Ag Commodities: Export Data Disappoints; Flood-Ravaged Midwest And Plains To Get A Reprieve From Storms

Investment Thesis

From a pure weather perspective, this is a time to get into the grain market. A wet fall 2018 followed by a wet, snowy winter has resulted in super-saturated soil levels and major to historic river flooding along the Missouri Basin, Red River, and Mississippi River. This has put a monkey wrench in early season planting and possibly could have impacts lingering into the prime planting season of April and May for corn and soybeans. This, as a result, would have impacts on quality and supply of these grains. Though the Midwest and Plains will see a break in the weather pattern over the next week or so, given how wet it's been, pressure and concerns are increasing on any additional storms/precipitation events moving forward.

Sluggish grain market plus growing concerns over weather creates a buying opportunity for investors

The grain market of late has been lackluster with low volume and little excitement. Monday's disappointing export data led to losses across the board.

For corn, May futures settled down $1.6 to $3.714. July futures settled down $1.4 to $3.806. This came after corn exports from last week came in at 31.3 million bushels, slightly below the 31.6 million bushels from the week before. Figure 1 below is a chart of the Corn April futures contract showing the price trend over the past 7 days.

Source: Investing.com

Soybean prices also retreated on mediocre export data. May futures consolidated $3.4 to $9.056, while July futures fell $3.6 to $9.192. Last week or for the week ending March 14, soybean exports reached 30.9 million bushels compared to the week's prior export of 32.6 million bushels. Figure 2 below is a chart of the Soybean April futures contract showing the price trend over the past 7 days.

Source: Investing.com

Wheat prices fell as much as 1% on weak export data. The May Chicago (Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat) SRW futures that trades on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) fell $5.4 to $4.566, while the May Kansas City HRW (Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat) futures that trade on the Kansas City Board of Trade (KCBT) fell $6.4 to $4.364. CBOT wheat continues to trade at a premium (20 cents) to the KCBT indicating continued bearishness. Hard red spring wheat contracts, which trades on the Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX), the world's largest market for hard red spring wheat, were the only ones to buck the trend pushing higher in Monday amid growing concerns over record-breaking river flooding over parts of the Midwest and Plains. May futures for MGEX's hard red spring wheat (HRSW) traded 6 cents higher to $5.606. Figure 3 below is a chart of the Wheat April futures contract showing the price trend over the past 7 days.

Source: Investing.com

Wheat exports for the week ending March 14 (last week) came in at 13 million bushels, significantly down from the week prior of 22.5 million bushels. Additionally, exports came in below expectations that ranged between 14 million and 25 million bushels.

May futures for all three grains are up pre-market with wheat leading the way up about 1%. The Teucrium grain funds are poised to open higher as well. The Teucrium Wheat (WEAT), Teucrium Corn (CORN), and Teucrium Soybean (SOYB) Funds provide investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat, corn, and soybean, respectively without the need for a futures account. These ETFs reflect the price action of their respective futures markets that trade on the CBOT. Yesterday, Teucrium were mostly lower with WEAT settling at $5.33, down $0.02 or 0.37% and SOYB finishing at $16.09, down $0.06 or 0.37%. CORN traded flat finishing Monday's session at $15.75.

Given the recent activity in the grain markets, weather has not been priced in yet. The Mississippi Delta and the northwestern sections of the corn and soybean belt are areas, in particular, that have been heavily impacted by record-breaking flooding. Figure 4 is an image showing the major ongoing flooding in Niobrara, Nebraska.

Source: Gov. Pete Ricketts

Figure 5 below is a depiction of several rivers across the central U.S. that are in flood to major flood stage including a record flood stage. This includes the Red River, Mississippi River, Missouri River Basin, and the Ohio River Valley.

Source: NOAA

Figure 6 below is another illustration of several rivers across the central U.S. that are in flood to major flood stage including a record flood stage. This includes the Red River, Mississippi River, Missouri River Basin, and the Ohio River Valley.

Source: NOAA/USGS

Figure 7 below is a significant river flood outlook over the next 5 days showing where significant flooding is already occurring and where it's likely/possible to occur.

Source: NOAA

Wheat, for the most part, should be OK with the only area of exception being the Mississippi Delta. We have yet to see how much impact the recent wetness and storms have had on the winter wheat crop. Mid-April will begin to tell the story. The main area of concern on the weather front is with regards to corn and soybean. With all of the wetness that's taken place over the central U.S. since last Fall and concerns that we may not be out of the woods yet with more precipitation coming in later this month, considering that we still have April and May left (primary planting time), precipitation is of great concern. This will likely have impacts on the planting, supply, and quality of corn and soybeans this year. With that said, I think investors need to start preparing to buy into the grain markets (particularly, corn and soybean). I think that there's the likelihood of the markets suddenly getting excited once the planting season starts given the unfavorable conditions and risks. Figures 8 and 9 below are images depicting the corn, soybean, spring, and winter wheat belts or production centers.

Source: USDA

Source: USDA

Figure 10 is a precipitation forecast of the next 16 days. The image to the left is an outlook over the next 7 days showing drier than normal conditions (in yellow) and wetter than normal conditions (in green). The image to the right is an outlook in the 10-16 day timeframe or from March 28-April 4.

Source: Tropical Tidbits

Stay Tuned For More Updates!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.