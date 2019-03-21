Buy Rating For This 7.73% Yield From AGNC Investment Corp.'s Preferred Share

Investors need to use the stripped price to account for the dividend accrual.

AGNCB is one of the few preferred shares in the buy range today.

Investors should be allocating at least some of their portfolio to relatively safe investments.

Preferred shares are usually a great way to get a high yield with less risk than the common stock. AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) has 3 great preferred shares. We are going to talk about (AGNCB). The common stock carries a material amount of risk.

We cover the mortgage REIT sector and most of their preferred shares. While AGNC’s common stock carries less risk than most peers, they still come with a risk rating of “4” on a scale of 1-5. However, their preferred share comes with a risk rating of 1. AGNC is in the hold range and “Price to Projected Current Book” is 1.05. Our book values are regularly updated by Scott Kennedy.

Breaking down why we like preferred equity

The reason we’re steering investors towards preferred equity is the certainty of the dividend, relatively stable price, and their inability to have par value or call value fluctuate.

The preferred shares dividend takes priority over the common dividend. For it to be reduced even a penny, the common dividend must be canceled entirely.

In a bankruptcy, the preferred shareholders would expect to get screwed. However, the mortgage REITs holding only agency mortgages are unlikely to ever find themselves in that situation. In an orderly liquidation of assets, those preferred shares should either get their call value or get transferred to a new company buying the husk of the mortgage REIT. Either way, they wouldn't be doing too poorly.

Some of the mortgage REITs take on substantial credit risk, but it is The REIT Forum’s duty to assess that before making a recommendation.

For traders, it always comes down to assessing relative valuations to find the opportunity to exploit. We still often favor the preferred shares because we can establish relative valuations in a tighter range. The tighter range gives us confidence the price should correct before the fundamentals change.

For buy-and-hold investors, the preferred shares are generally the superior tool. These investors simply need to find the securities that match their needs and an attractive entry point. For instance, NLY-C, NLY-D, and NLY-E from Annaly Capital Management (NLY) were all excellent buy-and-hold candidates over the 2016-2017 winter when investors could acquire them for around $24. The buy-and-hold investor stepping in at that point knew they were grabbing a great yield and if a call eventually happened it would mean adding about $1.00 in capital gains to the solid yield. For investors in NLY-E, that is precisely what happened.

AGNC’s preferred share

It is important to highlight that on average the sector is as expensive as we’ve seen it in quite a few months.

AGNCB is one of the few preferred shares we view as a buy:

Our risk ratings exclude call risk. We believe a call is a very significant risk here. Any buy-and-hold investor purchasing shares here (at $25.49) needs to consider the first dividend (which is $.48, rounded) as returning the premium they paid for the shares. From that point on, the investor should think of it as a net cost of $25.01. If the investor isn’t comfortable thinking of the first dividend as a return of the premium they paid (rather than income), the share would be a poor fit for them.

Since AGNC issued a new series of preferred shares (introduced in Preferred Shares Week 141), there is an elevated call risk for AGNCB. Shares become callable on 5/8/2019, and we wouldn’t be surprised by a call. However, there is a chance that the call doesn’t happen. In that scenario, the investor would have a net cost basis of $25.01 and be earning a very attractive yield on it. The appeal in these shares is their performance during a market decline. Even if the broader equity markets and PFF declined, AGNCB shouldn’t dip very far under $25. By our estimate, if shares were called immediately, the investor in AGNCB would get total cash flows of approximately $25.61 in total due to $.48 in one full dividend, about $.13 in a partial period dividend, and $25.00 from the base value for the call.

Final thoughts

While most of our coverage is on REITs with far less than average risk, The REIT Forum still recommends diversifying. We invest the substantial majority of our portfolio in REITs and preferred shares. We suggest that investors choose a maximum allocation using our risk ratings combined with their risk tolerance. Each of our risk ratings connects with a suggested maximum allocation. The maximum allocations generally range from 1% for higher risk options to 6% for our lowest risk choices. By diversifying among these choices investors can build a portfolio with a less volatile value and more consistent dividend growth.

AGNCB carries our lowest risk rating of “1” and is currently in the buy range. If shares were called right away, investors would still see a positive total return of $0.12 per share after accounting for the dividend. If shares are not called right away, AGNCB carries a healthy yield.

