Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 3/19/19

|
Includes: ATSG, CWH, WOW, XNCR
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 3/19/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes are now starting to wane into the end of March, and will have a seasonal lull in April before accelerating again into May.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • None in the Top 10 Dollar-Value Trades, though five stocks had "Significant" Ratings in the more comprehensive Daily Ratings Report posted yesterday morning in our MarketPlace.

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Xencor (XNCR);
  • Air Transport Services (ATSG);
  • WideOpenWest (WOW); and
  • Camping World (CWH).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • JMP Group (JMP);
  • Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ:AXGT);
  • Workday (WDAY);
  • UDR (UDR);
  • Switch (SWCH);
  • Presidio (PSDO);
  • Universal Display (OLED);
  • OKTA (OKTA);
  • Lennox Intl (LII);
  • LGI Homes (LGIH);
  • Genomic Health (GHDX); and
  • Carvana (CVNA).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Tallgrass Energy (TGE);
  • Northern Oil & Gas (NOG);
  • Hyster Yale Materials Handling (HY); and
  • Athenex (ATNX).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Viking Global Investors

BO

Axovant Sciences

AXGT

JB*

$10,000,000

2

Crestview Partners III Gp

DIR, BO

WideOpenWest

WOW

AB

$2,112,692

3

Lemonis Marcus

CEO, DIR, BO

Camping World

CWH

B

$1,314,591

4

Stafford John S III

BO

Xencor

XNCR

B

$1,144,356

5

Gic Private

BO

Tallgrass Energy

TGE

AB

$737,122

6

Coretz Robert K

DIR

Air Transport Services

ATSG

B

$501,250

7

Rankin Alfred M Et Al

CB, DIR

Hyster Yale Materials Handling

HY

AB

$286,821

8

Jolson Joseph A

CEO, DIR, BO

JMP Group

JMP

B,AB

$276,004

9

Reger Michael Lewis

PR

Northern Oil & Gas

NOG

B

$251,110

10

Lau Johnson Yiu Nam

CEO, CB, BO

Athenex

ATNX

B

$226,212

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Apollo Mgt Gp

BO

Presidio

PSDO

JS*

$75,106,248

2

Duffield David A

DIR,BO

Workday

WDAY

AS

$32,581,506

3

Baker Bros

DIR,BO

Genomic Health

GHDX

S

$27,551,893

4

Garcia Ernest C II

BO

Carvana

CVNA

AS

$8,204,908

5

Bluedorn Todd M

CB,CEO

Lennox Intl

LII

AS

$4,055,622

6

Snyder Donald D

DIR

Switch

SWCH

S

$3,126,047

7

Horowitz Benjamin A

DIR

OKTA

OKTA

AS

$2,877,059

8

Brown Julia J

CTO

Universal Display

OLED

AS

$2,806,240

9

Lipar Eric Thomas

CEO, CB, BO

LGI Homes

LGIH

S

$2,297,698

10

Toomey Thomas W

CB, CEO

UDR

UDR

S

$2,252,935

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.