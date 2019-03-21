In managing institutional portfolios and my own personal account, my overarching goal is to maximize risk-adjusted real returns after tax. In my authorship on Seeking Alpha - the last part of that maxim, after tax - is often unduly minimized. My readership is in diverse tax brackets, lives is different tax jurisdictions, and could be implementing strategies for taxable and or tax-deferred accounts.

T'is the (tax) season, and investors are well-aware that taxes matter to portfolio economics. This article will discuss some common methods to minimize the impact of taxes on portfolio returns.

Tax Deferred Accounts

Before we get into portfolio management strategies aimed at minimizing taxes, let's start with one of the simplest and largest tax benefits available to most investors. Retirement accounts - 401(k)s, 403(b)s, and Individual Retirement Accounts (IRA's) - offer two forms of important tax advantages - contributions you make reduce your current taxable income, and any investment growth compounds tax deferred. For 401(NYSE:K)s and 403(NYSE:B)s, the annual pre-tax contribution limit that can reduce taxable income is $19,000 for 2019 (and up to $25,000 if 50 or older). Investors can contribute an additional $6,000 per year (and $7,000 if aged 50 or above) to traditional IRA's. While many investors will maximize their contributions to these accounts, investors with less disposable income or less savings my target a contribution amount where they can be comfortable that they can avoid being forced to take future withdrawals from these tax-deferred accounts, which can be subject to a 10% penalty from the Internal Revenue Service. At a minimum, investors should always contribute enough to get all of available matching dollars that are often a part of employer-sponsored plans and strive to fully maximize this tax deduction over time.

While the previous paragraph focused on traditional IRA's, some investors swear by Roth IRA's. Traditional IRA's are tax-deductible at the state and local level with withdrawals in retirement taxable at your ordinary income level. Conversely, Roth IRA's provide no tax break for contributions, but earnings and withdrawals are generally tax free. That would seemingly make the choice between whether you think your tax rate in retirement will be higher than your tax rate today. Given burgeoning budget deficits and a rising federal debt level, many are attracted to Roth accounts where money that goes in after-tax today essentially reduces the risk of rising tax rates. While I leaned toward the "bird in hand" traditional approach as a young Ploutos, this decision has been effectively made for me. That is because the ability to contribute to Roth IRA's is subject to income limitations - married couples filing jointly must have modified adjusted gross incomes of less than $203,000 in 2019. (That figure is $137,000 for single filers).

Tax-deferred annuities have no contribution limits and are not subject to required minimum distribution rules. The loss of investment control to the insurance company providing the annuity and what can be onerous fees make them unappealing to me. While they are not part of my tax planning strategy, some retail investors may find them more appealing.

Account Management

If you are like me and you max out your contributions to tax-deferred accounts, then you likely have a taxable account in addition to your tax deferred accounts. Because capital gains on securities held less than one-year are taxed at the investor's marginal tax rate, high turnover strategies like momentum or trend-following are best suited for your tax-deferred accounts.

Long-term capital gains and qualified dividends are taxed at rates between 0% and 20%, dependent on your income level. Funds that pay large distributions can affect their tax efficiency, and may be more appropriate for tax deferred accounts. Exchange-traded funds (ETF's) can be more tax efficient versus traditional mutual funds. While the IRS treats both fund structures the same, mutual funds have to re-balance the fund to re-allocate assets or to fund redemptions. The creation/redemption mechanism that allows ETFs to accommodate flows generally minimizes exposure to capital gains from underlying securities. The more passive nature of these funds also limits turnover, although some index strategies do entail meaningful turnover and investors should be aware of the tax implications inherent in these strategies.

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) and taxable municipal bonds and bond funds are taxed as ordinary income with rates equal to your marginal tax rate. Longer-term holdings in these securities may produce qualified dividends, but these strategies are still typically better suited for tax-deferred accounts.

Placing your most tax-inefficient assets - taxable bonds, REITs, actively managed funds with high levels of capital gains distributions - into tax-advantaged accounts and placing your tax-efficient investments - long-term-focused, low turnover equity strategies and tax-exempt municipal bond funds - into taxable accounts can improve tax-adjusted returns.

Portfolio Management

Even after you have maximized your tax deferred allocation and segregated your more tax-efficient assets to your taxable account, there can still be portfolio management maneuvers that improve your after-tax returns.

Tax Losses

A loss on the sale of a security can be used to offset realized investment gains, and then up to $3,000 in taxable income annually. In my taxable account, I will commonly have just under a $3,000 tax loss. Many investors suffer from the behavioral bias of loss aversion. While we try to minimize them, investment mistakes happen. If there is a position that I like that has moved to an unrealized tax loss, I will often buy a slightly larger stake in that position. If I am right about the long-term merits of the position, I will sell the legacy position with the higher tax basis. Do this in the wrong order - sell the security and then buy it back within 30 days - and you run afoul of the "wash sale" rules of the IRS which will disallow the tax loss. This strategy lets you get longer a high conviction position without compromising your investment strategy, and allows you to pocket handy tax losses that can be netted against gains from rebalancing or taxable income. While I generally try and limit net tax losses to $3,000, additional tax losses can be carried forward against future taxable gains.

Tax Horizon

Know your holding periods. The tax difference between a gain taken 53 weeks after purchase and a gain taken 51 weeks after purchase can be 17%. Many brokerages will send alerts when short-term gains or losses are becoming long-term in nature. All brokerages will include trade date by tax lot.

Margin Investing

As long-time readers know, my equity strategy skews towards lower volatility stocks and high quality dividend growth. I believe these strategies generate higher absolute returns with lower volatility. Given my long investment horizon and below market equity volatility, I often deploy modest amounts of investment leverage to enhance returns. If you itemize your deductions as I do, investment interest expense on money borrowed to purchased taxable investments is deductible up to the amount of ordinary income. In effect, the government subsidizes investors using dividend growth to build their portfolios. My cost of leverage is around LIBOR + 1%, and I leave a meaningful amount of my portfolio unencumbered to prevent margin calls in the event of inevitable equity market drawdowns. As equity multiples expand, I de-lever. As stocks cheapen, I judiciously increase leverage. If your cost of leverage from your broker is high, that does not simply make the tax benefits greater, your after-tax cost of funds is still unattractive!

Tax-Exempt Securities

Periodically, I author about tax-exempt closed end municipal bond funds on Seeking Alpha. The retail nature of these funds often sees investors sell when spooked by rising interest rates. As rates rise, the value of the underlying bonds fall. Conservative investors do not like losing money on their bond portfolio, and often sell into these down markets. This can widen the discount to net asset value, increasing the yield and opportunity. This impact is often magnified by the leverage used by the closed-end fund. Tax exempt muni funds are typically exempt from federal taxes, and can in some cases receive preferential state tax treatment, which can be important in high tax states. If you are buying these securities on margin, you must have enough taxable securities to point the leverage to since you can not use the investment interest expense deduction on tax-exempt securities.

As the common refrain goes, I do not provide tax, legal or accounting advice. This material has been prepared for informational purposes to Seeking Alpha readership, and should not be relied on for, tax, legal or accounting advice. You should consult your own tax, legal and accounting advisors as these topics pertain to your own financial situation. This is also not an inclusive list of tax strategies. A very sizable and profitable industry has been built around helping individuals and corporations minimize the amount of taxes that are legally due to taxing jurisdictions. There are most certainly more complex strategies available than the simple framework I have illustrated here. If our collective goal is to generate alpha, let's remember that is to maximize risk-adjusted real returns after tax. I hope this article is a minor contribution to that pursuit for Seeking Alpha readers.

