United Bancorporation Of Alabama: Annual Update On Alabama's Southern Banking Belle

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCPK:UBAB) is an underfollowed and underappreciated community bank primarily serving southwestern Alabama. A year ago, we identified the company as one of the most compelling community banking opportunities available to investors due to the company’s exceptionally low valuation on both absolute and relative measures and the company’s potential for ongoing incremental growth. In the year since, the company has vastly exceeded even our own expectations and while the shares have risen some 33%, we continue to believe the shares are materially undervalued and provide a significant opportunity for investors.

In this update, we comment on various aspects of the company’s business since our initial article, provide forward projections for earnings, and update our valuation.

Earnings

In 2018, the company far exceeded our earnings expectations of $2.10-$2.20 per share for the year. The company’s adjusted earnings of $2.93, which eliminates the impact of the capital magnet fund grant the company received during the year, were driven by higher than expected growth in loans (nearly 18% growth), higher than expected yield on average loans (5.9% during the most recent year versus 5.4% in the prior year), and ongoing growth in noninterest bearing deposits which further boost the company’s net interest margin.

In the year ahead, we currently project earnings per share of $2.80 based on higher expected provisions for loan losses (due to a persistent decline in the allowance as a percentage of total loans) and a marginally higher average tax rate. We expect the average tax rate to increase in the current year as growth in the taxable loan portfolio relative to the mixed investment securities portfolio reduces the proportion of income derived from tax exempt securities. However, even though this would represent a slight decline from an exceptional prior year, this rate of profitability would still place the company above the community bank average in terms of returns on assets and equity.

Investment Securities Versus Loans

The company continued to experience strong loan growth during the last year which continued an ongoing shift in the balance between investment securities and loans. Indeed, while investment securities continued to fall as a percentage of interest earning assets, investment securities also fell in absolute terms, reflecting an ongoing shift from lower yielding investment securities towards higher yielding loans. The shift help drive the company’s net interest income and net interest margin and, assuming loan growth remains strong even if it moderates from the prior year’s pace, should continue to drive improvements in the future.

Deposits

The bank’s funding base retained its rather unusual characteristics relative to the community banking universe in that a large proportion of the bank’s deposits are in noninterest bearing accounts. In fact, the proportion of deposits in noninterest bearing accounts actually increased over the last year to 45.4% from 42.4% while other community banks tended to see erosion in their percentages as rising interest rates compelled depositors to seek better yields. United Bancorporation is almost entirely funded by deposits and equity (other liabilities, including notes payable to the company’s capital trust, represent only $16 million versus $577 million in deposits), so this exceptionally high proportion of noninterest bearing deposit accounts provides a significant advantage regardless of movements in interest rate.

Agricultural Loans and Commodities

In our prior article, we discussed in some depth the concentration in the company’s loan portfolio associated with agricultural and farmland loans and the prospective impact of commodity prices.

The primary agricultural commodities produced in the company’s geographic territory are cotton and groundnuts, otherwise known as peanuts. In the intervening year, cotton prices have declined by about 10% while groundnut (peanut) prices have remained roughly flat after briefly rising during the summer. The one year change in cotton prices (in U.S. dollars per kilogram) is reflected in the following chart:

Source: Index Mundi

The comparable one year change in groundnut (peanut) prices (in U.S. dollars per metric ton) is reflected in the following chart:

Source: Index Mundi

Clearly, while declining cotton prices are not ideal and may impact loan credit quality on the margins, neither commodity has changed significantly enough in the last year to warrant particular concern. In addition, from a longer term perspective, both commodities remain well within their historical price ranges. Indeed, if anything, the erosion in cotton prices have simply moved them closer to the mean.

Source: Index Mundi and Winter Harbor Capital

The ongoing tariff and trade disputes between the United States and China which have impacted other commodities have not, as expected, had a material impact on the key agricultural commodities within the company’s geographic region. In this regard, our views on the bank’s loan portfolio haven’t changed significantly from those expressed in our initial article.

Credit Quality

However, despite the positives and general stability in commodity prices, credit quality bears watching going forward. The company has experienced a consistent uptick in nonaccrual loans over the last four years. In order to assess this increase in the context of the company’s historical performance, we developed a history of the company’s past due and nonaccrual loans relative to average loans and other metrics in order to compare recent credit quality trends vis-a-via historical experience. The dollar balances of these accounts are reflected in the following chart:

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

It’s worth noting that prior to the housing crisis a much larger than present percentage of the company’s loan portfolio was concentrated in higher risk construction and land loans. In 2007, for example, approximately 17.4% of the company’s loan portfolio was comprised of construction and land loans as compared to a more traditional 5.6% at the end of the last year. The company’s construction and land loans turned sour during the housing crisis at an extraordinary pace accounting for more than 50% of charge-offs in 2009 and the majority of nonperforming assets. In this regard, from an historical perspective, it is rather unlikely the company would experience anything approaching the credit quality issues dealt with during the housing crises even in the equally unlikely event that a similar crisis were to occur in the near future.

The recent increase in past due and nonaccrual assets is also somewhat less concerning when viewed as a percentage of the loan portfolio, as reflected in the following chart:

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

Nonetheless, the recent deterioration does warrant attention. The company’s past due and nonaccrual loans as a percentage of average loans have certainly risen from the post-crisis low recorded in 2015 which itself approximated the company’s historical experience. The rising nonaccrual loans should not simply be ignored even though charge-offs remain quite low at 0.27% of average loans. The charge-off rate itself was a bit elevated last year as the company was, in fact, more aggressive in charging off loans during the year than it had been in the preceding years.

We’re also a little concerned with the ongoing decline in the allowance for loan losses relative to average loans. The ratio has declined to 1.2%, in part due to the charge-off activity in the most recent year relative to provisions and in part due to the growth in the loan portfolio. The result is that the allowance for loan losses is presently at levels comparable to those before the housing crisis while overall loan quality is not as robust.

Our concern is tempered, to some degree, by the fact that the company would be able to quickly rebuild the allowance for loan losses while maintaining profitability, so barring a sudden worsening in credit quality or ongoing elevated charge-off activity, the gap is not especially large at this point. Indeed, absent charge-offs, the company could increase the allowance for loan losses back to its historical level matching past due and nonaccrual loans as a percentage of average loans by taking a single year provision. In this case, annual earnings per share would fall to a mere $1.40 for the impacted year but quickly rebound the following year. On the whole, the company is thus still in good financial condition.

Still, the trends in loan credit quality will remain a key consideration going forward, especially given the company’s significant loan growth over the last two years.

Valuation

United Bancorporation of Alabama ended the year with an adjusted price-to-earnings ratio (after eliminating the contribution from the capital magnet fund grant) of approximately 6.8, which is low even by the company’s historically modest valuation multiples. The company’s price-to-book value is presently just over 1.0, not unusual for underfollowed community banks but still low for a company that, even on an adjusted basis, earned a return on average equity exceeding 16% last year and may earn 14% in the current year. Indeed, even with our lower earnings projection for the current year, the current share price implies a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 7.1 and a price-to-book ratio of less than 1.0 despite high projected returns on equity. These values are also significantly less than the company’s historical valuations, as reflected in the following chart:

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

Granted, there is an argument to be made that the significant growth in loans and net interest income in the last year is not sustainable in the long term and the rapid rise may contribute to higher future provisions for loan losses. In this vein, our projection for the current year includes $1.5 million in provisions for loan losses – more than were incurred in 2017 – with the expectation that the company will (or at least should) add to the allowance for loan losses. Nonetheless, the present valuation strikes us as exceptionally low and unwarranted by circumstances.

In comparison to Auburn National Bancorporation (AUBN), a fellow Alabama institution which is about 25% larger than United Bancorporation of Alabama based on assets, the valuation discount is significant. Auburn’s valuation metrics are closer to 14 times earnings and 1.4 times book value for a bank earning a solid 10% return on equity. Auburn does have other advantageous features, such as very low nonperforming loans relative to total loans, strong capital ratios, and a higher dividend payout ratio, but is also more sensitive to changing interest rates (especially rising rates), has a far lower proportion of deposits in noninterest bearing accounts, and a lower net interest margin. United Bancorporation, if valued on these metrics based on projected current year earnings and ending book value, would support valuations somewhere between $27.00 (on book value) and $39.00 (on earnings) per share.

Of course, other strong Alabama banks don’t have the same valuations as Auburn (which from our perspective appears somewhat high given Auburn’s average returns on assets and equity) despite having similar characteristics, so there is always a cautionary aspect to using competitor valuation multiples. Pinnacle Bancshares (OTCPK:PCLB), for example, a small and more closely held institution located near Birmingham, has much lower valuation multiples than Auburn despite having quite similar credit and return characteristics. A table of comparable community banks in terms of size, geography, operations, etc., including those mentioned above and Southwest Georgia Financial (SGB) and Katahdin Bankshares (OTCQX:KTHN), is provided in the following table with their operating and valuation metrics and the corresponding valuations implied for United Bancorporation:

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

Clearly, even on these metrics (and even by the standard of Katahdin Bankshares, which we also consider particularly undervalued on an absolute and relative basis), United Bancorporation has significant unrecognized value. We would further argue that, given the company’s higher projected return on equity for the coming year, it is more appropriate to value United Bancorporation based on an earnings multiple than a book value multiple, suggesting valuations in the range of $24.00 to $30.00 per share with Auburn’s multiple representing an extreme outlier.

However, assuming the company can sustain earnings in the range of $2.70-$2.90 over the next couple years, it’s difficult to argue that the company’s valuation should be less than 10 times earnings as book value grows to approximately $24.00 per share. A valuation at a modest 1.1 times book value would suggest a forward valuation closer to $26.50 while an earnings multiple would suggest a valuation of around $28.00. In either case, these modest valuation multiples represent a premium of 30% to 40% over the current market value. Indeed, this scenario simply assumes the company is able to maintain recent levels of profitability and discounts any significant (or even modest) ongoing growth in the business.

In an acquisition scenario, it would not be improbable for multiples to reach a still modest 12 times earnings and 1.3 times book value, especially given the company’s large proportion of noninterest bearing deposits, yielding valuations closer to $30.00 to $35.00 per share, a 48% to 72% premium over the current market price. In this context, we’d argue that any bank making an acquisition on these terms would generally be securing a deal at a very modest valuation. Kinderhook Bank Corp. (OTCQB:NUBK), a bank of roughly similar size and inferior profitability based in the Albany, New York, region recently announced it was being acquired in Community Bank System (CBU) for $62.00 per share, a multiple of 17 times diluted earnings per share and 1.9 times tangible book value. The company’s geography and circumstances are, of course, quite different, but multiples such as these suggest valuations over $35.00 per share.

Conclusion

United Bancorporation of Alabama remains one of the most undervalued and underappreciated community banking institutions in our portfolio. The reasons for that view remain unchanged from those presented in our initial article on the company. The prospective valuation of the company on both an absolute and relative basis – even against similar institutions such as Katahdin which we also consider undervalued – is exceptionally compelling and provides for a significant margin of error in our projections.

We intend to continue acquiring shares when larger blocks become available at reasonable prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UBAB, KTHN, PCLB, SGB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

