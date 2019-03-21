Linamar: Finding Value In Auto Companies

Being a crucial supplier for the auto industry has allowed the company to achieve an average ROE and ROIC of 14.7% and 11.0%, respectively, over the past decade.

Linamar (OTCPK:LIMAF) is looking highly appealing to contrarian value investors with the company's shares trading at a meager 5.4x trailing-twelve-month P/E based on management's 2018 adjusted CAD$8.82 diluted EPS given in the Q4 and fiscal year 2018 results released on March 11. Shares of auto industry companies have been beaten up recently due to U.S. trade concerns, slowing demand in China, as well as the European Union's new WLTP (Worldwide harmonized Light vehicles Test Procedure) potential to drive up costs across the industry. Along with some of the major auto manufacturers to be caught up in the mix, Canadian company Linamar has seen their shares slide near their 52-week lows of USD$35.75.

When looking at cyclical companies such as Linamar, it is very important for long-term value investors to think about company returns over a business cycle and not only at a point in time. This article will examine those long-term returns from Linamar and how the company had done a great job of growing the business.

Introduction to the Business

Linamar is a globally diversified manufacturing company with more than 28,600 employees worldwide and revenues of $7.5B in 2018. As of the end of 2017, the company had 60 manufacturing locations, 8 research & development centers, and 25 sales office in 17 countries across North and South America, Europe, and Asia. Linamar segments its business into two operating units being Transportation Powertrain/Driveline (83% of 2017 sales) and the Industrial segment (17% of sales) which is further divided into five operating groups consisting of Machining & Assembly, Light Metal Casting, Forging, Skyjack and Agriculture. While not a market leader, Linamar is a strong market competitor and is ranked 33rd among the Top 100 Automotive Suppliers in North America and 65th among the Top 100 Automotive Suppliers globally in terms of automotive parts sales.

What Happened in 2018?

Linamar's sales for 2018 increased by 16.4% to $7.6B from $6.5B in 2017 with help from the acquisition of MacDon. Net Income rose 7.7% to $591.5 in 2018 from $549.4 in 2017 and diluted EPS increased 9.3% to $8.94 from $8.32 in 2017. Operating earnings in their all important Transportation segments decreased by 13.2% to $473.7M from $545.5M in 2017. The decline in operating earnings in the Transportation segment was attributed by management to production cuts in Europe and Asia. The Industrial segment saw sales growth 69.7% and operating earnings up 119.1% thanks to the acquisition of MacDon (a manufacturer of specialized agriculture harvesting equipment) and market share gains at Skyjack. Operating earnings in the Industrial segments increased to $346.2M in 2018 from $162.4M in 2017.

Profitable & Growing

Being a crucial supplier for the auto industry has allowed the company to achieve an average return on equity (ROE) and return on invested capital [ROIC] of 14.7% and 11.0%, respectively, over the past decade. While the company is cyclical along with the industry, this average level of profitability is well above my rule of thumb of 9% ROIC, allowing me to be confident that, in my opinion, the company is able to maintain and continue to increase its intrinsic value over a business cycle.

Source data from Morningstar

On the growth side, book value per share has grown from $13.57 in 2008 to $54.42, which when combined with the dividends paid out from equity has an average growth of 17.1% annually and supports the ROE and ROIC averages. Compared to larger Canadian peer Magna (MGA), Linamar not been pursuing share buybacks over the past decade and has instead been directing excess cash flow from operations towards acquisitions to grow the business. These acquisitions have helped Linamar grow revenues and EPS at an average annual rate of 11.0% and 18.2% respectively over the past decade. For comparison purposes, Magna has grown revenue by an average of 4.1% annually over the past decade with share repurchases helping to grow EPS at 15.0%. There looks to be lots of room for Linamar to continue to play catch up to their larger peer as Linamar's USD $5,759M annual revenue is only about 13.5% of Magna's USD $42,732M.

How about the Debt?

While slightly more financially leveraged than at the beginning of the decade, Linamar still currently looks to be in a strong financial position. With financial leverage currently at 2.2x and its interest coverage ratio a healthy 14.0x in the latest quarter, the company looks ready to handle the next cyclical downturn.

Source data from Morningstar

Manufacturing is a cyclical business however, and I would fully expect Linamar to be bleeding cash at the depths of the next sales cycle. With leverage levels, relatively similar to those back in 2008, I would expect losses in the next trough to be around 2009's negative 5.6% ROE.

Getting A Sense Of A Cyclically Adjusted P/E Ratio

Investors shouldn't be too quick to jump to embracing that the TTM P/E of 5.4x can also be expressed as an 18.4% earnings yield. Value investors need to be conservative and remember that this is a cyclical company that experiences large swings in profit margins over a business cycle; especially as we might be entering into a new decline in the current cycle. What is far more informative to look at is an average ROE adjusted for the current price to book value in order to get an idea of what average long-term returns investors might be getting at today's prices.

With Linamar earning an average ROE of 14.7% over the past decade and the shares currently trading at a price to book value of 0.9 when the price of the U.S. listed LIMAF share is USD$35.85, this would yield an adjusted ROE of 16.3% for an investor's equity at that $35.85 purchase price, if history repeats itself. This is solidly above the 9% that I like to see even before adding any growth for the company continuing to grow alongside global GDP.

Risks of a Changing Auto Market

Much of the Linamar's revenues and profits originate in their Transportation Powertrain/Driveline business segment. While the company estimates pure battery electric vehicles to reach 20% market penetration by 2030, any acceleration in this change could have a material impact on the company. Linamar's business will have to adapt over the coming years to a future where vehicles are not powered solely by the internal combustion engine.

Sourced from the Q4 investor presentation

Take Away

Linamar is looking highly appealing to this contrarian value investor with the company's shares trading at a meager 5.4x TTM P/E based on management's 2018 adjusted $8.82 diluted EPS. Priced into the shares seem to be the short-term rollover of the auto sales cycle and longer-term shifts towards the switch to electric vehicles. Also, for a cyclical company, the adjusted ROE of 16.3% looks highly appealing alongside the company's low debt profile to help them ride out any prolonged sales downturn.

