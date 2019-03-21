Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - HYT Is A Buying Opportunity With Stable Distributions

Introduction

The opportunities in closed-end funds over the last few months caught the eye of many investors. Most of these products are designed to provide a steady stream of income, usually on a monthly or quarterly basis, as opposed to the biannual payments provided by individual bonds. And this feature continues to attract market participants even when the overall market looks unstable.

In spite of CEFs being mostly of interest to income investors, we have found our path to approach them as active traders and we are constantly monitoring them. As a testament to this, you will be kept up to date with Weekly Reviews such as the one below.

The Benchmark

After the brief stumble, the benchmark of the high-yield bonds managed to recover itself and to report strong weekly results. The price of the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) rose by $0.68 to finish the week at $85.78 per share.

The fresh start of the week managed to return the positivism among the market participants and we saw another buying impulse in the stock markets and the high-yield bonds.

Source: Barchart, iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond iShares

I would like to spend some time covering several advantages of high-yield bonds and closed-end funds, which invest in this asset class. As the high-yield sector generally has a low correlation to other sectors of the fixed-income market, along with less sensitivity to interest rate risk, an allocation to high-yield bonds may provide portfolio diversification benefits. In addition, high-yield bond investments have historically offered similar returns to equity markets but with lower volatility.

Statistical Comparison And Spread Review Of The Sector

High-yield bonds are typically evaluated on the difference between their yield and the yield on the US Treasury bond. High-yield spreads are used by investors and market analysts to evaluate the overall credit markets. Higher spreads indicate a higher default risk in junk bonds and can be a reflection of the overall corporate economy and/or a broader weakening of macroeconomic conditions. On a weekly basis, we notice a slight decrease of 0.15 bps.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts, US High Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread and US High Yield Master II Effective Yield

Below, you can find a statistical comparison between HYG and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). As discussed, we observe a low correlation between the two sectors - it is only 0.23 points for the last 200-day period:

Source: Author's software

On the other hand, we have a statistical comparison between HYG and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). There's definitely a strong relationship between them.

Source: Author's software

The News

Source: Yahoo News, High Yield Closed-End Funds News

Over the past week, none of the funds announced its regular distribution.

Review Of High-Yield CEFs

Weekly % Changes In The Sector

Source: CEFConnect.com

1. Lowest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The first criterion that I am going to use is a statistical one. The Z-score indicator shows us how many times the discount/premium deviates from its mean for a specific period. By the value of the Z-score, we can figure out whether the fund is overpriced or undervalued. If we take into account the significant bounce back of the prices over the past months it seems reasonable to see only a couple of negative Z-scores in the sector.

Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) is the fund which has the lowest Z-score in the high-yield sector. A statistical indicator of only -0.30 points is not something impressive but still on a relative basis it indicates for a statistical edge to review the fund as a potential "Long" candidate. Firstly, let us see the positives which can be found here. Talking about yield I have to mention that EAD achieved one of the highest returns on net asset value for the past five years. The annualized return for that period is 6.08%, but most probably it will become even more interesting if you figure out that the current yield on price is 9.22% and its yield on NAV is 8.11%.

The attractive valuation is another point which I want to cover. The fund is traded at 12.09% discount and from my perspective, I see a lot of upside potential for the price. Compared to its peers, EAD offers a much higher spread between its price and net asset value.

Source: CEFdata.com

Nevertheless, I will mention one concern which should be also taken into account. The earnings coverage ratio of the fund is in red territory which may reflect on the future dividends. However, the latest information about the earnings is from October 2018, so to be categorical, I would like to see updated info when it is available.

Source: CEFdata.com

2. Highest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

On the other side, are the funds with the highest Z-scores in the sector. Theoretically, they should pretend to be potential "Short" candidates if their Z-scores are positive and they are traded at a premium.

Last week, we discussed that Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT) is still traded at discount, but it can be used as a hedging reaction of other long positions. Over the past week, the price of the fund fell by -0.56% while its net asset value reported a gain of 0.52%. My personal opinion is that VLT will be one of the first CEFs from the area which is going to feel the pressure if we see a trend reversal from the high-yield sector.

Data by YCharts

The average Z-score of the high-yield CEFs is 1.06 points. On a weekly basis, we find a slight decrease of 0.09 bps of the average value. It is pretty interesting to notice the drastic change. At the end of December, we had -3.43 points average Z-score and now it is above 1.00 point.

Source: CEFConnect.com

3. Biggest Discount:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The table above aims to shows us the closed-end funds with the highest discounts in the sector. The average discount/premium of the high-yield CEFs is -7.29%. Last week, the average spread between prices and net asset values was -7.23%.

Compared to the previous week, we see that First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD) has increased its discount from 12.93% to 13.58%. Currently, this is the highest discount in the sector and FSD is taking the first position of the ranking. Let us take a look under the hood.

The fund offers 8.73% current yield and its Z-score is still one of the lowest in the sector. According to CEFdata, the portfolio is constructed mainly from assets with a "BB" rating 55.85% followed by investments with a "B" rating 29.67%.

Source: CEFdata.com

4. Highest Premium:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The situation remains the same as we used to see it over the last months. Аlthough the closed-end funds have positive Z-scores, they are still traded at discounts and will only use them as hedging reaction of my promising long positions. Here is the full picture of the funds from the sector. Below, we have depicted their discount/premium and their Z-score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average return for the past five years is 4.89% for the sector. As you can see, the current yields of most of the funds are much higher than the historical ones. This fact can be easily explained by the sharp declines in their prices over the past year.

Here, you can see the fact which we discussed above regarding EAD and its very good past performance. Another interesting candidate is the BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (HYT), but I will talk about it later in our weekly analysis.

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Above, we saw what was the historical performance of the funds, but probably most of you are interested in the current return which could be achieved and that is the reason why I sorted the funds by the highest distribution rate.

For those of you who are looking for good investment, I see the Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) as an interesting opportunity. This CEF continues to be the highest yielder in the sector. As I wrote in my previous articles, I think this fund deserves our attention based on its yield and its very low duration.

The average yield on price for the sector is 8.31% and the average yield on net asset value is 7.69%. The difference between the two values can be easily explained by the spread between the price and the net asset values of the funds.

Source: CEFConnect.com

7. Lowest Effective Leverage:

Source: CEFConnect.com

We have two funds which are not leveraged and three which use leverage below 10%. The average leverage for the sector is 26.77%. Below, you can see the relationship between the effective leverage of the funds and their yield on net asset value.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Statistical Comparison And Potential Trades

Тhe prices of the funds impressed us with their rally over the past several months. However, it is still easier to find potential "Long" candidates based on the discounts and the fundamental quality.

Today, my recommendation is the BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (HYT). It caught my eye because it has an attractive valuation, upside potential for the price and moderate risk of its portfolio. As usual, the first task is to see lay the foundation by revealing the investment approach of the fund.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Investment Approach

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc.’s primary investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income. The Trust’s secondary investment objective is to provide shareholders with capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its objectives by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in domestic and foreign high yield securities, including high yield bonds (commonly referred to as 'junk' bonds), corporate loans, convertible debt securities and preferred securities which are below investment grade quality. The Trust may invest directly in such securities or synthetically through the use of derivatives.

Valuation

Currently, we find that it is traded at 11.54% discount which is significantly higher compared to the average 7.29% discount of the sector. One-year Z-score as a statistical indicator is 0.30 point. It indicates that over the past year there was a more appropriate moment to include HYT in our portfolio. However, this Z-score is still relatively low, so I could say that it is not too late to buy HYT.

Data by YCharts

Current Yield

We do have a yield on the price of 8.47% and yield on the net asset value of 7.49%. The current distribution is $0.0720 and it is paid on a monthly basis. As you see on the chart, the dividend remained pretty stable over the past decade.

Source: CEFAnalyzer.com

Earn/Coverage Ratio And UNII Balance

The secret behind the constancy of the dividend is the good parameters which management team maintains. As per the latest report, we find that the earnings coverage ratio is 94.17% and usually it remains pretty close to the important border of 100%. Currently, it is slightly below 100% but I am still not worried about the dividend due to its positive UNII balance. UNII/Share balance is another important factor which investors take into consideration. In our case, it is positive and adds additional safety to our HYT distributions.

Source: CEFdata.com

Source: CEFdata.com

Portfolio

It is time to delve into more details about the portfolio quality. The main distribution is between "BB" and "B" ratings. The assets with investment grade quality are 6.21% and the assets which are not rated are only 2.62%.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

The portfolio is constructed by issuers located globally, but 82.39% of the assets are located in the United States. A brief overview of the investments shows that "Communications" and "Energy" sectors have the biggest weights.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

Duration And Leverage

The effective duration of the HYT portfolio is 4.40 years. A portfolio with a relatively low duration may be beneficial in a rising rates environment. High-yield bonds and closed-end funds which invest in them have a lower duration in comparison to the municipal bond CEFs for example.

The effective leverage used by the closed-end fund is 28.46%. Compared to its peers we are talking about an average value for the sector. The average leverage used in the high-yield CEFs sector is 26.77%.

Source: CEFdata.com

Hedging Reaction

As you know, one of our purposes is always to be prepared for unexpected events and outcomes. Therefore, we insist on having a hedging reaction to our positions. As a hedge, we can use the Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT). They have a pretty strong correlation between their net asset values. Additionally, VLT has one of the highest Z-scores in the sector at that moment.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

The high-yield sector does not provide us with significant arbitrage opportunities at present. Most of the CEFs are trading at discounts and it is difficult to find reasonable "Short" candidates. On the other hand, many of the funds provide us with an attractive valuation to review them as potential "Buy" candidates.

Based on the data that I have reviewed, HYT can be a potential addition to your portfolio.

Note: This article was originally published on March 17, 2019, and, as such, some figures and charts might not be entirely up to date.

