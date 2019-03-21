Packaging Corp.: Cardboard's Brightest Light

At around $96, it looks likely to generate satisfactory returns. Investors would be presented with a really attractive opportunity on any moderate pullback in the stock price.

Introduction

Cardboard may not seem exciting, but it’s a big, important business. Cardboard is how more than 80% of consumer goods are shipped. Significantly, e-commerce has increased the demand for cardboard over the last two decades. This has been a double-edged sword for the industry—both raising volumes and prices for inputs. The industry has been consolidating for decades, leading to improving economics for the largest players. Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) looks like the best of the bunch, mostly because its strategy and execution: operating with enough scale to have cost advantages, focusing on smaller regional and local markets where it has greater market power, and aiming for a product mix high in virgin fiber that’s more valuable to end users.

Industry

Cardboard is essentially made of specialized paper, which is why so many industry players traditionally have been involved in both cardboard and paper production. Cardboard is made of containerboard and corrugates, which are in turn produced from a combination of virgin and recycled fiber. Virgin fiber leads to stronger boxes because recycled fibers can only be recycled 5-7 times and each iteration shortens the fibers. Those fibers eventually break down, so boxes with higher recycled inputs tend to be weaker than boxes made with more virgin fiber. The other inputs to make cardboard include fuel and chemicals. 60% of the fuel used is generated by the process of making containerboard/corrugated/paper, and natural gas, woods waste and other purchased fuels make up the other 40%. The chemicals needed to make cardboard include caustic soda, sulfuric acid, soda ash and lime.

The packaging industry has been consolidating for years. 20 years ago, the top 4 players were 37% of the market, by 2015 it was 73%, and now it is over 78%. This has partially been a battle for survival as the paper industry struggled and the internet thrived. But, this consolidation also brought benefits: greater scale has turned into improved economics, better management, and more constrained capacity expansions (the nemesis of any manufacturing industry).

Cardboard is lightweight relative to its size and has low price to weight, so it’s made close to customers to minimize freight costs, usually within a 150 mile radius of end users. Much of cardboard packaging is custom made, depending on end user requirements (size, strength, etc.) and frequently including unique end user graphics. Mostly, the end product is built to order, requiring a more sophisticated process than the production of simpler commodities like oil, soybeans or gravel, both in terms of manufacturing and delivery.

Packaging Corporation of America

Among the players in North America, Packaging Corp looks best of breed in terms of margins and returns on capital. It makes both packaging and paper products, but packaging is by far its biggest and most profitable segment.

In its packaging segment, Packaging Corp produces containerboard in 6 mills with 4.1 million tons of production and 4.4 million tons of capacity in 2018, so operating at 93% capacity. Corrugated and protective packaging is produced at 95 plants with 58.9 billion square feet manufactured in 2018. Containerboard is shipped by both rail and truck, whereas corrugated is shipped only by truck due to many customers and demand for timely service—back to the 150 mile radius referred to above. Packaging Corp sold to 18,000 customers in over 36,000 locations last year. Around 75% of its corrugated is sold to regional and local accounts, which I think gives it superior bargaining power relative to smaller local and regional suppliers. No customer exceeds 10% of sales, and corrugated—industrywide—goes 44% to food, beverage and agriculture, 22% to retail and wholesale, 14% to paper, 10% to manufacturing, and 10% to chemical, plastic and rubber customers. Packaging Corp is the 3rd largest producer of containerboard in North America with 460 competitors and 1,200 competing plants. There are many small, independent, local and regional producers. On the national level where it 25% of its product competes, it faces other big players like International Paper (IP), WestRock (WRK), Georgia-Pacific and Pratt Industries.

On the paper side, Packaging Corp is the 3rd largest manufacturer of uncoated freesheet (white paper) in North America. It has two mills with 949,000 tons of production in 2018 operating at over 90% capacity. Similar to cardboard, the inputs are virgin and recycled fiber as well purchased pulp. Energy comes from self-generation and purchased fuels and electricity. The chemicals needed to make paper include precipitated calcium carbonate, caustic soda and sodium chlorate. Packaging Corp recently converted one paper mill to containerboard because the margins are better and it’s an easy way to add capacity at a measured pace and with capital efficiency. Its paper products have over 150 customers at 450 locations, but Office Depot represents 47% of paper sales. Packaging Corp doesn’t have a particularly strong hand in paper. Paper competitors include Domtar (UFS), International Paper and Georgia-Pacific as well as foreign competition. Paper just isn’t as good a business as packaging.

Packaging Corp has 15,000 employees, and 63% of 10,500 hourly employees work through collective bargaining agreements. The company is geared to using more virgin fiber than recycled inputs. Recycled fiber is priced differently than virgin and, as an input, leads to lower strength products. Packaging Corp can switch between virgin hardwood and softwood, and recycled fiber, but utilized only 18% recycled last year which seems to be the lowest recycled fiber level in the industry. In other words, Packaging Corp benefits when virgin is cheaper than recycled, and from higher value/high virgin fiber packaging.

Competition

Most of Packaging Corp’s competitors, around three-fourths, are small local and regional players. But, it also faces competition and potential competition from the other large packaging and paper firms, International Paper being the biggest.

International Paper operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, North Africa, India and Russia. It has 43 pulp, paper and packaging mills, 209 converting and packaging plants, 18 recycling plants and 3 bag facilities. It makes industrial packaging (containerboard and corrugated, 87% of revenue in North America), paper (44% in North America), cellulose fibers (absorbent hygiene products as well as tissues and other products, almost entirely in North America), and operates a large recycling business. IP is a lot bigger, more international and less focused than Packaging Corp. IP is also much more dependent on recycled fiber, so more reliant on recycled costs (old corrugated containers—OCC—pricing) as well as cardboard of lower strength and value than Packaging Corp.

WestRock, the second largest packaging company in North America, is the culmination of a merger and acquisition bonanza: the combination of the former MeadWestvaco, Rock-Tenn and Kapstone from 2015 through 2018, along with many other smaller purchases and sales along the way. It has operations in North America, Brazil and India, and is one of the largest recyclers. Its segments include corrugated packaging (containerboard and corrugated, 55% of revenues) and consumer packaging (consumer products, folding carton, beverage, merchandise display, partitions, 44% of sales). WestRock has twice the capacity of Packaging Corp on the packaging side, but also uses more recycled fibers. Meaning, it’s more subject to recycled price swings and lower strength cardboard pricing. WestRock’s acquisition binge, international spread and larger size causes it to be less focused than Packaging Corp, similarly to International Paper.

Georgia-Pacific is not public because it’s part of the Koch Industries behemoth. Its businesses are very diverse, with consumer products like Brawny, building materials, chemical cellulose/fluff/pulp, chemicals, nonwovens (wipes, personal hygiene, napkins, etc.), paper, and recycling in addition to packaging. Within its packaging segment, it makes bleached board (paper cups), containerboard, corrugated and kraft paper. Judging by the fact that Packaging Corp claims to have gone from #4 to #3 in packaging between 2017 and 2018 10K filings, I think Packaging Corp overtook GP last year. GP looks like its packaging is mostly U.S. focused, like Packaging Corp. Judging by industry averages, it seems GP has a higher recycled input mix in packaging, leading it to be dependent on recycled pricing and lower strength boxes.

Pratt Industries is private, like GP, and seems to be the 5th largest corrugated packaging company in North America. It boasts of being 100% recycled paper and packaging, so lower strength and more dependence on volatile recycled pricing.

Industry positioning and strategy

Packaging Corp is a scale player catering to smaller customers, and the strategy has been working well. It has the best growth, margins and returns on capital in the industry. I believe that’s because its focus on a heavier virgin fiber input mix, efficient operations being as close as possible to parity with the largest national competitors, and concentration on smaller customers with customized product and just in time needs. That seems to be where higher margins can be generated.

Packaging Corp has also been buying up smaller manufacturers over time, translating into value creation through an elimination of overhead and improved efficiency at acquired mills and plants. Recent buys include Englander in 2018, Sacramento in 2017, and Columbus Container and TimBar in 2016. No wild acquisition binge, here, but a measured process punctuated by steady improvement and growing efficiency. Because many small manufacturers still exist, it seems there’s much more room for this strategy to be exploited in the future.

As mentioned above, Packaging Corp converted their Wallula, Washington plant from paper to corrugated and kraft linerboard last year. Because packaging is a higher margin and return business, moving from paper to packaging makes sense as long as it doesn’t lead to overcapacity. Packaging Corp still has two other paper plants it can convert, and can always buy other paper plants that can be converted over time as well. Adding too much capacity is an industry danger because it would lead to lower pricing. But, judicious capacity adds, like Packaging Corp has executed, means expanding production along with growing demand, which can add value for shareholders.

Management

Let’s get the bad news out of the way first: I prefer managers who are big owners, and boards of directors filled with hard-nosed investors ensuring management does the right thing with capital allocation. I didn’t find this with Packaging Corp. Management looks like hired hands with weak ownership and high pay. Pay is well aligned with shareholders, though—based on eps goals, margins compared with competitors, returns on invested capital—but the pay level is high on an absolute basis. The board of directors looks more like lap-dogs that guard dogs: the CEO, a former Packaging Corp executive, 3 executives from other companies, 3 professors, 2 Madison Dearborn executives, and one accountant—none of whom own significant stakes outright.

On the other hand, you have to give management credit; maybe they deserve the high pay. Operational excellence can be seen by comparing margins and returns on investment to competitors. It can be seen, too, in management’s strategy and how well it’s worked. Management’s most important job is asset allocation, and on that score Packaging Corp’s management really is outstanding. First, that’s clear in acquisitions at value-adding low prices, and then efficient execution and integration afterward. Next, it can be seen in buybacks done at cheap prices—most notably in late 2015/early 2016 and 2011. Look at a stock price chart of PKG over the last decade and you’ll see management bought cheap instead of just buying all the time. Perhaps most surprisingly to me, and unlike the vast majority of other companies, management doesn’t buy back shares to prevent stock award dilution. Shareholders aren’t rewarded by buying back shares at high prices just to keep the share count from going up—never!—and Packaging Corp exhibits this enlightened approach.

Valuation

The base rate projection for corrugated packaging looks like a forecast of 4.5% revenue growth over the next 5 years. That makes sense with respect to real economic growth of 2-3% plus increasing usage due to e-commerce and some pricing power as long as capacity doesn’t get ahead of demand. Added to this, I think Packaging Corp can grow faster through market share gains and acquisitions. Packaging Corp just needs to continue executing its strategy well while buying up smaller mills and plants, converting from paper to packaging, reducing costs and increasing efficiency, growing organically and buying back stock on the rare occasions when it makes sense. It has been doing this quite well, so there are good reasons to expect more of the same going forward. I estimate Packaging Corp can grow sales 4-11.5% over the next 5 years, and after adjusting for margin growth/decline and share buybacks expect per share profit growth of 1-15%.

On the gross margin level, IP generates 33% margins, WRK: 20% and PKG: 23%. This speaks both to IP’s scale and Packaging Corp’s efficiency even at lower scale. I would expect WestRock’s margins to improve as it digests all its acquisitions and turns to operating them more efficiently. At the operating profit level, IP: 13% margins, WRK: 10% and PKG: 15%. This shows Packaging Corp’s superiority, again pointing to its focus on smaller customers and higher virgin fiber mix.

As for relative size, IP sales are 3.3x PKG and WRK is 2.8x. At the gross profit level IP is 4.7x PKG and WRK is 2.4x. At the ops profit level IP is 2.8x PKG and WRK is 1.7x. These figures include international sales, so I think they overstate how much larger IP and WRK are compared to PKG in North American packaging. However, it does give you a flavor for the fact that PKG is smaller than its largest competitors, which puts them out of the way of direct competition at the national level while also allowing them to have enough size to operate more efficiently than local or regional players. I’m estimating 9.5% normalized profit margins for PKG which I believe can expand 1% a year in good times and will decline approximately 14% if/when an economic downturn comes.

At $96, Packaging Corp’s price to profit per share looks like 12.7x, which isn’t stunningly cheap, but is a discount to the market. 12.7x isn’t bad relative to average projected growth of 8% and quite reasonable relative to its historic range (25th percentile to 75th percentile) of 13.5-22.6x. I think fair value is around $135, and that it’s a bit of a bargain below $105 and downright cheap around $75.

On an EV/EBITDA basis, PKG trades around 7.9x using 95 million shares, $96 price, $2.484 billion in debt and four-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $1.479 billion. Considering its historic range of 6.7-10.3x EV/EBITDA, that’s at the low end but not stunningly cheap. Again, below $75 it looks really cheap.

Risks

The key risk for Packaging Corp, and the corrugated packaging industry generally, is overcapacity, which seems to be the big worry of Wall Street analysts at present. If capacity gets ahead of demand, pricing will suffer, and in a high fixed costs business like packaging, small declines in revenues can turn into big declines in profits. So long as production capacity doesn’t get ahead of demand, pricing power should exist and profitability can remain high. Industry expansion plans have a long lead time because it takes at least 18-20 months for new equipment to go from order to factory. There are industry plans to expand capacity around 8% over the coming years, but that should be relatively easily absorbed by 2% per year increases in volume demand. Plus, the expansions coming online are mostly bigger players and frequently for their own internal needs more than sales to external customers. Never say never, but right now, for a long term investor, high utilization and limited capacity expansion plans make continued pricing power seem likely.

Another risk for Packaging Corp is competitive irrationality. If a competitor, especially a big one, becomes more focused on “winning” than being profitable, the whole industry and Packaging Corp will suffer. This could come in capacity expansion, lack of pricing discipline, or even poorly executed mergers and acquisitions. I think consolidation has reduced this threat, though, and Packaging Corp’s position in the industry seems pretty strong. IP, WRK and GP would be the most obvious threats, but their scale and breadth make going toe-to-toe against a focused niche competitor like PKG seem illogical—little to gain and much to lose. Smaller players like Pratt or Graphic Packaging may try to scale up to compete, but again it’s difficult to imagine that strategy working, especially knowing that Packaging Corp is likely to react in such a way that no one wins. Just because something doesn’t make sense doesn’t mean it won’t happen, so it’s a risk.

Input prices are another key uncertainty. This could be due to virgin or recycled fiber, energy in the form of natural gas, wood waste or other fuels, or chemical inputs. If any of those prices moved strongly, it would hurt Packaging Corp’s margins, without doubt. In particular, Packaging Corp’s skew towards virgin fiber could become a liability if blight were to reduce virgin fiber supply. PKG could adjust, of course, but it would lose some of its competitive advantages in such a case. Another possibility would be equipment supply becoming constrained due to foreign or domestic competition. Equipment suppliers are few and lead times for new deployments are long, so this could potentially become an issue for Packaging Corp.

In an industry where fires, outages, and labor unrest can happen, any kind of plant or mill accident or strike would reduce production volumes. Problems at one of its six containerboard mills would be the worst pinch-point for PKG, because production at each plant is important for Packaging Corp to maintain volumes. In contrast, problems at one of its 95 corrugated plants would be easier to deal with. Any outage would lead to higher costs and lower volumes. This might be mitigated by insurance, of course, but not made irrelevant. It’s not a big risk, but the risk isn’t trivial, either.

Finally, there is a small risk of substitution. I could find little data of substance indicating that an economically viable alternative to cardboard exists. Plastics seem like a logical option, but that would require much lower oil prices, and some significant adjustments in manufacturing and user adaption. I think the environmentalists of the world would go bonkers if such an alternative were to be pursued, so politically as well as economically infeasible. It’s hard to fathom an economic substitute for cardboard at present, but it’s also imprudent to dismiss such a risk out of hand.

Conclusion

Packaging Corp is the best of breed in an improving industry. It has upside potential, too, both operationally and strategically. I think Packaging Corp is fairly priced to cheap around its current $96 price, but that any moderate pullback in the share price would present an especially good opportunity.

