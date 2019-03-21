Best Drill Interceptions In The Metals Mining Sector For The Week Ended March 17, 2019

(Source: Exploration Insights)

Introduction

If you're into investing in the mining sector, you should know the above chart very well. This series covers the three projects with the most significant drill interceptions over the past week, as well as the prospects of the companies which own these projects. I will use data from the weekly bulletin of RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration, which can be found on its website. Note that the drill interceptions are converted into grades of gold equivalence using the following formula:

(Source: RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration)

RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration has chosen gold as the metal equivalent for all conversions, as it considers it the most widely used and best-understood benchmark to determine or appreciate the grade tenor of a drilling intercept.

(Source: RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration)

1) Four Eagles gold project in Australia

On 12 March, Catalyst Metals announced that it has intersected 8m @ 74.5g/t Au from 84m in hole FERC236 at its 50%-owned Four Eagles project. This is equal to 1,396 (AuEq.)m. Panning of the interval showed coarse and fine gold in association with quartz and arsenopyrite and several other drill holes confirmed the same high-grade mineralization:

Source: Catalyst Metals

This hole was drilled at the Boyd’s Dam Zone of the project and a total of six of the newly reported holes contained strong gold intersections that confirmed a zone of mineralization in the top 100m with a strike length of at least 500m:

Source: Catalyst Metals

This zone is still open to the north where widely-spaced drilling at the Boyd North target has revealed high-grade gold mineralization at depths of up to 40m, possibly plunging south below the limit of previous drilling.

The Four Eagles project is a joint venture between Catalyst and Hancock Prospecting and is located along the Whitelaw fault corridor which is considered a major structural control of gold mineralization north of Bendigo:

Source: Catalyst Metals

The Australian Mines Department predicts that there are 32 million ounces of gold covered by Murray Basin sediments which vary in depth from 10 meters to 120 meters and Four Eagles is completely concealed by the cover.

Four Eagles is one of five Catalyst projects within the Whitelaw gold belt, including the Tandarra, Raydarra, Macorna Bore and Sebastian projects. It covers an envelope of gold mineralization which is around 6km long and 2.5km wide:

Source: Catalyst Metals

Overall, I think that the drill results at Boyd’s Dam look very impressive over the last few years:

Source: Catalyst Metals

2 ) Naranjillo silver-gold property in Mexico

The second-best result for the week according to RSC was 7.35m @ 3,598g/t Ag and 32.1g/t Au from 763.3m in hole CB-65 at the Naranjillo project of Plata Latina Minerals (OTC:PLLMF). This is equal to 551(AuEq.)m.

I think that this is a mistake as Plata Latina Minerals reported this assay result on 25 February, but I’ll cover the property anyway.

CB-65 was drilled at the Sibila zone and is one of the 45 holes drilled so far by silver major Fresnillo (OTCPK:FNLPF) as part of the 2017-2018 exploration program.

In February 2017, Plata Latina Minerals and Fresnillo entered into an agreement under which the latter has the option to acquire Naranjillo for $2.15 million in cash and has to spend $3 million in exploration. Under the deal, Plata Latina will keep a 3% Net Smelter Return royalty interest, which Fresnillo can buy for $6 million.

Naranjillo is located in the central part of the Mexican Silver Belt and covers an area of 20,655 hectares:

Source: Plata Latina

Drilling has discovered veins identical to Guanajuato's Veta Madre ore bodies in mineralogy, texture and silver-gold grade:

Source: Plata Latina

3 ) King of the Hills gold project in Australia

On 13 March, Red 5 (OTCPK:RDFLY) announced that it intersected 122m @ 3.03g/t Au from surface in hole KUGC0006 at its King of the Hills project. This is equal to 370(AuEq.)m.

The company said that significant broad zone composite assay results from 12 diamond drill holes located within the current 1.88Moz resource envelope, but not included within the reported resource model, add further impetus to the current evaluation being carried out on the bulk mining open pit opportunity.

In October 2018, Red 5 initiated a 30,000m underground diamond drilling program at the King of the Hills aimed at increasing and upgrading the current resources of the mine.

Red 5 operates the Darlot and King of the Hills gold mines in the Eastern Goldfields region:

Source: Red 5

The two mines are currently producing around 25,000 ounces of gold per quarter:

Source: Red 5

In December 2018, Red 5 completed an Initial Mineral Resource estimate for the newly-identified Eastern Margin Contact at the King of the Hills. The estimate included an Indicated and Inferred Resource of 28.7Mt at 2.0g/t Au for 1.88 million of contained gold.

The company has also initiated a scoping study to evaluate the suitability, cost and next steps required to construct a new standalone processing plant at King of the Hills.

There is exciting potential at this project. It has only been mined to a depth of 380m at its northern end and 120m at its southern end and comparable mines in the region are averaging around 680m in depth.

Conclusion

Catalyst is on the hunt for the next Fosterville and recent drilling results have been very impressive. The company is well-funded as it closed a A$13 million placement in January with its joint venture partner Hancock Prospecting. The company is also backed by St Barbara (OTC:STBMF), which owns over 10% of its shares. I think that Catalyst might be onto something big, definitely an explorer worth keeping an eye on. Unfortunately, the company is not listed in the U.S., so you’ll have to go to the ASX to gain exposure.

Naranjillo looks like a nice project and Plata Latina could get an $8.15 million payment for it if all goes well. Not bad for a company valued at just $1.2 million. Keep in mind though that the fresh funds will be invested in other projects and there’s no guarantee that the company will have the same exploration success. Great job on Naranjillo though and I think it’s worth following what Plata Latina does next.

Red 5 thinks there’s a lot more gold to be found at King of the Hills and recent drill results are confirming this. It’s a pretty decent project already with almost two million ounces of gold in resources and I think it could benefit by having its own processing plant. There's a lot of existing infrastructure already on site at King of the Hills, including extensive offices and workshops, which could be recommissioned to support a new processing facility.

If you like this article, consider joining The Gold Commonwealth.

There's a two-week free trial and the service will focus on long ideas, takeover targets, turnarounds, exploration stories and under-followed gems in the mining space, particularly gold. Omnis Quis Coruscat Est Or!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.