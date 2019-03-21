Global Ship Lease: Buy The Ship!

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Distressed Dan Investing as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

When the ship hit the fan in the shipping industry, only a handful of companies survived. Global Ship Lease not only survived but they thrived as they grew their fleet size, increase route coverage and modernized their fleet. As we head into the 2019, we expect Global Ship Lease (GSL) will be the big winner in the shipping industry.

GSL started off as a blank-check company via CMA CGM, who still owns 13.3% of Global Ship Lease. Only about half of containership fleet operator's have relationships with containership lessors, which gives GSL a competitive advantage over its peers. Additionally, CMA CGM is a major player in the containership operator industry, being the 4th largest company with 11.5% of market share (Source: Alpha Liner) and GSL is their largest investment in the space which aligns their interest.

GSL/Poseidon Merger Breakdown

The strategic combination between GSL and Poseidon in 4Q'18 is not being adequately priced into the stock price. The transaction doubled GSL's fleet size and gave them access to a younger, larger, more modern fleet with better operating efficiencies. The average fleet age decreased from 13.7 years to 10.7 years and capacity increased from 85 TEU's to 199 TEUS's.

(Figure 1a)

The modern fleet is an important catalyst due to the new IMO 2020 regulation as competitors will have to invest to update/modernize their ships, while all of GSL's ships already meet the requirements for IMO 2020 and require no additional investment "All of our ships in our fleet are compatible with the new fuel that's going to come in starting 2020. There are some strict protocols for switching from one fuel to the other, but our entire fleet is fully compatible with low sulfur fuel" Tom Lister, Chief Financial Officer (Source: GSL Q4 '18 Earnings Call)

The transaction was a stock-for-stock merge with GSL issuing 24.045 million Class A shares and 0.250 million Class C perpetual preferred stock ~in total this represents approximately 49.2% of voting power and 56.4% of economic interest in the company. On the debt side, Poseidon opportunistically refinanced $228.8 million of secured bank debt, and wrapped up a debt reduction of $48.2 million after the merger. However, they still carried more weight than GSL before the transaction as can be seen by the leverage in the chart below. Before the transaction GSL's net leverage sat at 3.4x and the new GSL has net leverage at 4.1x

The most important aspect of this transaction was the impact on the balance sheet, and while GSL had to give up close to 50% of the company to acquire Poseidon, what they got in return was worth it. Poseidon had a stronger fleet portfolio than GSL because their ships are younger & larger, this is why net asset value per share increased 52%. However, Poseidon didn't have the experience or contacts GSL houses to win premium long-term charter contracts. Therefore, Poseidon needed GSL's industry knowledge & GSL needed Poseidon's fleet.

The last point we will make in regard to the transaction is the financial flexibility it gave the company as Loan-to-Value went from 69% to 59% and Net Debt / Asset Value decreased from 108% to 76%. While net leverage did creep up to 4.1x, it is still under the industry average and with stronger industry tailwinds net leverage should shrink in the next 12-18 months. Remember, GSL was able to acquire more asset value without issuing the equivalent amount of stock by leveraging their industry contacts and legacy relationships.

Industry Tailwinds

When we move onto the industry fundamentals we begin to uncover the real value in GSL. The most important drivers in the industry are demand vs supply, order book figures and scrapping numbers. Industry demand is expected to outpace supply; a reversal from 2018. It gets even better when we look into GSL core segment of mid-size and small vessels because the order book for this asset class is limited with only 3.8% new orders being placed vs 12.3% for overall fleet. Therefore, the industry average for new ship orders is 12.3%, but in the mid-sized/small vessel class (which is anything under 10,000 TEU) only has 3.8% new orders. The main reason for this discrepancy in new orders is that larger ships are more profitable because they allow for more capacity & longer trips which require less fuel as a percentage of total cost. However, over 70% of trade is intra-regional which can be performed with small vessels and many carriers prefer the smaller vessels because they can be sent out faster. As the industry continues to underestimate the need for mid-sized/small vessels, the demand for GSL ships will continue to rise and GSL should be able to capture great charter rates.

Development of Containership Fleet & Orderbook

Composition of Global Containerized Trade in 2018

(Source: Maritime Forecasting and Strategic Advisory, MSI)

Scrapping levels in the industry have been minimal as the industry is afraid to build into a down cycle which has left the market with old, inefficient ships. However, this serves as an advantage to GSL as they can win more contracts, demand premium pricing and maximize earnings.

GSL's is also positioned nicely to capture higher rates on their fleet of ships. The market has already shown signs of improvement as can be seen in the chart below with spot market charter rates increasing.

(Source: GSL 2019 Investor Presentation)

While it's clear that the industry is in beginning stages of an upswing, GSL is in a unique position to gain market share and increase earnings as they are the leaders in their respected vessel class categories. This becomes clear when you analyze GSL's re-charter rates on ships. If you look at all the ships that the new GSL has had contracts expire since 3Q '18, GSL has been able to re-charter the ships and increased their daily charter rate on 11 ships by an average of 38%. This increased revenue is boosting earnings as the company has primarily fixed cost. Management has strategically position vessel agreement expirations to coincide with industry trend improvements and with 50% of the GSL being able to be re-chartered in Q1 '20 we expect an increase in contracted revenue due to better rates.

(Source: GSL Financials)

For all the credit guys out there, don't worry there's room for you too on this ship. GSL has great asset protection with a charter-attached Net Asset Value of $500m and contracted revenues of $727m through 2023. This long-term, fixed rate business model provides visible cash flows and protection from market volatility or downturns. Additionally, the majority of GSL's business is derived from inter-trade in the APAC region, which has been experiencing strong industrial growth. GSL's counterparties that assure this $727m in contracted revenue have strong credit profiles and are primary businesses and government parties that are importing/exporting goods. The real issue with bankruptcy fears in the shipping industry are correlated with supply/demand of vessels and rates, there seems to always be an imbalance in the amount of ships needed and in the market. This has resulted in a period of volatile earnings.

Q4 '18 Earnings

GSL announced 4Q'18 results a few days ago, but we believe the market isn't properly pricing in the Poseidon transaction into the stock, as the company only provided Poseidon figures from November 15th, 2018 (transaction close). Therefore, the quarter only saw a portion of the real results. The combined business reported a FY 2018 EBITDA of $97m, but this figure is not reflective of the merger with Poseidon. However, since we have the daily charter rates of the 38 vessels in Q4 '18, we can convert that daily rate into a normalized LTM EBITDA figure. Our calculations concluded that the PF LTM FY '18 should actually be $173m, which makes a large difference and we believe the market will only begin to realize this opportunity in the first quarter of 2019.

Stock Sell-Off

Following the business combination announcement GSL has seen their stock sell off 17% from $0.98 to $0.81. The Poseidon transaction played a limited role in this sell off, as the market didn't appreciate net leverage increasing to 4.1x in a capital intensive business. The major reason the stock sold off, is actually related to GSL amending their 9.875% First Priority Secured Notes that are due 2020. GSL had to pay bond holders 75 basis points or $7.50 per $1,000 in aggregate principal amount to amend the notes and not trigger the change of control covenant, which would require GSL to pay a call premium and refinance the bonds. While the amendment was healthy for GSL and saved them a lot of cash, the amendment agitated equity holders as it included the following changes:

to provide that only equity issuance's for cash will increase the Company’s capacity to make distributions to shareholders, and not in-kind contributions to equity; to reduce the increases in the amount of permitted transfers of assets or cash from the Company and the guarantors of the Notes (the “Guarantors”) to non-Guarantor subsidiaries (the “Permitted Transfer Basket”) generated by in-kind contributions to equity from 100% to 15% of the fair market value of these contributions, other than cash which will increase the Permitted Transfer Basket by 100%, and to set the increase in the Permitted Transfer Basket created by the Poseidon Transactions at $50 million; to regulate in more detail certain inter-company transactions that may take place between the Company and the Guarantors on the one hand and non-Guarantor subsidiaries on the other hand, including with respect to inter-company loans, vessel transfers and vessel management arrangements; to extend the Company’s annual and quarterly financial reporting to include certain stand-alone financial information of the Company and the Guarantors on one hand and the non-Guarantor subsidiaries on the other; and to modify the treatment of beneficial ownership by certain permitted holders pursuant to the Change of Control definition.

Investors clearly did not like how their slice of the pie was cut in order to satisfy the bond holders, but we believe the sell-off was overexerted.

Risks

Trade War: GSL has actually seen a rise in trade with China & America as people try to ship everything out before any material trade implications are implemented. Additionally, GSL ships are catered towards intra-regional trade and the majority of their business takes place in the APAC region so they are insulated from any major trade war issue.

De-Listing: While the transaction diluted the equity and put them at risk for a NYSE de-listing, with the stock price currently at $0.81 (as of 3/18/2019), we are confident management will resolve this issue. (Note: The company is planning on doing a reverse stock split after shareholder meeting in May to address the NYSE de-listing notification).

Bankruptcy/Default: Shipping always has bankruptcy fears, but GSL has layers of protection. First, their parent company CMA CGM is one of the largest containership operators in the world and has align interest to give them business. Second, the company has manageable debt and is committed to deleveraging, combined with improving industry fundamentals we expect the leverage issue to go away. Lastly, bankruptcy in the industry is mostly due to supply & demand issues of available ships. Industry trends are pointing towards a shortage of ships in the mid-sized/small vessel class which is going to give GSL negotiating power when the time comes.

Conclusion

In summary, GSL doubled their fleet size with younger, efficient and in-demand ships that the market hasn't accurately priced. The market is recovering and GSL has already demonstrated signs of improvement with a 38% increase in charter rates and with charter-attached net asset values at $500m and over $727m in contracted revenues, the downside protection is limited. We believe GSL offers an attractive investment opportunity across the entire capital structure and expect to see a market correction in the next 12-18 months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.