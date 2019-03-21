Packaging Corporation: The Company Is Focusing More On Packaging Than Paper

The stock is reasonably priced with a forward P/E of 11.7x and it pays a 3.3% dividend.

Introduction

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) is a producer of container board and packaging products. The company operates in two segments. The first is its Packaging segment which produces a wide variety of corrugated cardboard products and multi-colored boxes. This is their main business which accounted for 84% of revenues. The second segment is Paper, which is the third largest manufacturer of white paper and accounted for 16% of revenues.

Packaging Corporation is a company with a history of growth which is expected to slow heading into 2020. The company is experiencing increased demand for its packaging products but slowing growth for its paper products. In response to this, the company has converted one of their paper-producing machines to produce virgin Kraft linerboard which is used for cardboard packaging products.

The stock price is reasonably priced with a forward P/E multiple of 11.7x and the stock pays a 3.3% dividend.

Financials

Packaging Corporation has reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2018 (data from Seeking Alpha and Yahoo).

The company’s reported fourth quarter revenue was up 4.2% from the fourth quarter of 2017. Packaging Corporation reported diluted earnings per share of $2.16 which was down from the $2.84 reported in the fourth quarter of 2017 (the 2017 quarter's earnings were boosted with a tax credit). Excluding the tax credit, Packaging Corporation’s EBIT increased by 15% over the fourth quarter of 2017.

On an annual basis, revenue for 2018 was up 8.9%. Packaging Corporation reported a profit with diluted earnings per share of $7.80 which was up 10.3% over the $7.07 reported for the 2017 fiscal year. Excluding the tax credit, Packaging Corporation’s 2018 EBIT was up 37% over the 2017 fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation paid a dividend of $3.00 for the 2018 fiscal year which was up from the dividend of $2.52 paid for the 2017 fiscal year. The dividend payout has increased an average of 17% per year over the last five years. The current trailing yield is 3.1% and the forward yield is 3.3%.

The return on equity is currently 30%. Over the last decade, the return on equity has ranged from 17% to 33%.

The profit margin is currently 11%. This has ranged from 6% to 12% over the last decade.

Packaging Corporation’s current ratio is 3.1 meaning that its current assets exceed its current liabilities. Packaging Corporation has a history of operating with a decent amount of working capital. The current ratio has ranged from 2.0 to 3.6 over the last decade.

The asset ratio (total liabilities to total assets) is 59% which means that Packaging Corporation’s total debt is 59% of the value of everything the company owns (note that the asset value is the book value and not the liquidated value of its assets). Over the last decade, Packaging Corporation’s asset ratio has ranged from 55% to 75%.

The company’s book value is currently $28.50 and with a stock price of $98 Packaging Corporation is trading at 3.4x book value.

The analysts’ consensus forecast is for revenue to increase by 3.7% in 2019 and increase 1.4% in 2020. Earnings are forecast to increase by 7.8% in 2019 with no increase expected for 2020. The 2020 P/E ratio is 11.7x and the trailing P/E ratio is 12.6x.

Revenue And Earnings

As an investor, I personally like to examine the company’s revenue and earnings history. To make this task easier and more convenient, I like to visually present the data on a chart.

Packaging Corporation data by ADVFN

The above chart visually shows Packaging Corporation’s revenue and earnings historical trend along with the next two years of consensus forecasts.

Examining the chart shows that Packaging Corporation’s revenue has generally increased over the last decade with an upwards trend, even though growth was subdued in 2015 and 2016. The forecast revenue shows moderate growth continuing into 2020. The earnings showed a declining trend from 2009 until 2012. The earnings then broadly trended upwards although earnings dipped in 2013. The forecast earnings show further increases for 2019 but flat for 2020.

Packaging Corporation expects demand to continue. Mark Kowlzan - Chairman and CEO stated in their earnings call:

Looking ahead as we move into the first quarter of 2019, we expect continued strong demand in our Packaging segment for both containerboard volume and corrugated products volume, and we expect strong market conditions in our Paper segment to continue. We anticipate higher labor and benefits costs with annual wage increases and other timing-related expenses.

While the management expects continued demand they also acknowledged that costs may increase. However, the cost increases are really nothing more than normal business expenses which naturally increase over time along with inflation.

The CEO did state that they expect strong demand from both the Packaging and Paper segments. However, revenue from their Packaging segment experienced stronger growth than from their Paper Segment.

There is an imbalance in demand for these two segments. During the first quarter of 2018, Packaging revenue rose 11.6% over the prior year to $1.4 billion while Paper sales increased 4% to $269 million. Also Packaging represented 84% of the company’s revenue while Paper only accounted for 16%.

It appears that management is aware of this imbalance in growth in the two segments as the company has converted their No. 3 machine at its Wallula, Washington mill. The machine used to produce white paper but has been converted to produce virgin Kraft linerboard. This linerboard product is a cardboard that’s used for making corrugated cartons and cardboard boxes. It is also used as a pallet liner and as a protective over-wrap when shipping products.

It’s clear to me what management’s intentions are here - Reduce Paper production and increase Packaging production. This is fair enough. After all paper usage is on the decline as the usage of digital devices are on the rise. Nowadays most people receive letters via Email rather than in a paper envelopes through the mail. Also Online books are reducing the demand for paper printed books.

What is on the rise is consumer products purchased online and sent via mail as packages. This increases the demand for packaging products and Packaging Corporation is well placed to benefit from this. The paper business, on the other hand, has suffered from an increase in digital communication.

Robert Mundy, CFO, in the earnings call stated that they spent $55 million for the acquisition of a small corrugated products company in Texas. Again, this tells me that the company is focusing more on its Packaging business than its Paper Business.

A more significant acquisition was made in 2017 when Packaging Corporation acquired the assets of Sacramento Container Corporation and 100% of the membership interests of Northern Sheets, LLC and Central California Sheets, LLC in a cash deal for the $265 million.

Being more heavily weighted towards the packaging industry does make the company more sensitive to the economy. The freight industry uses corrugated and cardboard products. When the economy slows the demand for freight slows and thereby the demand for corrugated and cardboard products also reduces.

Packaging Corporation is also a large producer of packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, and consumer products. These products are mostly essential items and are required irrespective of the state of the economy. Packaging used for these items will help reduce the impact during periods of economic weakness.

Stock Valuation

Packaging Corporation has a history of growth with its revenue increasing 5% per year and its earnings increasing 18% per year over the last five year. An appropriate method for valuing growth stocks is the PEG (P/E divided by the earnings growth rate).

Allowing for the slower forecast earnings growth heading into 2020, the growth rate for the period 2014 to 2020 is 10%

With a forward growth rate of 10% Packaging Corporation’s forward PEG is 1.2 with a 2020 P/E multiple of 11.7x.

It’s commonly accepted that a stock is fairly valued when its forward PEG is 1.0 which means that Packaging Corporation is slightly overvalued with a stock price of $98. Its fair value would be around $80.

Stock Price

As an active investor, I personally like to determine some likely price targets. This gives me a feel for how high the stock price could go in the short term and how soon it could get there.

Packaging Corporation chart by StockCharts.com

The stock chart reveals that Packaging Corporation’s stock price traded up before pulling back in 2015. The stock then resumed its upwards climb until it peaked at the start of 2018. The stock pulled back slightly as the stock market continued to rise and then dropped later in 2018 as the stock market pulled back from its highs. The rally seen this year was on the back of the rally seen in the stock market.

Should the stock market keep rallying, I would expect Packaging Corporation to head back up towards its 2018 top. The rally seen in 2018 could be replicated this year. The 2018 rally started at around $80 and peaked at $125 giving a $45 increase over the year. When this rally is added to the $80 low of the current rally, it gives a target of $125 (which just happens to be the 2018 top).

If the stock market pulls back again, then I would expect Packaging Corporation to trade down with the market.

Over the longer term, Packaging Corporation has the potential to continue trading higher and will probably do so as long as it continues to generate future earnings growth.

Conclusion

Packaging Corporation is a company with a history of growth and this growth is expected to slow heading into 2020. The company is increasing its Packaging production while reducing its Paper production in response to changing demand for its products. The company has converted one of their paper-producing machines to produce virgin Kraft linerboard which is used for cardboard packaging products.

The stock price is reasonably priced with a forward P/E multiple of 11.7x and the stock pays a 3.3% dividend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.