Italy Could Spark The Next Global Debt Crisis

SBTV speaks with Gregor Gregersen, Founder of Silver Bullion and The Safe House, about the economic future of Europe and the coming bail-ins for bank depositors in the next economic reset. Gregor also shares why silver is his asset of choice right now.
Discussed in this interview:
- 06:42 Would deregulation help Europe to be competitive again?
- 09:05 How are European banks faring?
- 13:56 Vicious cycle of high taxation
- 21:59 Bail-ins will be the first resort in the next crisis
- 26:38 Gold and silver protects wealth in a systemic crisis
- 30:48 Silver is so cheap right now, buy the physical
- 35:01 Coins vs. bars: Which is a better buy?
- 36:22 When silver goes to $200
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.