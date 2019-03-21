UGAZ Weekly: Things Will Get Shady

Introduction

Welcome to my natural gas weekly report. In this report, I wish to discuss my views of the natural gas market through the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (NYSEARCA: UGAZ). UGAZ are senior, unsecured obligations of Credit Suisse AG, seeking to provide long exposure to 3x the daily performance of the S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index. The S&P GSCI is calculated primarily on a world production weighted basis and comprises the principal physical commodities that are the subject of active, liquid futures markets. Therefore, this index provides investors with a reliable and publicly available benchmark for investment performance in the natural gas market.

Natural gas markets began the week with a strong advance, following last week’s flatness. However, this technical retracement has no fundamental support, given easing temperatures in the US and record high natural gas production.

Natural gas stocks

US natural gas inventories pull accelerated again, down 14.68% (w/w) to 1 186 Bcf on the March 1 – 8 period, albeit weather forecast ease. This robust withdrawal propels gas stocks to new lows not seen since spring 2014. Indeed, gas seasonality has considerably dipped compared to last week, reaching a (y/y) deficit of 22.6% or 346 Bcf and a five-year shortage of 33.7% or 604 Bcf. That being said, natural gas future prices and UGAZ shares continue to be sustained by US scarce storage levels, in spite of healthy gas production picture.

Source: EIA

Supply-demand equilibrium deteriorated significantly, but aggregate demand is still offsetting total US supply on the March 7-13 period. According to the EIA, aggregate supply corrected marginally, down 0.5% (w/w) to 93.4 Bcf/d, amid dipping net import from Canada, which declined 10.9% (w/w) to 4.9 Bcf/d. In the meantime, US demand for natural gas plunged 16.7% (w/w) to 97.5 Bcf/d, following plummeting power and residential needs, down respectively 15.5% (w/w) to 22.4 Bcf/d and 26.5% (w/w) to 36.4 Bcf/d. This has been mainly attributable to improving weather over the week; however demand remains strong for this time of the year.

Though, UGAZ shares advanced robustly, up 6.32% to $35.35 per share, recovering part of the steep loss registered last week.

Source: Bloomberg

Speculative positioning

Latest Commitment of Traders report (( COTR)) published by the CFTC shows an enhancement of net speculative length on Nymex natural gas futures. Indeed, on the March 5-12 period, spec positioning surged 48.94% (w/w) to 24 299 net short contracts, representative of renewed positive interest for the flammable commodity. This has been due to both, long accumulations, up 4.36% (w/w) to 260 139 contracts and short coverings, down 4.16% (w/w) to 284 368 contracts. Despite that, UGAZ shares dipped 9.35% on the reference period to $33.85 per share, amid milder weather guidance.

Source: CFTC

Since the beginning of 2019, net spec positioning decline weakened, decreasing 204.69% to 24 229 net short contacts, whereas UGAZ’s year to date decline accelerates, down 15.54% (w/w) to $33.85 per share.

Spring temperatures and dipping natural gas demand bring downward pressure on UGAZ shares.

Since my last article, UGAZ shares steadied despite a bearish weather outlook developing through the end of the heating season. The National Weather Service suggests renewed mild guidance building over the end of March, with colder than normal temperatures expected over the Northwest and higher than average heats hitting the Eastern part of the country, notably in the Southeast. This mild weather pattern will likely result in the last storage pull of the withdrawal season, bringing bearish momentum on natural gas futures and UGAZ shares. Furthermore and despite the substantial gas storage deficit registered this winter, record high US natural gas production should quickly counterbalance it.

Source: National Weather Service

In this context, I expected an improvement of US natural gas fundamentals in the short term and beyond, following mild weather development and record high US gas output. Given this backdrop, US gas injections should quickly fill up actual natural gas deficits and pressure the flammable complex. Therefore, I maintain my bearish view on UGAZ shares, while recommending prioritizing a direct investment in DGAZ, representing UGAZ’s bearish leveraged counterpart.

I look forward to reading your comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.