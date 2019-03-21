Micron: Earnings Worse Or Getting Better?

I usually like to assess the "now" to approximate the "go forward." The semi-space is eerily doing the opposite.

But real-time reality is that things are getting worse.

The company, like many in tech, somehow expects a second half pickup.

At the pace of current trends, the second half could show EPS losses.

Micron (MU) reported earnings after the close. They missed their guide for revenues and guided below the Street for next quarter. They called out that things are getting worse. But they said they feel good on the back half. Not sure how that works.

Please Tell Me If Things Are Getting Better Or Worse

Calendar 2017 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 Fiscal 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 Quarter Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Month Nov. Feb. May Aug. Nov. Feb. DRAM Bit Growth (QTQ) 4.00% 5.00% 0.00% 7.00% 0.00% -11.00% ASP (QTQ) 5.00% 12.00% 7.00% 0.00% -9.00% -22.00% NAND Bit Growth (QTQ) 7.0% 11.0% 0.0% 30.0% 14.0% 7.00% ASP (QTQ) -2.0% -15.0% 7.0% -15.0% -14.0% -27.0%

Data collected from Micron earnings releases.

DRAM Bit growth was down big despite Micron expecting "up" bit growth this year. They keep gradually bringing down their forecasts.

Pricing ("ASPs") for both DRAM and NAND clearly just got worse (see the grid above).

Things are not improving.

The company cited multiple factors on their earnings call for the worsening of trends including the following:

This was last quarter.

"Steep" inventory reductions at some customers.

Macro weakening.

Intel's chip shortage extending.

"Adverse memory and storage pricing".

"Weakness in high-end smartphone unit sales".

And as for next quarter, Micron expects more of the same. Here's what they said for next quarter:

"Since our last earnings call, DRAM pricing weakened more than expected. Our demand outlook for calendar 2019 has moderated, led by somewhat greater levels of customer inventory, weakening server demand at several enterprise OEM customers and worse-than-expected CPU shortages. We believe macroeconomic uncertainty is also contributing to hesitation in buying behavior at some customers."

Let's go through it; "weakened" "moderated" "weakening" "worse-than-expected" "uncertainty contributing to [new] hesitation."

That sounds like last quarter. It's continuing to get worse, right?

But now, listen to what they said about the back half. Please let me know if you think this makes sense.

However, as we discussed on our last earnings call, we still expect DRAM bit shipments to begin increasing in our fiscal Q3, with demand growth strengthening in the second half of calendar 2019 as most customer inventories are likely to normalize by mid-year"

So while things just:

"weakened" "moderated" "weakening" "worse-than-expected" "uncertainty contributing to [new] hesitation" "Adverse memory and storage pricing" "weakness in high-end smartphone unit sales"

They are going to "as discussed", hopefully, "strengthen" in the second half.

How does that happen?

I Have No Idea How That Happens

Normally, when things are getting worse, you don't expect better. You expect either a continuation or a settling, but you don't keep to your expectations of hoping for better. I think I said this above. That makes no sense.

Bit shipments just fell off big time. There is no way to have confidence in the future when things are falling at present.

As mentioned above, DRAM shipments went nicely negative. NAND shipment growth cut in half now two quarters in a row.

Our work does not show Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) improving which would heavily bias NAND. In fact, we've called out further earnings risk. Remember, days ahead of Apple's big guide down, we called out risk. We don't hear any signs of Apple turning.

And as for macro, you just had the Fed call out slower growth and President Trump call out that tariffs are sticking around for longer. This slowdown is getting worse and the main drivers to that slowdown are getting heavier.

I see no way to have any conviction in Micron's comments for the second half.

In our work, we also stumbled across the possibility that Samsung (SSNLF) may start getting much more aggressive on pricing to clear inventory. If that happens, that's going to hit Micron at a vulnerable time now that their inventory risk is building.

That brings us to inventory.

Inventory Risk

Another irony is that the company is talking about a second half pickup, but they are trying to figure out how to cut supply. Why cut supply if you are bullish on the back half? That also doesn't make sense. They were asked that question a few times on their earnings call.

It's like saying you love a stock but you're selling it. If you love it, why sell?

Rather than listen to what they are saying, watch what they are doing. They are cutting production ahead of a big pickup? Doesn't make sense.

We called out Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) risk ahead of their big guide down. It was slowing revenues and rising inventories that tipped us off there.

Micron's problem is similarly building, but it could be worse.

Micron is not biting the needed bullet to cut production fast enough.

They are building inventory while demand and ASPs are getting worse. They are so hoping for a second half pickup. Without it, they are going to have underutilized capacity and a building amount of higher ASP inventory.

They have to bite the bullet and cut production more aggressively and risk losing share to protect their earnings. But they are not. They are hoping for a second half pickup.

If they don't cut production faster, they will have too much capacity on fewer and fewer units. That will make high fixed cost per unit and their margins too low.

You're already seeing it in their dropping gross margins.

They guided to 38% gross margins next quarter which is down from 50% this quarter and 59% last quarter. At this pace, I see margins getting crunched in the August quarter driving them to a quarterly loss (see full model: paywall).

That's not far away and nobody's talking about it.

Let's look at how this inventory problem is building.

Calendar 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 Fiscal 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 Quarter Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Month Feb May Aug Nov Feb A Net Sales 7351.0 7797.0 8440.0 7913.0 5835.0 Growth 58.2% 40.1% 37.5% 16.3% -20.6% Inventory 3184 3369 3595 3876 4390 Growth 54.0% -3.7% 15.1% 24.1% 37.9% Difference 4.2% 43.7% 22.4% -7.8% -58.5%

Source: Elazar Advisors models with data pulled from Micron's reports

You don't want inventories growing faster than sales. Micron hinted on the call that will continue next quarter too.

What we have above shows you the growing inventories versus the shrinking sales. If you've ever run a business, you know this is a situation you never want to be in. Sales are dropping while inventories are building at a faster rate.

That inventory is at higher ASPs as pricing is dropping at a faster rate (first grid way above).

They need to cut production but that will hit their unit economics in the near term and their ability to gain share in the medium term.

This building inventory problem you see above is likely going to lead to serious margin risk in the back half.

Conclusion

Be careful of the hope of a so-called second half pickup that all of the semi-space is calling for. Current trends don't call for it. In fact, current trends call for the opposite.

