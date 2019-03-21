What’s Cheap Today?

“South Korea (8.5): The ‘emerging market’ that's really a developed one. The country is a major exporter (think of Samsung, Hyundai, etc.). Relations with North Korea are always uncertain, but they've been like that for decades. I believe Korean stocks are highly attractive at this level….Singapore (12.6): A major financial centre and trade hub in Asia. Stable politics and rock-solid public finances (including a huge sovereign wealth fund). Admittedly, relatively low growth, but a lot to like at this level.” (Rob Marstrand)

A Primer On Investment Tax Management

“Placing your most tax-inefficient assets - taxable bonds, REITs, actively managed funds with high levels of capital gains distributions - into tax-advantaged accounts and placing your tax-efficient investments - long-term-focused, low turnover equity strategies and tax-exempt municipal bond funds - into taxable accounts can improve tax-adjusted returns.” (Ploutos)

Millennial Optimism

“According to a 2018 Charles Schwab…millennials fully expect an improving financial situation that steadily marches toward wealth and early retirement. Their optimism is exemplified by many millennials planning to retire at age 60, seven years prior to full retirement age as considered by Social Security, and the idea that 53% believe they’ll receive an inheritance, even though only 21% of people received an inheritance of any kind between 1989 and 2007.” (Janus Henderson Investors)

Thought For The Day

Surveys cited in a post by Janus Henderson (linked above) suggest that millennials are an optimistic generation that prioritizes living life in the “now.” The objective of Janus Henderson’s article is to encourage advisors to “help them become savvy savers for the future while still setting aside money for the near-term, travel and experiences.”

If a present orientation and emphasis on experiences are indeed operative among millennials, then the proposed idea is quite logical. That is because it is usually quite difficult to make big changes, so to succeed at it, you need to meet people where they’re at and create a bridge to where they want to be. It would do no good at all tell someone with this outlook that they are to think only about the future.

An emphasis on “now” could be a good thing or bad thing, depending on how it is expressed. But it is millennial optimism that could lift the generation above its burdens to reach its goals, and a fine example of this comes from a story in the Seattle Times about Jenni and Sean Gritters, a young couple with good jobs and impressive incomes, but negative net worth of $93,500 thanks to, you guessed it, student loans amounting to $125,000.

The couple applied for free financial advice via the newspaper’s “Money Makeover” program, and the two financial planners the Times paired them with came up with a very helpful plan that should see them retire their debt, purchase a home and save for retirement. You can read the article in its entirety for the details, and should even if you’re not a similarly situated millennial. It highlights the value of a plan with specific financial goals attached to specific time frames. It is interesting that the financial advisors placed highest priority on establishing an emergency reserve, something most people don’t even think about. When that goal is achieved, those same savings get channeled into saving for a home, with parallel tracks for paying down student loans and saving for retirement.

The Gritters’ optimism in undertaking an “upbeat” plan (as the article describes their reaction to it) doesn’t necessarily come at the expense of experiences. The article notes the couple now meet monthly at a coffee shop to discuss their progress. Experiences needn’t be costly, but optimism may be just the quality needed to make sacrifices that could otherwise seem onerous.

--

This daily digest will resume publication on Monday, March 25.

Please share your thoughts in our comments section. Meanwhile, Seeking Alpha has added podcasts to its repertoire – from me and others; for a weekly “best of” digest, follow SA Multimedia; you can also follow my feed on iTunes.