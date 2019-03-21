Adamis Pharmaceuticals: Refused, Accepted, Missed, And Predictable

The company released a positive press release about the milestone achieved in 2018, but a thorough reading of the 10-K was required to find out that the company is in a legal battle with Belcher Pharmaceuticals over an epinephrine patent.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP) has reverted to its old ways of a mixed bag of information compiled over multiple press releases with little clarification from the CEO Dr. Dennis J. Carlo. The company finished 2018 with filing two NDAs and started 2019 with the launch of their flagship product SYMJEPI by Sandoz of Novartis (NVS). It looked as if 2019 was shaping up to be the breakout year for ADMP as the company’s fundamentals were destined to evolve.

Since the launch of SYMJEPI, investors have been on a rollercoaster ride of updates coming from the company. First, the company announced they had received a Refusal to File “RTF” letter from the FDA concerning their NDA for their sublingual tadalafil product (APC-8000). The FDA concluded the NDA was not adequate and would require additional data to consider approval. Following the RTF, the company received positive news from the FDA informing they accepted the NDA for their Naloxone injection product (APC-6000) and had set a PDUFA date of October 31st, 2019. This positive news was quickly offset by the company’s disappointing Q4/2018 earnings report, where the company revealed they missed on revenue and EPS. In addition, the company declared they are now involved in legal issues with Belcher Pharmaceuticals over SYMJEPI’s epinephrine formulation. In true Adamis fashion, the company did not host a conference call to review the earnings report and take questions from Street analysts.

The net impact of these events on the ADMP share price has been negative. Historically, any good news or bad news regarding the company would cause the share price to move over 20%. In fact, the 2017 IND for the APC-6000 moved the stock over 25%, whereas the NDA acceptance and PDUFA date announcement barely moved it over 9%. Perhaps this was due to technical features in the stock chart; however, I am starting to think the market is becoming desensitized to the ups and downs of Adamis. Personally, I have developed an anesthetized approach to managing my ADMP position. As a result, I have solely relied upon the use of charts, valuations, and fundamentals to guide me since SYMJEPI Jr. approval. I have removed company updates and outlook from my ADMP investment method until the company proves it can reinstall some confidence into ADMP investors.

Perhaps I am making a mistake? Should I still consider the potential change in sentiment around Adamis in my assessment? Is there a story left to Adamis? I take a look at the recent developments and see if there is anything investors can grab onto moving deeper into 2019. Can Adamis regain its level of hype during 2017?

Source: ADMP

APC-8000 RTF

Back on February 26th, the Adamis announced the RTF from the FDA in relation to their sublingual tadalafil product, APC-8000, for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. According to the company press release, the FDA determined that the company’s NDA was not satisfactory and Adamis needed to take account of longer real-time stability data and supplementary dissolution data for their clinical batches and registration batches of APC-8000. Adamis is allowed to request a Type A meeting with the FDA, where the company can obtain guidance on what specific data and information will be necessary for APC-8000’s resubmitted NDA to be accepted as complete. Based on the wording in the RTF press release, I expect the FDA will require Adamis to perform multiple product testings to determine if APC-8000’s sublingual formulation will be able to be an equivalent to oral tadalafil. Fortunately, stability and dissolution data can be established without in-vivo testing, which should save a significant amount of time and expenses. Regrettably, we can only speculate what the FDA will decide to be the best path forward for APC-8000.

Even though APC-8000’s RTF is a setback, the market didn’t have a huge response to the negative news. In a previous ADMP article, I reported the tadalafil market is estimated to be $3.5B market and how APC-8000 could provide substantial revenue for the company. Despite the potential revenue, the market did not buy into the prospects for APC-8000. Then again, the market did not selloff when it got denied. Why doesn’t APC-8000 get any respect? This product does not carry the same magnetism as SYMJEPI or APC-6000. A sublingual tadalafil product is not going to compete with a product that is as notorious as the Epipen or is a life-saving device for the war on the opioids. Therefore, I don’t see the success or failure of APC-8000 to be a major determinant of the future share price.

APC-6000 Has A PDUFA

The developing story that might reestablish positive sentiment around the stock is the prospects of the APC-6000 in the battle against the opioid epidemic. Regardless of the FDA’s attempts to crack down on the abuse of prescription opioids, the threat of synthetic opioids such as fentanyl still remains. The need for higher dosed rescue devices is needed to combat these stronger synthetic opioids that can often require multiple doses of Naloxone in order to rescue an overdose patient. Adamis is attempting to provide an answer with their high dosage Naloxone-filled Symject PFS. The U.S. is in need of an increased supply of naloxone rescue devices. This need was just amplified with the Anesthetic and Analgesic Drug Products Advisory Committee “AADPAC” and the Drug Safety and Risk Management Advisory Committee “DSaRM” voting in favor of recommending the co-prescription of naloxone with prescription opioids. APC-6000 would be able to offer an increase in supply that is needed to support the co-prescription and provide a higher dosage of naloxone for the high potency synthetic opioids.

Once again, Adamis has a prospective product that is positioned to generate a great deal of excitement and publicity. The question is … will this be another SYMJEPI saga? Will APC-6000 require a year of waiting for a commercial partner deal, plus, half of a year wait for a commercial launch? Adamis and SYMJEPI had momentum and the market’s attention before and after approval, but the momentum stopped owing to the prolonged wait between approval and commercial partnership. I believe APC-6000 has the potential to recapture the enthusiasm of 2017 as we approach the October 31st PDUFA date. My concern comes from the possibility that APC-8000 will have the same struggles in commercialization as SYMJEPI did.

Sources

10-K and Corporate Update

The day after APC-6000 NDA news, the company decided to drop their Q4/2018 earnings report and business update. The company reported $15.1M in revenue and -$1.00 EPS for 2018; both of these figures missed Street estimates and the share price responded accordingly to the inadequate numbers.

Admittedly, the company did have a historic year in 2018 as a result of the signing of U.S. SYMJEPI partnership with Sandoz, plus, the APC-6000 and APC-8000 NDA submissions. However, if you were to ask a long-term Adamis investor if they thought 2018 was a productive year, they would probably sum it up as loss of opportunity. Yes, the company has made progress in many aspects but for many investors, it has been too little too late. Investors expected the SYMJEPI partnership to be sealed in 2017 and the assured “before the end of the fourth quarter” NDA filings were announced in the last hours of 2018. So as an Adamis investor, I read the “targeted upcoming milestones” section with some cynicism attributed to the past milestones being embarrassingly delayed.

“FDA approval for the higher dose naloxone product candidate - target agency action date of October 31, 2019;

Sandoz’s launch of the SYMJEPI 0.3mg and 0.15mg products for the U.S. retail market;

Commercial agreements for the naloxone product candidate and for the SYMJEPI 0.3mg and 0.15mg products outside of the U.S.; and

US Compounding reaching profitability in 2019 (targeted by mid-year).”

Indeed, the targeted milestones listed above are noteworthy and can alter the fundamentals of the company. In particular, a commercial agreement for naloxone holds an enormous amount of potential to improve the near and long-term outlook for Adamis. On the other hand, the company’s track record of striking while the iron has cooled prevents me from getting too enthusiastic about the possibility of these milestones being accomplished in a tolerable period of time.

Inhalers Breathing Again

The company’s inhaler products, APC-1000, and APC-4000, have been out of the limelight for a few years with SYMJEPI becoming the flagship product. I wish I could say the company has been making significant progress with their valuable inhaler technology but these programs appear to be on life-support with the SYMJECT platform is getting most of the resources and attention. According to the press release, the company has initiated their phase III efficacy studies for APC-100O. In addition, APC-4000 has moved past the development of the inhaler and is now on to the tape portion of the drug/device combination. The recent progress made in the inhaler programs should be welcomed by investors. Except, this would have been great news a few years ago. Adamis acquired the rights to the DPI technology from 3M back in 2013 and the rate of progress appears to be glacial.

Luckily, the company appears to be considering a partner for APC-4000. In the press release, the company states, “the company may seek a development or commercial partner to help advance the product through a regulatory pathway”. If the company is able to secure a partner for APC-4000, we can anticipate a positive response in the market. I have to assume that there is some interest in the company’s APC-4000; which was designed to compete with GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) Advair Diskus DPI. A few generic pharma companies have struggled to get their generic version of Advair FDA approved. In fact, SYMJEPI’s commercial partner, Sandoz, has failed to get their form of Advair approved. APC-4000 may well be the DPI that gets the thumbs up from the FDA and gains access to a $500M addressable market. As others continue to fail, the value of APC-4000 continues to grow … unless Carlo fails to close a partnership deal. In that case, investors should expect the product’s value to deteriorate as the competition moves forward and APC-4000 remains in pipeline purgatory.

Financials

The company’s balance sheet is not looking too healthy at the moment, which should make investors a bit uneasy. According to the 10-K, the company’s 2018 revenue was approximately $15.1M, which was a $2M increase over 2017. This increase in revenue was attributable to a 15% increase in US Compounding sales. Unfortunately, that revenue increase was offset with a $2M increase in employee compensation expense. The company’s SG&A expenses ballooned in 2018 to about $26.0M, with R&D expenses coming at ~$18.8M. With the company experiencing a net loss of $39M in 2018 and only having $19.3M in cash and cash equivalents, I expect another fundraising event in 2019. The company has a history of executing secondary offerings, therefore, investors need to be aware of this downside risk moving forward. I have to expect Carlo would wait for an update or development to pull the trigger and point to the pipeline to justify the offering. Perhaps Carlo can find a way to secure non-dilutive financing and forgo an offering ... but I will go on precedent here.

Legal Proceedings?

While reading the company’s 10-K filing I did notice some text under the Legal Proceeding section. According to the 10-K:

On September 26, 2018, the Company brought action against Belcher Pharmaceuticals, LLC (“Belcher”) in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida for a declaratory judgment (“Complaint”) of non-infringement of certain patents in which Belcher claims rights, relating to certain methods of preparing epinephrine solutions and treating allergic reactions using a method of preparing certain epinephrine solutions (collectively the “Patents-in-Suit”). The Complaint seeks a declaratory judgment that the Company’s SymjepiTM Epinephrine Injection (“Symjepi”) product does not infringe the Patents-in-Suit. On November 7, 2018, Belcher filed its Answer and Counterclaim to the Complaint and alleged that the Company infringes the Patents-in-Suit as a result of the Symjepi product. Belcher’s Counterclaim seeks damages and injunctive relief in conjunction with the infringement claims. The Company responded to the Counterclaim by generally denying any wrongdoing and asserting the affirmative defense that the Patents-in-Suit are invalid. The parties exchanged initial disclosures and initiated discovery on January 11, 2019. A claim construction hearing is currently scheduled for August 15, 2019. The Company believes that its Symjepi product does not infringe any valid and enforceable patent held by Belcher and that Belcher’s Counterclaim is without merit. The Company intends to defend against Belcher’s claims and pursue all available legal remedies available to the Company against Belcher.

I might be speculating, but I have to have to believe this wasn’t helping Sandoz announce the launch of SYMJEPI. I decided to go on a court document search and discovered the document “ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS CORPORATION, Plaintiff, v. BELCHER PHARMACEUTICALS, LLC, Defendant”. I knew the information in the company’s 10-K wasn’t the whole story, so I attempted to find the origin of this legal battle. As stated by the document:

On July 11, 2017, Belcher sent a letter to Dennis J. Carlo, president and CEO of Adamis, entitled “Notification of Potential Patent Infringement.” In the letter, Belcher claimed that SYMJEPI may infringe the ’197 Patent. Counsel for Adamis responded to Belcher’s letter on July 17, 2017, and informed Belcher the ’197 patent claims do not read on SYMJEPI. In particular, counsel for Adamis advised Belcher that the ’197 patent claims do not read on SYMJEPI because it contains 0.5 mg sodium metabisulfite, and therefore is not “sulfite-free” as required by the claims 1-5 of the ’197 Patent. In addition, the inprocess pharmaceutical formulation for SYMJEPI is outside of the pH range of 2.8 to 3.3 as required by the claims. Belcher responded on July 24, 2017, and acknowledged it did not know that the SYMJEPI release criteria for pH was outside the claimed 2.8 to 3.3 range. More than one year later, on August 8, 2018, counsel for Belcher sent a second letter to Adamis, again alleging infringement of the ’197 Patent. The second letter further alleged infringement of the ’700 Patent. In the August 8, 2018 letter, Belcher demanded that Adamis “halt any launch” of its SYMJEPI product and provide information regarding the process used to manufacture SYMJEPI. Belcher further promised to “enforce its rights” and “take any and all necessary steps.”

Indeed, the business side of the pharmaceutical industry is heavily dependent on IP and patent litigation. Just about everything involved in a product’s development and manufacturing needs to be patented, trademarked, and legally defended. That's why I am not surprised that there has been some ongoing legal dispute related to SYMJEPI. However, I am surprised it wasn’t mentioned in the 2017 10-K. Perhaps this is attributable to the 2017 actions being letters instead of court actions and wouldn’t be considered legal proceedings. Still, I don’t think investors like to find out about patent disputes involving the company’s flagship product by rummaging through a 10-K, especially when the company claims their product doesn’t infringe on the patent.

Notice, I am not a lawyer, nor an expert on patent laws, but it does appear Adamis does have some ammo against the claims in this patent dispute. Based on the quotation above, “SYMJEPI is outside of the pH range of 2.8 to 3.3 as required by the claims” and SYMJEPI is not “sulfite-free”. I would presume there are other aspects and wording in the patent that could influence the court. Perhaps at some point during the manufacturing process, the epinephrine is within that pH range and at some point the epinephrine is sulfite-free? Maybe Belcher has a claim against Adamis, or maybe they are just rolling the dice on a favorable ruling. Investors need to be vigilant on court document updates and rulings. If Belcher’s patent does hold up, not only could SYMJEPI production be halted but Adamis could be writing checks addressed to Belcher and Sandoz.

Lack of Conference Call

A classic move by Adamis is to not hold a conference call after any major event. As an investor, I rely on conference calls to hear the company’s executives provide color on recent developments and plans for the future. Unfortunately, I don’t get that luxury with Adamis and investors are stuck with an occasional update. This forces me to spend hours trying to decode press releases and construct my own projections from scraps of company communications.

In addition, conference calls typically have an analyst Q&A section that can be very helpful for investors who are looking for clarification on specific matters. I would expect an analyst would at least ask a timeframe on the legal proceedings with Belcher, or if the company has set a time for the Type A meeting with the FDA. What happened to the SYMJEPI ex. U.S. partnership? Has anyone contacted you about a naloxone partnership? Has Sandoz requested more SYMJEPI? Yes, you can call up or email IR with these questions and get some answers. Nevertheless, never hosting a company conference call does send a message to investors that management is avoiding the hard questions and scrutiny. This lack of public discourse will continue to fuel the mistrust in management and growing negative sentiment around the stock.

Conclusion

Can Adamis regain the hype of 2017? It is hard to see the stock recapture the buildup with the known downside risks weighing down on the share price. The company left 2018 on a positive note but has contributed to the bear thesis with the threat of a potential offering, legal issues, and regulatory setbacks. Financial, legal, and regulatory downside risks are all dark clouds that can hang over a stock. Collectively, you have a maelstrom of uncertainty that prevents me from adding to my ADMP position. Even the potential upside from the announcement of a SYMJEPI retail launch or an announcement of ex-U.S. partnership is not enough for me to click the buy.

I have concluded that only encouraging revenue numbers and an APC-6000 approval will get me to add to my position. Looking at Figure 1, we can see the high-end revenue estimate for Q1-Q3 is around $6M; this will be my benchmark for a buy. Anything less and I will hold off until the subsequent earnings report.

Figure 1: ADMP Earnings Revenue Estimates (Source Seeking Alpha)

As we approach APC-6000’s PDUFA date, I will consider adding if the daily chart (Figure 2) begins to display a promising technical setup. The stock has been trading in the $2.20s to low $3.00 range since SYMJEPI Jr. approval at the end of September. I expect the stock to remain in that range without a significant corporate development or earning report to create some volatility. If there is a strong selloff, I would look to buy when the share price drops into the oversold area on the RSI. Regrettably, the stock has a history of being in this area but has been able to rebound in a short period of time. Once the Hull Moving Average “HMA” shows signs of a reversal, I will look for an opportunity for a technical buy.

Figure 2: ADMP Daily (Source Trendspider)

I have had a love-hate relationship with Adamis over the past couple of years. On one hand, I see the potential for their products to have a significant impact on the market and deliver rewards to long-term ADMP investors. On the other hand, I have witnessed a public company act like a private company with anemic public relations practices and limited accountability.

So will the hype return to ADMP? I am not counting on it ... but the cards are still in the mix for the company to secure partnerships, increase US Compounding Revenue, hit SYMJEPI revenue estimates, and reduce expenses. The company basically has to "win out" in 2019 to reverse the sentiment and muster the ADMP troops. Perhaps Carlo is going to slow roll a royal flush hand at some point in 2019 but I'll believe it when I see it.

Until APC-6000 is approved and partnered, the share price will most likely be directed by the company’s ability to hit revenue estimates in future earnings reports. At the moment, I won’t permit a corporate update or minor event to persuade me into adding to my position. Until I can see the APC-6000 PDUFA on the horizon, SYMJEPI sales and chart technicals will have to be my compass for 2019.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADMP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.