That's based on my favorite valuation method for blue-chip dividend stocks, dividend yield theory or DYT. This is the only strategy that asset manager/newsletter publisher Investment Quality Trends has used since 1966.

(Source: Investment Quality Trends)

Decades of market-beating returns (and the best risk-adjusted track record of any newsletter over the past 30 years according to Hulbert Financial Digest) give credence to this approach. DYT simply compares a stock's yield to its historical yield, because unless the thesis breaks, yields tend to cycle around a relatively stable level that approximates fair value.

Company Yield 5-Year Average Yield Estimated Discount To Fair Value Long-Term Valuation Boost Exxon 4.1% 3.6% 12% 1.2% EOG Resources 1.0% 0.7% 23% 2.7% TransCanada 4.7% 3.9% 17% 1.8%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Dividend Yield Theory, Moneychimp)

Today DYT says all three companies are trading at discounts to fair value, implying a nice long-term valuation boost as their yields return to historical norms. EOG's estimate might be somewhat suspect because the low yield/fast growth rate means that few investors own it for income. So to confirm I look to Morningstar's three-stage long-term discounted cash flow models.

Company Morningstar Fair Value Estimate Discount To Fair Value Long-Term Valuation Boost Exxon $90 10% 1.1% EOG Resources $85 -9% -0.9% TransCanada $53 14% 1.5%

(Source: Morningstar)

Morningstar's fair value estimates on XOM and EOG assume $55 long-term oil prices, which would represent a roughly 10% decrease from current levels. This means that the above fair value estimates might be overly conservative if oil prices average $60 or more, as Exxon and most analysts expect.

But Morningstar is known for some of the most conservative growth estimates and assumptions on Wall Street so it's still useful to see what they consider a good price for any blue-chip. In this case, Morningstar's estimate agrees with DYT on XOM and TRP but they consider EOG slightly overvalued.

I personally disagree given my belief that strong demand/supply fundamentals will result in higher oil prices than Morningstar is baking into its models. Thus I split the difference between Morningstar's FVE and DYT and estimate EOG to be about 7% undervalued.

Exxon: 12% undervalued = strong buy

TransCanada: 17% undervalued = strong buy

EOG: 7% undervalued = buy

Based on my personal valuation scale that makes all three stocks worth buying today, though Exxon and TransCanada are the stronger buy recommendations for new money today.

Bottom Line: These 3 Energy Dividend Growth Stocks Are Great Ways To Profit From The Ongoing US Energy Bonanza

Don't get me wrong, I know that the oil & gas/midstream sectors aren't for everyone. Some people simply wish to avoid it entirely, whether on personal/moral grounds, or a desire to only invest in "buy and hold forever" stocks, which none of these three are.

However, if you are comfortable with the energy sector's risk profile and don't mind crazy high stock price volatility at times, Exxon, EOG, and TransCanada are great long-term investments.

Exxon is the ultimate oil SWAN stock, with the dividend aristocrat offering the best payout growth record in the industry. Management's long-term growth plans are highly ambitious but I'm confident that its fortress-like balance sheet and quality leadership can deliver on them, resulting in 6% to 7% long-term dividend growth and market-beating total returns.

EOG Resources is the most direct beneficiary of the American shale boom and rising oil prices. The company is a low-cost industry leader, capable of surviving another oil crash with its dividend intact as it proved during the last four commodity crashes. And that 19% long-term dividend growth plan makes this low-yielding hyper growth stock a potentially attractive buy at today's roughly 7% undervalued price.

TransCanada is one of the largest energy infrastructure giants on the continent and a great way for high-yield dividend growth investors to profit from North America's energy boom, but without the inherent cash flow volatility that comes from actual energy producers. I fully expect TransCanada to become a dividend aristocrat in a few years, and deliver some of the midstream industry's top growth rates for many years to come.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM, TRP, EOG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.