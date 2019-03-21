India Globalization's Relisting May Not Be A Stamp Of Approval

On February 21, India Globalization, Inc. (NYSEMKT:IGC) announced that it had succeeded in challenging the New York Stock Exchange's previous decision to delist its common shares from the exchange. With the decision overturned and India Globalization's common shares relisted, the shares rallied 400% to $1.91 on trading volume of 16M shares, up from a mere 65k shares traded in the previous day. Investors may feel that the re-listing on the NYSE invalidates the NYSE's original grounds for the delisting, may feel the listing on the NYSE carries a large premium over trading on the OTCBB or may even see the re-listing as an endorsement by the NYSE, but whatever the reason, IGC now trades at a price which is multiples higher than the price at which the common stock traded on the OTCBB when delisted.

The NYSE had previously made the decision to delist India Globalization's common shares on October 29th, citing that since India Globalization, "substantially discontinued the business that it conducted at the time it was listed or admitted to trading, and has become engaged in ventures or promotions which have not developed to a commercial stage or the success of which is problematical, it shall not be considered an operating company for the purposes of continued trading and listing on the Exchange."

Additionally, the NYSE stated that the company's operations were contrary to the public interest. The NYSE, therefore, deemed it appropriate to suspend trading in India Globalization's common stock to protect investors. On India Globalization's announcement of the NYSE's delisting decision, the price of its common shares was immediately cut in half and the share price continued drifting downward thereafter.

Corroborating the NYSE's rationale for the delisting, IGC does appear to have a haphazard business history. India Globalization was originally organized on April 29, 2005, as a blank check company with the stated purpose of acquiring one or more businesses, primarily in India. The company has moved from businesses such as mining and engineering and construction to hot segments such as marijuana, Internet of Things ("IoT"), and blockchain as well as other business foci. It's not easy to tell whether the company is chasing profits or whether it's chasing investment money but profits have continued to elude the company through all of its ventures.

India Globalization started its eclectic business journey three years after inception. In 2008, India Globalization purchased Indian subsidiaries Sricon and Techni Bharathi Limited, both which were in the engineering and construction industry. In February 2009, IGC purchased IGC-IMT, which was formed just two months earlier, to engage in the business of trading and mining. For the next several years, India Globalization billed itself as being in the mining, materials and construction industry.

A few years later, in 2014, India Globalization acquired a controlling, 51% stake in Golden Gate Electronics Limited, entered into an agreement with TerraSphere Systems LLC to produce indoor farming facilities to grow leafy vegetables and purchased a 24.9% stake in Midtown Partners & Co., LLC, a firm registered as a broker-dealer. At this point, India Globalization began to refer to its previous lines of business as "legacy" and stated its intention to enter the phytocannabinoid-based biopharmaceuticals and the Internet of Things lines of business. Coincidentally or not, cannabis and the Internet of Things were buzzwords around that time. For cannabis especially, early 2014 saw many stocks in cannabis industry skyrocket and a number of companies suddenly claimed that they were focusing on the cannabis industry, likely to try to catch the wave in the stock market. After the late 2017 'blockchain' craze, India Globalization also started billing itself and a provider of blockchain technology for cannabis tracking.

India Globalization doesn't appear to be a company which has its act together. Chasing hot trends for years without profits rather than developing an area of competency doesn't inspire confidence. The NYSE appeared to have a valid point in its assessment of India Globalization. If the company is trying to generate profits for shareholders, it hasn't done a very good job in its fourteen-year history as the company posted losses every single year since it started filing 10-K forms.

Also not confidence inspiring is India Globalization's official headquarters which is listed as 4336 Montgomery Ave. Bethesda, Maryland. Google Streetview of that address shows an apparent children's daycare building. As of August 2018, the timestamp on the Google Streetview still shows the daycare sign in front of the building even though India Globalization has listed the building as their headquarters since they started filing their 10-K forms ten years ago. If the building has truly been used as India Globalization's official headquarters, it doesn't appear that it's being used much for any of their actual business. Undoubtedly, with India Globalization's already high number of businesses, investors probably wouldn't have batted an eye if India Globalization had listed 'Child Daycare' as an additional business segment.

India Globalization Inc.'s Corporate Headquarters at 4336 Montgomery Ave. Bethesda, Maryland (Google Streetview)

Announcement of Entry into Cannabis Beverages Make IGC's Common Shares Skyrocket

Even with years of losses, India Globalization struck investor interest a few months ago with the re-ignition of the stock market cannabis craze in the second half of 2018. India Globalization had kept the cannabis theme since the last cannabis craze in 2014 which already put them back on the radar for cannabis-hungry investors. When India Globalization then announced on Sept. 25 that they would begin producing a sugar-free cannabis drink called "Nitro-G", the stock started rising. A few days later on October 2, India Globalization hit a high of $14.58 on volume of 19 million shares. That price was over six times higher than just a week earlier. If that story is what is still supporting the stock price today, then it shouldn't as India Globalization recently announced that the Nitro-G agreement was canceled.

Recent financing

It's noteworthy that while India Globalization has a history of losses and other eyebrow-raising issues, it did raise $30 million of capital at a price of $5.30 per share to take advantage of its skyrocketing share price in late September. As a result, IGC finds itself with $27M in cash as of the last quarter's report and a book value of about $0.92 per share. The capital raise was significant given the company's size and, if maintaining the recent burn rate, could potentially fund IGC's losses for years. Together, the book value and the cash position could provide support for the stock price.

Conclusion

India Globalization has a long history of changing up its business plans with little to no success in any area. On the surface, the NYSE's original decision to delist India Globalization appears to have merit even if India Globalization was successful in overturning that decision through the NYSE's appeal process. Investors may do well to consider the NYSE's decision to delist India Globalization in the first place. A string of disparate business lines and continuous losses since India Globalization started filing their 10-K forms ten years ago likely portends poor future results. However, the company has raised significant capital which can keep the company liquid for years.

Overall, India Globalization is likely a bad investment. It may be reasonable to short India Globalization's stock even at its relatively low price, but the company's cash position coupled with current high borrow rates might not make shorting the stock a sure thing.

Disclosure: I am/we are short IGC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.