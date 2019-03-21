Fortuna Silver: I Have Mixed Feelings

As a result, in my opinion, the Lindero gold project is on the verge of economic viability.

In February, investors were notified about a delay in construction of Lindero, Fortuna's new gold project; what is more, an initial CAPEX was revised upwards.

Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) is a mid-sized silver/base metals/gold producer operating two mines: Caylloma in Peru and San Jose in Mexico. In the first quarter of 2020, the company plans to put online the third operation, the Lindero open-pit gold mine located in Argentina. As a result, Fortuna, now perceived as a primary silver producer (with silver contributing for 46.6% of total production), will convert into a mostly-gold producer. The company is also one of the lowest-cost producers in the entire industry. For example, last year, its flagship property, the San Jose mine in Mexico, was producing metals at an all-in sustaining cost of production of $9.02 per ounce of silver equivalent.

Unfortunately, on February 20, 2019, investors were notified about a considerable delay in the construction of Lindero. What is more, an initial CAPEX will go up more than 20% in comparison to the previous estimates. Well, the news was pretty gloomy, so over the next two days, Fortuna shares dived 19.2% and then went down even further. I guess Mr. Market was right. As discussed below, higher CAPEX will have a negative impact on the project's economics, making the entire project much less attractive to the company and its investors.

Finally, I am skeptical about the Caylloma mine. The latest developments support a thesis that Caylloma is an aging, less effective operation.

Now, despite these negatives, let me start this article from the positives.

Production and costs

As mentioned in my last article on Fortuna, the company easily met or even surpassed its guidance for 2018:

This year, Fortuna expects only marginal changes in production. For example, it plans to produce 8.2-9.0 million ounces of silver (8.9 million in 2018) or 39.8-44.0 million pounds of zinc (45.5 million last year). In other words, no growth expected.

What about costs? According to the company (2018 Management's Discussion, page 10), an all-in sustaining cost of production (AISC) should stand at $9.9-12.1 per ounce of silver equivalent, so, once again - no major changes expected (in 2018, Fortuna was producing metals at AISC of $10.6 per ounce of silver equivalent).

Summarizing - this year, Fortuna is supposed to deliver similar results as in 2018 (of course, assuming comparable metal prices).

Lindero

Project's economics - the bad news

It looks like Fortuna has a serious problem with Lindero. To remind, in 2017, the company published a technical report for Lindero, disclosing an initial CAPEX of $239M and net present value (NPV) of $130M (the rows marked in red):

Source: Fortuna

Now, as mentioned at the beginning of this article, in February, the estimated CAPEX was revised upwards (from $239M to $295M). According to the company:

The revised construction capital costs forecast includes US$17 million for contingencies. The main drivers for the deviation are owners costs and construction indirect costs related to the extension of the project schedule, road maintenance and contractor stand-by costs due to abnormal rainfall impacting the project and access roads"

Well, I realize that it is not easy to put a project online, however, I would like to see a detailed specification what additional costs/spending the company plans to incur. In other words, in the last economic study, Fortuna has listed all the project costs and spending, accordingly to the industry standards. This time, these figures are not available.

Further, a strong hike in capital spending (by $56M or 23.4% compared to the previous estimate) will have an adverse effect on the project's economics. As the table above shows, Lindero was to deliver an NPV of $130M and an internal rate of return (IRR) of 18%. I was questioning these figures in my previous articles on Fortuna. In my opinion, Lindero has never demonstrated particularly impressive economics, but now, the things look even worse. I have made a few very simple but rough calculations and found out that, assuming a new, higher CAPEX, the project should deliver NPV of $74M and IRR of 11% (at a gold price of $1,250 per ounce and discount rate of 5%). Of course, these figures are very preliminary but should not be too far from actual ones. Unfortunately, and to my astonishment, Fortuna has not disclosed the updated economic measures yet.

Finally, if my calculations are correct, the Lindero project is on the verge of the economic viability. Please, understand me well - yes, Lindero still should deliver value but, in my opinion, IRR of 11% at a gold price of $1,250 per ounce is a pretty poor figure.

Financing - the good news

According to the 2018 Management's Discussion, this year, Fortuna plans to spend $171.9M on the construction of Lindero. Let me check whether the company is able to finance the construction.

Firstly, at the end of 2018, Fortuna had cash reserves of $163.3M. Then, keeping in mind, the company's guidance for 2019 (no production growth and stable costs), at current metal prices, the two operating mines should be able to deliver cash flow from operations of $80M, roughly (excluding working capital issues). It makes the total cash available of $243.3M, so it looks like the project is fully financed. Good.

Summary

In my opinion, to grow, Fortuna needs a new project comparable to its flagship property, the San Jose mine. The second mine, Caylloma, has performed pretty poorly since 2015 (lower production, weaker grades, and shrinking reserves):

Source: Simple Digressions

As a result, in my opinion, the company has to find a substitute for Caylloma. Unfortunately, the Lindero project has never been a particularly impressive one and now, due to a higher CAPEX and significant delay, it looks even worse. What is more, I am not convinced by the results of exploration programs conducted at Lindero and its satellite deposit called Arizaro. Simply put, if a mining company reports delays and capital overruns at its flagship project, it seems a good idea to expand mineral resources to improve a project's economics. And here is what Fortuna had done at Lindero and Arizaro:

Last year, it drilled 2.2 thousand meters at Arizaro (12 holes). Well, compared to other programs, it is not much. For example, in Serbia and Mexico (where Fortuna cooperates with two exploration companies, Medgold and Prospero), the company drilled as many as 5.0 thousand and 9.0 thousand meters, respectively

The latest resource estimate for Lindero is dated September 9, 2017. Since that time, the company has not added even a single ounce of gold

As a result, I have mixed feelings about Fortuna. On the one hand, it is a very decent silver/base metals producer. For example, Caylloma and San Jose are low-cost operations delivering free cash flow even during an industry slump (for example, between 2013 and 2015). On the other hand, the company is heavily involved in a pretty poor gold project in a new, relatively unknown to the current management team, jurisdiction. What is more, I am not convinced by the exploration programs conducted at Lindero.

I guess Mr. Market shares my opinion, ranking Fortuna among the worst performing stocks in the silver sector:

Source: Simple Digressions

Note: the Silver index is comprised of the following eleven silver plays: Silvercorp, Fortuna, Pan American, Fresnillo plc, First Majestic, Endeavour Silver, Hochschild Mining, Great Panther, Impact Silver, Excellon, and Avino.

As the chart above shows, since the end of November 2018, the Silver index has been in an upward trend (green arrow on the left panel). However, Fortuna shares have been lagging behind their peers (red arrow on the right panel)…

