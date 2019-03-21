Buckle: A Reversal Of Earlier Trends

Buckle underperformed projections in the fourth quarter as gross margins fell from the prior year reversing the trend of the first three quarters.

Buckle (BKE) reported mildly disappointing annual earnings per share of $1.97 for the most recent year versus our internal projection of $2.14. The difference was driven largely by lower than anticipated fourth quarter gross margins and revenues. The gross margin result for the fourth quarter reversed a trend from the year’s first three quarters of gross margin improvement over the corresponding prior year periods. In the holiday season, this is a concerning sign combined with the lack of any meaningful boost in comparable store sales performance in contrast to what was, by and large, a decent retail season.

Buckle’s challenges have also returned over the last few months after an extended period of retrenchment in the company’s comparable store sales and revenue trends. The company remains attractive from a strictly valuation standpoint (especially taking into account the regular and special dividends) but we take a cautious approach based on the recent deterioration in operating trends – particularly with respect to comparable store sales and average trailing monthly revenues.

Comparable Store Sales

Indeed, the consistent improvement in the company’s comparable store sales trends over the last two years since bottoming in early 2017 was a key consideration in our view that the company’s shares were being inappropriately discounted based on excessive pessimism. The company continued to report negative same store results for the subsequent year and a half, but concealed behind these negative headline numbers was a surprisingly consistent uptrend not readily discernible in the monthly figures.

However, those trends have softened and reversed in the last few months as same store sales results have begin to deteriorate, as reflected in the following chart:

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

It’s certainly too early to state that the trend has definitively reversed for the worse, but the six and twelve month trailing averages have reversed as well (the six month average recording it’s first consecutive month decline since the bottom), at least indicating developing weakness.

Revenues

The reversal in comparable store sales trends is also reflected in the company’s trailing average monthly revenue which has begun to decline again after a period of relative stability. Indeed, average monthly revenues on this basis was essentially flat at just over $75 million for nearly a year after experiencing a long period of persistent decline. The trend was not entirely smooth – the company saw volatility in this metric during 2018 – yet for the most part the persistency in the trend represented a significant reversal in the company’s trajectory.

However, with the report of December monthly revenues, we noted a reversal in the trend which has continued during the first months of the current year as reflected in the following chart:

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

In combination with declining comparable store sales, this acceleration in the erosion of revenue marks a concerning reversal of recent stability.

Conclusion

Buckle remains a work in progress. The company’s shares have largely reflected this reality by remaining range bound for nearly two years with the exception of a spirited rise last summer at which point we cut holdings based on the company’s historical valuation range. In the meantime, the company has paid robust regular and special dividends, so shareholders have still been rewarded despite the lack of share price appreciation. The effective dividend rate having for the most part averaged between 7% to 9% over the last couple years, depending on purchase price, the total return has not been entirely unsatisfactory.

However, the progress the company has made over the last two years has apparently started to ebb which could portend additional pressure on the shares unless the company can quickly snap back. The company is not at risk of bankruptcy due to the lack of long-term debt and the dividend remains secure for the time being due to strong ongoing cash flows, but the almost annual special dividend may shrink if results continue to erode. A reduction in the dividend, even the special dividend, could also impact the share price as the company is valued as an annuity rather than a growth opportunity.

Nonetheless, the company remains highly cash generative and continues to hold significant cash and short-term investments on the balance sheet without any corresponding long-term debt. The valuation also remains attractive from a strictly multiple oriented standpoint with a forward price-to-earnings ratio (net of cash and short-term investments of about $4.50 per share) of approximately 7.5. However, the company’s ongoing challenges suggest significant work remains ahead for management and it’s not yet clear that management has the vision to effectively respond (or willingly invest) to concerns about the long term strength of the brand. In our view, the shares warrant ongoing attention but will likely only become attractive from a risk/reward standpoint in the event of another unjustified swoon into the low teens.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.