Lear Corporation Has Everything You Want In A Long-Term Buy

Introduction

When I look across my current investment portfolio, there are really only two companies I own that would pass Warren Buffett's "Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years” test. One of those companies is Lear Corporation (LEA), a tier-1 supplier of seating and electrical systems to the world's major auto manufacturers. Despite operating in a competitive and cyclical industry, LEA has three characteristics that make me comfortable holding the company's stock for the long term: shareholder-aligned management, a business model that produces ample cash flow, and opportunities for management to reinvest the excess cash back into the business. I believe these characteristics will lead to compounding growth in the value of the business and provide a more than satisfactory return over a long time horizon.

Effective Management

First and foremost, if I am going to hold a stock for an extended period of time, I want to know that management has a long-term focus and has aligned their goals with those of their shareholders. I want to see that management understands their company's competitive advantage, has long-term plans for reinvestment, and is willing to see investors as partners in the business. I believe the LEA management team fits all of these criteria. Of the six executive officers listed in the company's 10-K, all have been with the company in some capacity for at least seven years, with the average tenure being 12 years. CEO Raymond Scott, in particular, has been with LEA for over 18 years, serving in various president and vice president roles throughout multiple divisions of the company. Scott became CEO in early 2018 after the previous CEO, Matt Simoncini, elected to retire after six years of improving company performance. With an executive team that has been with the company for so long and has helped orchestrate a strong resurgence in the business over the last eight years, I have confidence that they appreciate the importance of planning for the long-term and have a vested interest in LEA's success.

Management's decisions around capital allocation also make me comfortable holding the stock. Management clearly understands that the company's competitive advantage comes from their ability to develop new, high-quality products and by driving operational efficiency. As outlined in greater detail below, the company has invested heavily in research, plant upgrades, and strategic acquisitions, generating a consistently high return on invested capital and keeping their competitive edge sharp. Management has also demonstrated that they are willing to return cash to shareholders via dividends and buybacks when there aren't clear reinvestment opportunities. I realize this is subjective, but I also appreciate management's candor and clear communication on quarterly earnings calls and in their SEC filings; it demonstrates to me that they have a clear focus on what is important and helps me as an investor understand their priorities and values.

Profitable and Cash-Generative Business Operations

Looking back at the company's financials through 2010, we can see that LEA has steadily grown revenue while maintaining healthy net income levels and generating ample cash flow.

(Source: Author's spreadsheet compiled from company 10-K filings)

As one would expect from a capital-intensive manufacturing business, LEA's operating and net margins are a modest 7.8% and 5.4%, respectively, which are in line with industry averages. With the company's assets valued at $11.6 billion and a book value of $4.2 billion, return on assets and equity are a more appealing 10% and 26%, respectively. LEA's return on equity, in particular, is well above average for the industry and is appealing to me as an investor, especially when coupled with their steady revenue growth.

So, what does LEA do and what competitive advantages does it possess that allow it to generate above-average returns on equity? LEA has two major reporting segments, Seating and E-Systems. Seating is the larger of the two segments and accounted for 75% of total revenue in 2018. The Seating division is responsible for designing, engineering, installing, and then delivering seating systems and components to major auto manufacturers. This includes everything from sourcing and working the leather material used in seat construction to engineering new "smart" seats that use biometric sensors to automatically adjust to an occupant's ideal comfortable position. LEA builds the seats and seating components in their own facilities and then works with the auto manufacturers to install them into the vehicles.

The E-Systems division consists of the design, development, engineering, and manufacture of complete electrical distribution systems, as well as sophisticated electronic control modules, electrification products and connectivity products. I would describe this segment as developing the "nervous systems" for vehicles, including the wiring that connects the electrical components of a vehicle together, the various sensors and ports that receive inputs from passengers and drivers, and the electrical charging and battery technologies that power EV and hybrid-electric vehicles.

I am attempting to describe the business divisions at a high level for brevity's sake, but I would strongly recommend that potential investors read the "Business of the Company" section of the company's annual report for a more detailed outline. As I mentioned in the management section, I find the way that they describe the business enlightening and highlights the thought and effort that have gone into even the smallest details of running the day-to-day operations. For example, what I describe as LEA "working with auto manufacturers to install [seats] into vehicles," the 10-K states as:

"Our seat assembly facilities use lean manufacturing techniques, and our finished products are delivered to the automotive manufacturers on a just-in-time basis, matching our customers’ exact build specifications for a particular day, shift and sequence thereby reducing inventories to optimum levels. These facilities are typically located adjacent to or near our customers’ manufacturing and assembly sites. Increasingly, we are utilizing component and sub-assembly designs that allow us to drive higher efficiencies in our seat assembly facilities and further integrate certain assembly activities with our core component manufacturing operations" (Source: Latest company 10-K)

With a bit of understanding around what LEA does, two major competitive advantages become apparent. The first is LEA's technology, both in their operational processes and their product offerings, which are protected by over 2,000 patents worldwide. LEA has long prioritized investment into research and development, and as a result, they are able to offer products that their competitors cannot and in a more efficient and convenient way. For example, if you are an automaker developing a new luxury vehicle and want to be able to offer buyers electrified seating that automatically adjusts itself to their body type and knows whether the seat needs to be warmed or cooled without the driver's input, you are going to have to go to LEA. LEA's focus on technology has also positioned them well for the future, as the industry begins to emphasize electric and autonomous vehicles, both of which require high degrees of electrification which LEA can provide, regardless of which auto manufacturers end up with the most market share.

Second, LEA has built relationships with virtually all of the major auto manufacturers worldwide, which has allowed them to demonstrate their value firsthand and win additional business from existing customers. Putting myself in an automaker's shoes, if I need to choose a manufacturer for a new project and I already have a positive relationship with LEA, I could see myself being willing to pay a slight premium for the work if I know the quality will be high, the products will be delivered on time, and I have built up a level of trust with their management. Existing business relationships act as a moat against competitors; in order to win work away from LEA, competing companies must offer dramatic discounts or hope that LEA will make a mistake or deliver poor service and lose the business. With LEA's laser focus on improving their product offerings and operational efficiencies while already possessing a position of strength, I see it being very difficult for them to lose out to competition.

These two advantages can be combined and thought of as the LEA brand. While the average car-buyer has probably never heard of LEA, among auto manufacturers, they have built a brand of cutting-edge technology and high quality delivery. There is a reason that they are the world leader in luxury and performance automotive seating, with over 40% of the luxury seating market and high profile customers such as Alfa Romeo, Ferrari, Jaguar Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, and Porsche.

Ability to Reinvest in the Business

LEA has many avenues to reinvest their excess capital back into the business. The company continues to open new manufacturing locations and update existing facilities to make them more efficient. Through 2010, LEA has invested over $4 billion in cash in property, plant, and equipment improvements to keep their operations streamlined and competitive:

(Source: Author's spreadsheet compiled from company 10-K filings)

LEA continues to develop new technology offerings and features to add additional value to their products. The company has over three thousand engineers on their payroll, developing new technologies, ranging from seats that contain biometric sensors and can adapt their cushioning level automatically for maximum comfort (their INTUTM Seating product) to developing onboard security software that will prevent autonomous vehicles from being hacked. LEA already owns over 2,000 technology patents worldwide, providing a technological offerings moat that they continue to expand and protect through investment. Being able to offer auto manufactures exciting new features for their vehicles helps LEA win new business and allows them to charge more for their value-added products. As an example, LEA's technological expertise in the E-Systems space is especially lucrative when it comes to producing electric or hybrid-electric vehicles, which the company estimates bring in up to $2,000 more per project than outfitting a combustion engine electrical system. LEA's ability to invest in research and development allows them to develop the higher margin products of the future, compounding their technological advantages over time.

LEA has also been comfortable spending cash to generate growth via small acquisitions. Since 2010, the company has spent over $1.5 billion buying smaller companies, with notable purchases listed below:

(Source: Author's spreadsheet compiled from company 10-K filings)

In addition to outright acquisitions, LEA has also entered into joint partnerships and beneficial ownership agreements with over a dozen affiliates, primarily in China and Korea. While it can be difficult to say exactly how much of LEA's increases in revenue and net income has come directly from these acquisitions and partnerships, the company has nearly doubled its revenues since 2010 and more than doubled its net income, with minimal write-downs or impairment of goodwill along the way. If anything, recent goodwill assessments in late 2018 indicated that the value of the goodwill on LEA's balance sheet understated the value of these acquisitions and face little risk impairment.

Across all methods of reinvestment, LEA calculates that their ROIC (return on invested capital) has been between 14% and 19% since 2012, with the trend moving in the upward direction. These are powerful numbers for the long-term investor, and with plenty of ways to continue to re-invest in the company, LEA should be able to continue to grow the value of the business for the foreseeable future.

It is important to note that LEA is not able to funnel all of their excess cash back into profitable reinvestment in the business, but the company is establishing a pattern of using additional free cash flow to pay a dividend and repurchase shares.

(Source: Author's spreadsheet compiled from company 10-K filings)

With a current market cap around $9 billion, LEA has a dividend yield of just over 2% and has been buying back an average of about 5% of their shares over the last five years, combining for a shareholder yield of 7%. The company has $800 million remaining on its authorized share repurchase program through the end of 2020. As seen above, the company has been steadily growing its dividend since 2011 at an average compound rate of 20% per year. LEA's payout ratio is currently 16%, or 22% using average earnings over the last eight years, indicating the dividend is relatively stable and has room for additional growth.

Risks

The major risk that LEA faces is the cyclical nature of the auto industry. I recently wrote an entire article to outline the reasons I feel the company is well positioned to weather a recession, and to briefly summarize here I believe that while the company would be negatively impacted by an economic slowdown, it is in a strong enough position to survive short-term pain. LEA's revenue base is well diversified across different geographic regions, with only about 13% of revenue coming from China where recent auto sales are falling the most rapidly. The company also has production capabilities in 39 different countries, giving them flexibility to control production and labor costs if demand weakens. LEA's balance sheet is healthy, with net debt sitting at about $400 million and no major debt repayments due until 2022. Finally, LEA controls approximately 40% of the worldwide luxury seating production, giving it a strong presence in a market that has historically been resistant to economic recessions.

Conclusion

I would classify LEA as a wonderful company that is currently trading at a wonderful price due to concerns about an impending slowdown in the world automobile market. I could certainly see a scenario where the share price faces pressure in the short term from negative investor sentiment and a more difficult economic environment, but I believe investors willing to hold through years of potential discomfort will be rewarded with compounded growth in the underlying value of the business.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LEA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article should not be taken as financial advice. It is only an expression of my own opinions as an individual investor