My Top 2 Retail REITs For 2019 Revisited

My top 2 retail REITs for 2019 have year-to-date outperformed many other retail REITs as well as the VNQ and S&P 500.

Despite the clear divergence in performance, all retail REITs have taken a beating and trade at steep discounts to NAV, creating a significant opportunity for discerning value investors.

The U.S. Retail sector continues to see a strong divergence among its retailers. Some continue to gain strength while others continue to die.

Mall retailers, in particular, continue to struggle in general, while big-box shopping center retailers like Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), Kohl's (KSS), Best Buy (BBY), and Ross (ROST) continue to thrive, proving themselves to be Amazon (AMZN) resistant and a valued part of the evolving omni-channel retailing trend. Furthermore, even among mall real estate, the best malls also continue to put up strong numbers, as they have been able to attract the tenants that have been able to weather the rising e-commerce trend as well as the increasing number of e-tailers looking for a bricks-and-mortar presence. Additionally, these top malls also continue to thrive due to their highly desirable locations in attractive economic markets throughout the country, making them ideal locations for redevelopment and the introduction of mixed-use real estate, such as hotels, entertainment, and even warehouses and multifamily properties.

By taking these facts into account while scouring the public REIT marketplace, I was able to combine quality with value in selecting my top 2 retail REITs for 2019: Brookfield Property REIT (BPR) (BPY) and Kite Realty Group (KRG). Year-to-date, they have confirmed my thesis, outperforming many other retail REITs as well as the Vanguard REIT ETF (VNQ) and S&P 500 (SPY). Combined, they have returned nearly 21%, while the VNQ has returned less than 14%.

Furthermore, BPR - my top overall REIT pick for the year and one of our top holdings at High Yield Landlord - has emerged as the clear early top performer of 2019 in the mall landlord space, obliterating fellow Class A Mall REITs Simon Property Group (SPG) and Taubman Centers (TCO) in total return, while also crushing the Class B landlords CBL Properties (CBL), Washington Prime Group (WPG), and Pennsylvania REIT (PEI).

While KRG - my second best retail REIT pick for 2019 - has had more of a mixed result, it has still performed well within its peer group, outperforming blue chips Federal Realty (FRT) and Acadia Realty (AKR) despite weathering a steep decline in late February due in part to an analyst downgrade.

Despite this strong performance thus far, I believe both REITs remain undervalued and poised to outperform in the future.

Outlook For Brookfield Property REIT

As I discussed in a previous article, BPR posted very strong Q4 numbers, showing that its malls remain attractive places for retailers to do business. Despite its high leverage, management maintains a strong level of liquidity and the strong property performance is keeping pressure off of the Debt to EBITDA ratio, giving management the flexibility to deploy half a billion dollars into buying back shares/units. As management's strong development pipeline comes online over the coming months and years and as management pays down some of its debt, the leverage ratio will come down, which should serve as a strong tailwind to the share price.

Additionally, despite the strong rally, shares remain materially below their NAV (~$28-30) and well within the range of management's current buyback target ($19-21).

As a result of the support from buybacks, the short-term downside risk is likely considerably less than it is with peers. Additionally, if shares remain well below NAV, management - alongside its parent Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) - will likely continue purchasing shares aggressively to force the gap to close.

Final important notes to consider:

(1) Management has been selling some of its malls from the GGP acquisition alongside other assets at prices above their IFRS value, lending strong support to the IFRS-based NAV estimate for shares. This also illustrates that management is capable and willing to do what it takes to close the valuation gap. BAM is also heavily incentivized to do so, given its enormous (and growing) stake in BPY/BPR.

(2) The dividend yield remains very elevated on a historical basis, despite the growth prospects and portfolio diversification being as strong as ever.

(3) BPR remains severely undervalued despite owning many of the top malls and shopping centers in the world and its property metrics performing as well as SPG's and TCO's. Given BAM's commitment to create further value in shares by redeveloping some of the properties into higher value industrial, multifamily, office, and hospitality assets, the upside remains enormous.

Outlook for Kite Realty Group

Following the release of full-year 2018 results and the 2019 outlook, the thesis remains relatively unchanged. KRG trades at ~50% of NAV despite reporting continued solid results, continuing to fortify its already sound balance sheet, and strengthening its portfolio. The property level metrics remain solid, including sector-leading small shop occupancy rates, reflecting the quality and attractiveness of its portfolio. The investment-grade balance sheet boasts ~$500 million of liquidity with minimal rising interest rate exposure and minimal near-term maturities.

The main change is that rather than flirting with FFO/share growth this year, KRG is now selling off a large number of its properties in order to prune its portfolio much like Brixmor (BRX) and Kimco (KIM) have done. The keys to watch will be what kind of cap rates they can get for these dispositions and how quickly and effectively they can recycle the proceeds. Will they buy back shares or will they simply focus on further deleveraging and reinvesting in their properties? While I hope they buy back some shares to increase the NAV per share, regardless of the path they take, this move will only improve their already solid recession and e-commerce resistance.

It is understandable why Mr. Market and analysts would be frustrated and impatient with the management's decision to postpone growth in favor of fortifying the REIT's positioning. However, shares remain an attractive bargain, with a well-covered dividend that along provides a solid return on investment and share prices that continue to hover near long-term lows and well below NAV.

Compared to sector and quality peers BRX and KIM, KRG is a screaming bargain as the gap in dividend yield is at its widest point in quite some time despite the portfolio and balance sheet strengths remaining fairly similar:

Investor Takeaway

In retail real estate, now more than ever, sector and quality matter. However, as evidenced by BPR's strong outperformance relative to SPG and TCO and KRG's outperformance of FRT and AKR thus far this year, valuation also matters. It is absolutely essential that investors insist on both quality and value if they dare to venture into the volatile world of retail real estate. BPR and KRG remain significantly undervalued relative to NAV and both REITs have viable paths to continue generating strong performance by selling properties at values vastly exceeding their public market values and reinvesting the proceeds wisely in order to generate attractive long-term returns for shareholders. Additionally, both REITs offer some of the highest not-at-risk dividends in their sector. Both stocks remain strong buys.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BPR, BPY, KRG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.