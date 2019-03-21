Lexaria Bioscience Corp.: Altria's Other Investment

Background

In one of my recent articles Altria: Invest For The Dividend, Hold For The Growth, I received some great comments that made me want to look into Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQX:LXRP) further. It is no surprise that the most common investments covered by the financial media by Altria (NYSE:MO) are Cronos (OTC:CRON) and JUUL (JUUL), but Lexaria has interesting potential and is worth a look on its own. LXRP is the owner of DehydraTECH technology that could be a gamechanger, which the company has deemed as "disruptive delivery technology that promotes healthier ingestion methods, lower overall dosing and higher effectiveness of lipophilic active molecules". (Source: November 13, 2018, press release).

The Technology

LXRP is a pharmaceutical company at its core and operates out of Kelowna, British Columbia, in Canada. The company has been around a while as it IPO'd in 2006. LXRP then in 2014 acquired patents which included DehydraTECH. Per the company's website:

"Lexaria has developed and commercialized a patented and cost-effective delivery technology (DehydraTECH™) that has been both laboratory and market proven to enhance the performance of beneficial compounds in ingestible products across four categories:

Taste

Smell

Speed of action

Bioabsorption & bioavailability

Lexaria's technology is easily applied through incorporation of an intermediate step in the formulation and manufacturing of existing or new ingestible products." 0 (Source: Lexaria Technology Overview)

The selling point of the technology is that it has the ability to mask unwanted tastes making them flavorless and odorless. As well, it reduces onset times and increases bioabsorption. The image below is a great visual of the benefits of the technology:

Source: March 2019 Investor Presentation

The commercial applications of the technology can be categorized into four groups, and Lexaria has actually formed separate companies to operate in the respective spaces:

Nicotine - Lexaria Nicotine Corp. Pharmaceuticals - Lexaria Pharmaceutical Corp HempCo - The Lexaria Hemp Co. Other - Lexaria CanPharm Corp.

The most topical commercial applications at this point in time would be the impact that the company could have on the cannabis space and on the tobacco industry for the use of smoking alternatives. It seems like at this point it is still proving a lot of the technology, but the potential licensing opportunities that should follow would be paramount to the company's success. The technology looks like an exciting opportunity with multi-functional uses and clear licensing opportunities.

Stock Performance

Lexaria's three-year share price performance is shown below:

Data by YCharts

The company is clearly a micro-cap with approximately 86M fully diluted shares and a market capitalization of approximately $104M. In addition, insider ownership amounts to approximately 20%, resulting in a relatively low but not uncommon float level for the industry. (Source: 2019 investor presentation).

The Financials

The financial statements of LXRP are fairly straight forward. The company's most recent financial statements are its Q1-2019 quarterly figures as at November 30, 2018. As shown below, sales are fairly light, amounting to only $22,209, and the company had a $701,391 loss for the quarter. From an operating perspective and based on the nature of the company, these types of results are to be expected.

As at November 30, 2018, the company had $2.6M of cash on hand which keeps it well capitalized to continue to operate in the short-term. The majority of that cash balance is a result of LXRP having to complete a private placement in October 2018 and receiving approximately $1.5M of gross proceeds. When reviewing the quarterly cash flow statement, if we deduct the proceeds of equity issuances from the change in cash flows from the quarter, we are left with a cash burn rate of approximately $915K for the quarter. In addition, the proceeds have been earmarked for some significant projects:

"The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund construction and development of the Company's new Canadian-based laboratory; to accelerate Lexaria-developed R&D; and for general corporate purposes". - (Source: October 31, 2018, press release)

From a straightforward cash flow perspective, this would be concerning as a shareholder as it would appear that additional cash raises may be needed in the future.

The Outlook

LXRP was busy during its prior quarter. In addition to the private placement to raise funds as discussed above, the company launched a ready-mix water soluble hemp powder packet known as ChrgD+. Per CEO Chris Bunka:

"It's a simple way to add a multi-spectrum powdered hemp supplement to your favorite beverage at any time and enjoy its fast-acting, non-altered taste with no oily residue. Lexaria's ChrgD+ product format is being evaluated by others for use in their psychoactive cannabinoids products sector as per our proven track record as a technology provider to the industry." - (Source: November 13, 2018 news release)

This is a nice form of diversification from the potential licensing of the DehydraTECH technology.

Another significant announcement was the submission of a research application under Health Canada's Cannabis Tracking and Licensing System for the laboratory at the company's head office. This would allow LXRP to perform analysis and research on cannabis, nicotine and other related areas. (Source: Q1-2019 MD&A).

The Altria Partnership

Source: March 2019 Investor Presentation

In January 2019, LXRP was able to cultivate a strategic partnership with major tobacco player Altria. The specifics of the partnership take way of a definitive investment agreement between Lexaria Nicotine (one of the four ventures discussed above) and a subsidiary of the Altria Group. From a funding perspective, $1M will be provided initially and with the option to invest another $12M through multiple phases. Licensing of the technology will occur as follows:

"Altria has been granted a license to use Lexaria Bioscience's patented DehydraTECH™ technology for oral nicotine delivery forms on an exclusive basis in the United States and a non-exclusive basis elsewhere globally. Altria will pay Lexaria Nicotine a royalty on revenue generated from the sale of nicotine products containing DehydraTECH™, until such time it may acquire 100% ownership in Lexaria Nicotine." - (Source: January 15, 2019 news release).

Without any additional particulars being analyzed, this is a clear win for LXRP. Despite some of the challenges that Altria will face from regulators and competition in future, this relationship and ultimate ownership of technology could prove highly lucrative in the future.

Overall Takeaway

A closer look into Lexaria has revealed a potentially groundbreaking technology that can be leveraged in many ways. The company is small, and with that comes additional risks and potential cash flow concerns. If the technology ultimately performs and strategic partnerships and investments are realized to their true potential, LXRP is positioned for success.

