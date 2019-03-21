Gold & Precious Metals | Market Outlook

Italy Could Spark The Next Global Debt Crisis

|
Includes: AAAU, AGQ, BAR, DBS, DGL, DGLD, DGP, DGZ, DSLV, DZZ, GLD, GLDI, GLDM, GLDW, GLL, IAU, IAUF, OUNZ, PHYS, PSLV, QGLDX, SGOL, SHNY, SIVR, SLV, SLVO, UBG, UGL, UGLD, USLV, USV, ZSL
by: Gregor Gregersen
Summary

Over-regulation and high taxation are weighing down on Europe's competitiveness.

Italy's poor economic state could see it trigger the next debt crisis.

Bail-ins will be the first resort in the next crisis.

Gold and silver protects wealth in a systemic crisis.

SBTV speaks with Gregor Gregersen, Founder of Silver Bullion and The Safe House, about the economic future of Europe and the coming bail-ins for bank depositors in the next economic reset. Gregor also shares why silver is his asset of choice right now.

Discussed in this interview:

  • 06:42 Would deregulation help Europe to be competitive again?
  • 09:05 How are European banks faring?
  • 13:56 Vicious cycle of high taxation
  • 21:59 Bail-ins will be the first resort in the next crisis
  • 26:38 Gold and silver protects wealth in a systemic crisis
  • 30:48 Silver is so cheap right now, buy the physical
  • 35:01 Coins vs. bars: Which is a better buy?
  • 36:22 When silver goes to $200

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.