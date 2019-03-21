AMD Shorts: A Mass Exodus

The chipmaker may still be faced by challenges but it seems to have multiple growth catalysts that can bolster its growth over the years to come.

There have been several bearish reports on AMD (AMD) of late. While some believe the company will go bankrupt in a few years, others feel that the chipmaker will cede market share to Intel and Nvidia over the coming quarters. But that’s not necessarily the case here. Latest short interest data publication reveals that a broad swath of market participants has closed their short positions over the past several months, which should come across as an encouraging sign for long-side investors. Let’s take a closer look at it all.

Shorting Trends

Let me start by saying that short interest is the aggregate number of short positions that are open and are yet to be covered. A sharp rise in the metric would suggest that market participants are stacking short bets, hoping that the concerned security would decline in value going forward. Conversely, a sharp decline in the metric suggests that market participants are winding down their short positions as perhaps they don’t forecast a meaningful drop in the concerned company’s stock price going forward. So the short interest figure is essentially a gauge for measuring market sentiment relating to any company.

Now let’s come back to AMD. Given the sheer number of bearish reports that have been coming out of late, highlighting (or exaggerating?) how terrible its prospects are, one would expect it to have a very high short interest figure. After all, if AMD’s decline was so obvious, a broad swath of market participants would stack short bets against the scrip in an attempt to profit off of its eventual decline. But the ground reality is very different. Fact of the matter is that short interest in AMD has been on a steady decline since mid-2018.

Sure, its short interest and short interest as a percentage of its overall float fluctuates every now and then. However, it’s evident from the chart above that both the metrics have been on a secular decline for many months now. This steady fall in shorting activity should come across as an encouraging sign for long-side investors as it highlights that market participants aren’t as bearish on AMD as they used to be last year. It’s evident that a broad swath of traders and investors isn't buying into the AMD-specific bearish narrative.

Granted, AMD isn’t a thinly shorted stock. In fact, its direct competitors, Intel and Nvidia, happen to have far lower short interest figures. But with that said, AMD isn’t a heavily shorted name either, at least not anymore. There are other names within the semiconductor segment that have far greater short interest figures. So, the decline in AMD’s short interest figures probably goes to suggest that market forces are winding down their short positions in the chipmaker and selling pressure in the scrip is subsiding.

(Data source: Ycharts, Compiled By Author)

Growth Catalysts

The next question at hand is: Why is AMD’s short interest declining in the first place?

Well, for starters, AMD has been posting healthy growth in unit shipments and average selling prices ((ASPs)) over the recent quarters by coming out with performance competitive products. This has, in turn, organically bolstered its financial growth over the past couple of years. So, it makes little sense to keep shorting a company that’s selling more product at higher prices.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

Secondly, its ASP and unit shipment growth momentum could continue and maybe even accelerate in 2019. I say this because the chipmaker is expected to come out with its next line-up of GPUs and CPUs based on an industry-leading 7nm node between July and August this year. Intel won’t come out with its comparable 10nm node until late 2019 and Nvidia is expected to move to the 7nm node only next year. This timeline should ideally give AMD a performance edge over its peers on both GPU and CPU fronts.

This is important because AMD has relied on deep discounting over the past decade to remain relevant in the low-end CPU and GPU markets. It did so to compensate for its relatively inferior performance, driven by poor architectural designs and/or by using dated fabrication technologies to save on costs. But things could change for AMD once it moves over to TSMC’s 7nm node; it stands to gain a performance boost by using competitive silicon (after a long time) with an iteration of its already successful Zen architecture.

Also, Google announced only yesterday that it’s using custom built GPUs from AMD to power its new game streaming service called Stadia. We don’t know the size and scale of this deal yet but it validates the long thesis that:

AMD is now a serious contender in the gaming space,

its GPU architecture is truly competitive,

its management is tapping all possible avenues to keep the sales momentum going.

Moreover, security researchers discovered a speculative execution vulnerability in Intel’s CPUs earlier this month (here’s the research paper). The paper’s author opined "I don't think we will see a patch for this type of attack in the next five years...”. Interestingly, the research team found that ARM and AMD chips were not affected by SPOILER and AMD confirmed the same earlier this week. So, I suspect this might encourage, at least some if not all, security-conscious x86 customers to go with AMD rather than Intel at least until the latter releases a patch – something that can further boost AMD’s sales.

Takeaway

AMD still has a lot to prove to its shareholders. The chipmaker is faced by challenges on several fronts – such as ramping up 7nm output, maintaining yields, delivering stable Ryzen 3000 and Navi chips and also ensuring that they’re performance competitive, continuing to target the server markets etc. – but that doesn’t automatically translate into a bear call on the name as some may lead us to believe.

But with that said, the ground reality is that many market participants are winding down their short positions in the name. This, coupled with all the growth catalysts that AMD has lined up ahead for 2019, presents a particularly encouraging picture for long-side investors. I reiterate that AMD is a good stock to hold and investors should consider going long on the name due to the aforementioned reasons and discussed growth catalysts.

